Newberry County, SC Arrests, Mugshots & Jail Records (2024)

What are Newberry County Arrest Statistics?

The county of Newberry had 1,003 arrests during the past three years. For 2017, the arrest rate was 711.68 per 100,000 residents. This is 3.70% lower than the national average of 739.02 per 100,000 people. Of the total arrests, 47 were for violent crimes such as murder, rape, and robbery. Newberry also processed 224 arrests for property crimes during the same year. Compared to Anderson and Calhoun, Newberry is a safer place to live.

View South Carolina criminal and arrest records for other counties.

1,003 Arrests in the county for the last 3 years

711.68 Arrest rate in 2017 per 100.000 population

47 Violent crime arrests

Newberry County Recent Arrest Trends

The most popular crime committed in Newberry is larceny/theft totaling 163, followed by burglary, and then aggravated assault.

163 Larceny/Theft

39 Burglary

37 Aggravated Assault

Violent Crime Arrests vs. Non-Violent

Violent crimes include murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Newberry County has a higher rate of non-violent crime. For 2017, Newberry tallied 47 violent crimes and 224 non-violent crimes. When compared to the national average of 739.02, Newberry is lower by 3.70% than the national average.

Newberry County Crime Rate from 2002-2017

Newberry County Arrest and Criminal Records by Age

The majority of arrests made in Newberry are between the ages of 21-30. The age group committing the fewest number of crimes is between the ages of 71-80.

Newberry County Crime Rate by Age Groups