NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (2024)

Table of Contents
TFT Meta Compositions

TIER LIST

S-Tier:

Aphelios

Strategists

Noxus

Rogue Reroll

A-Tier:

Kayle Reroll

Invokers

Rek'Sai Reroll

Demacia

Bilgewater

Legendaries

Sorcerers


APHELIOS & SILCO CARRY

NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (1)

How To Play

LEVELING PATTERN: Standard

Play strongest board with ad backline (ex. Samira, Jhin, Jinx, etc.)

Roll down at level 7 at 4-1 for a stable board

Econ up to level 8 and roll down for an upgraded board

    HOW TO PLAY:

    Consider playing Vladimir or Master Yi with this comp because Transfusion and Pumping Up scale really well with Aphelios and bastions. Additionally, Silco can be a valuable secondary carry on your team, offering a unique blend of utility and damage with AP and healing. Moreover, you can also play a multitude of variations of this comp, as it is very flexible (play what you hit). For example, bruiser line, gunner line, legendaries tech, etc.

    TIPS:

    ->Prioritize AS stacking items on Aphelios. AD isn’t as useful due to his new trait (gunner) giving sufficient AD. Where damage amplifier items are much better. (ex. giant slayer, guard breaker, infinity edge, etc.)

    KAYLE REROLL

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (2)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN: 1 Cost Reroll

    Do not buy xp in stage 2

    Pick up every Kayle you see

    Roll down to thirty gold and try to hit Kayle 3

    →If you don’t hit slow roll at level 5 above 50 gold

    push levels after you hit

    HOW TO PLAY:Play this if you hit a lot of Kayles early and try to hit Poppy 3 if you can as well. Push levels after you hit Kayle 3, she really needs level 9 to win out.Add in Demacias or Slayers as you level up.

    TIPS:

    1 Cost Reroll Guide


    NOXUS

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (3)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN: 3 Cost Reroll

    roll down at level 6 to stabilize

    slow roll at level 7 for 3 stars

    push levels after you hit

    HOW TO PLAY:

    It’s best to play this comp with a noxus start, so you can start stacking early. Try to win streak with this board because it is very strong early but falls off later. Roll down at level 6 to stabilize to keep your streak. You will probably be very high hp and slowly bleed out to a top 4, or you can win out if you hit kat and darius 3. Mordekaiser is also a very strong carry to this comp.

    TIPS:

    You don’t have to get BIS (best in slot items) for your carries! Just slam items to maintain your streak.

    ROGUE REROLL

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (4)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN:3 Cost Reroll

    Roll down at level 6 to stabilize

    Slow roll at level 7 for 3 stars

    Push levels after you hit

    HOW TO PLAY:

    TIPS:

    You don’t have to get BIS (best in slot items) for your carries! Just slam items to maintain your streak.


    STRATEGISTS

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (5)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN:3 Cost Reroll

    roll down at level 6 or 7

    slow roll at level 7 for 3 stars

    push levels after you hit

    HOW TO PLAY:

    Play this comp if you hit a lot of mfs and/or nautiluses. Roll down at level 6 or 7 to stabilize depending on your board strength.

    TIPS:

    place mf in middle, it’s the best position for her ability


    INVOKERS

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (6)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN:3 Cost Reroll

    Roll down at level 6 or 7 to stabilize

    Slow roll at level 7 for 3 stars

    Push levels after you hit

    HOW TO PLAY:

    This is a top 4 board. This a very consistent and good option to pivot into if you do not know what to play. The main objective of this board is to play a strong board and preserve hp. You don’t have to necessarily hit Karma 3 if you are far off, just level and play strong units and that can get you a top 4.


    REK'SAI REROLL

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (7)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN:

    roll down at level 6 or 7 to stabilize

    slow roll at level 7 for 3 stars

    push levels after you hit

    HOW TO PLAY:

    Brawler frontline with an AD backline is a good start for this comp. Transition into slayers as you hit them. Slow roll at 7 for your 3 star Rek’Sai and Quin. This is a very strong board and first contender if you can hit your upgrades.

    TIPS:

    Consider playing Ezreal with this comp because there are a lot of carries which require a lot of items


    DEMACIA VERTICAL

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (8)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN: Standard or 3 cost reroll

    HOW TO PLAY:

    If you have a lot of Quins you can slow roll for Quin 3, otherwise, just play for 2 star Fiora and J4 and tech in strong units.

    TIPS:


    BILGEWATER VERTICAL

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (9)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN: Standard

    Roll down at level 7 at 4-1 for a stable board

    Econ up to level 8 and roll down for an upgraded board

    HOW TO PLAY:If you have a lot of MFs and Nautiluses you can slow roll to 3 star them, otherwise, just push levels and play Nilah and GP.

    TIPS:


    LEGENDARIES/BILL GATES

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (10)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN: Fast 9

    Play ASOL

    roll down at 7 or 8 to stabilize

    econ up to level to 9 and roll down

    HOW TO PLAY:

    Play Aurelion Sol, to fast 9. Make to sure to have a lot of gold to reach level 9 and to roll down for your expensive units. This is a very first or eight composition.

    TIPS:


    SORCERERS

    NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (11)

    How To Play

    LEVELING PATTERN: Standard

    roll down at level 6 or 7 to stabilize

    roll down at 8 to hit Ahri and SIlco

    HOW TO PLAY:

    In general, play this comp only if you have a sorc+1, This alows you to hit 6 sorc without playing a low value 1 cost like malz or ori. Just play standard and roll down at 8 to hit Ahri and Silco.

    TIPS:

