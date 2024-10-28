Newark Beth Israel Wic Office Number (2024)

1. Department of Health | WIC | Find a WIC Local Agency Near Me - NJ.gov

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center 166 Lyons Avenue Newark, NJ 07112, (973) 705-3504 or (973) 705-3505 ; Irvington Site (Briar Hill Building) 50 Union Avenue ...

2. Phone Directory | Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

  • Main Number. 973-926-7000 · Patient Information. 973-926-8000 · Physician Referral (24 Hours). 1-888-724-7123 · Admitting. 973-926-7100 · Adult Health Center. 973- ...

3. [PDF] NEW JERSEY WIC PROGRAM OFFICE LOCATIONS - NJ.gov

4. Women's Health Center | Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

  • For more Information about the WIC program, contact 973-733-5157. View our Women's Health By The Decades Cards to briefly review some simple steps you can take ...

5. providers - Newark Wic Program - Newark Beth Israel Hospital - details

  • Name; Newark WIC Program - Newark Beth Israel Hospital · Address; 166 Lyons Ave · Phone Number; (973) 733-5158 · Fax · Operation hours; Mon - Fri: 8:30am - 4:30pm.

6. Newark, NJ WIC Programs, WIC Clinics, and Office Locations

7. Irvington, NJ WIC Programs, WIC Clinics, and Office Locations

  • ... WIC program office in that same state that you live in. Newark WIC Program - Newark Beth Israel. 166 Lyons Ave Newark, NJ - 07112 (973) 705-3504. Location ...

8. City of Newark - Department of Health and Community Wellness - FindHelp

  • Nearest Locations to 07041. Newark Beth Israel. 4.71 miles away - Get Directions. 166 Lyons Ave Newark, NJ 07112. Phone: 973-733-5158. Closed Now Sunday: Closed

9. Service Directory • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center - New Providence, NJ

FAQs

Newark Beth Israel Wic Office Number? ›

Located in the Women's Center is a Women Infant and Children (WIC) program which is operated under the supervision of Essex counties and serves the families of Newark Beth Israel. For more Information about the WIC program, contact 973-733-5157.

How much does WIC pay per month in NJ? ›

How much does a Wic make in New Jersey? As of Aug 15, 2024, the average annual pay for the Wic jobs category in New Jersey is $52,833 a year. Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $25.40 an hour. This is the equivalent of $1,016/week or $4,402/month.

How do I contact Wic NJ? ›

The New Jersey WIC Program Is Open

Please contact your local WIC clinic at https://nj.gov/health/fhs/wic/localagencies.shtml or the NJ State WIC Office at 609-292-9560 if you have questions.

How do I get approved for WIC in NJ? ›

New Jersey WIC Services are available to low and no income families as well as families experiencing unemployment, military deployment and other interim family financial hardships. You may apply for New Jersey WIC by contacting your local WIC agency or WIC clinic office and scheduling an appointment.

How do I check my WIC benefits in Virginia? ›

Checking your last store receipt from the current benefit month; Performing a balance inquiry at the store; Going to the WIC website; Calling Customer Service at 1-877-677-5963; If you receive text messages from WIC, you may send the BAL (Balance Inquiry) text command to 'WICVA' from your mobile phone.

What age does WIC stop in NJ? ›

WIC is open to pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers and their children up to age five who meet the income guidelines and live in New Jersey.

What does WIC give a 1 year old NJ online? ›

Maximum Monthly Allowances of Supplemental Foods for Children and Women
FoodsChildrenWomen
Food Package IV A: 12 through 23 months B: 2 through 4 yearsFood Package VI Postpartum (up to 6months postpartum)
Juice, single strength64 fl. oz.64 fl. oz.
MilkA: 12 qt. B: 14 qt.16 qt.
Breakfast cereal36 oz.36 oz.
5 more rows
Apr 18, 2024

How to check WIC balance nj? ›

Calling the Customer Service Number at 1-833-715-0794. Visiting https://www.mybnft.com. At the check out: These steps may vary from store to store.

How do I find my WIC family ID in NJ? ›

If you are a WIC participant but do not know your eWIC or Family ID number, you should contact your local agency.

What is the WIC customer service number in Louisiana? ›

If you need immediate help with food, please call the hunger hotline at 1-866-348-6479 (English) or 1-877-842-6273 (Español).

What are the benefits for pregnant mothers in NJ? ›

Federal Family & Medical Leave Act (FMLA) provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid job-protected leave to care for yourself before and after childbirth and to bond with your new child. NJ Family Leave Act (NJFLA) provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid job-protected leave to bond with your new child.

What is the income limit for WIC in PA? ›

WIC Income Guidelines Effective Date 7/1/2024
HOUSEHOLD SIZEMONTHLY (Approx.)Welfare 185% HB & HBP
1$2,322$27,861
2$3,152$37,814
3$3,981$47,767
4$4,810$57,720
4 more rows

What formula does WIC cover in VA? ›

Virginia WIC provides the following contract infant formulas- Similac Advance, Similac Soy Isomil, Similac Sensitive, and Similac Total Comfort. Non-contract brand formulas, such as Enfamil, Good Start, and store brands, cannot be provided. WIC-395 forms must be fully complete.

How to use PA WIC card? ›

Before any foods are scanned, tell the cashier you are using an eWIC card. Insert your card into the card reader and follow the directions. The system will ask you to enter your PIN. The cashier scans items to confirm they are WIC- approved and are included within your family's benefits.

How much formula does WIC provide NY per month? ›

maximum monthly allowance (MMA): 14 containers of liquid concentrate infant formula x 26 reconstituted fluid ounces = 364 fl. oz.

