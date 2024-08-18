NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com (2024)

LEVELING PATTERN: Standard

→Play strongest board with ad backline (ex. Samira, Jhin, Jinx, etc.)

→Roll down at level 7 at 4-1 for a stable board

→Econ up to level 8 and roll down for an upgraded board

HOW TO PLAY:

Consider playing Vladimir or Master Yi with this comp because Transfusion and Pumping Up scale really well with Aphelios and bastions. Additionally, Silco can be a valuable secondary carry on your team, offering a unique blend of utility and damage with AP and healing. Moreover, you can also play a multitude of variations of this comp, as it is very flexible (play what you hit). For example, bruiser line, gunner line, legendaries tech, etc.

TIPS:

->Prioritize AS stacking items on Aphelios. AD isn’t as useful due to his new trait (gunner) giving sufficient AD. Where damage amplifier items are much better. (ex. giant slayer, guard breaker, infinity edge, etc.)