Newberry County, SC Arrests, Mugshots & Jail Records (2024)

What are Newberry County Arrest Statistics?
The county of Newberry had 1,003 arrests during the past three years. For 2017, the arrest rate was 711.68 per 100,000 residents. This is 3.70% lower than the national average of 739.02 per 100,000 people. Of the total arrests, 47 were for violent crimes such as murder, rape, and robbery. Newberry also processed 224 arrests for property crimes during the same year. Compared to Anderson and Calhoun, Newberry is a safer place to live.
- 1,003Arrests in the county for the last 3 years
- 711.68Arrest rate in 2017 per 100.000 population
- 47Violent crime arrests
Newberry County Recent Arrest Trends
The most popular crime committed in Newberry is larceny/theft totaling 163, followed by burglary, and then aggravated assault.
- 163Larceny/Theft
- 39Burglary
- 37Aggravated Assault
Violent Crime Arrests vs. Non-Violent
Violent crimes include murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Newberry County has a higher rate of non-violent crime. For 2017, Newberry tallied 47 violent crimes and 224 non-violent crimes. When compared to the national average of 739.02, Newberry is lower by 3.70% than the national average.
Newberry County Crime Rate from 2002-2017
Newberry County Arrest and Criminal Records by Age
The majority of arrests made in Newberry are between the ages of 21-30. The age group committing the fewest number of crimes is between the ages of 71-80.
Newberry County Crime Rate by Age Groups
Newberry County Police Records
Police records exist in different types of police departments and in many forms. In most typically, Newberry county police reports may be located from the local county Sheriff’s Office. You can show up in person and request files as county police records are available to anyone per the state laws and the Freedom of Information Act. The files may include Newberry county police reports, Newberry county bookings and even pictures. These files are related to when a suspect is arrested, booked, and imprisoned. First, they are questioned, and basic details is taken while policemen fills out the report. Then the police takes images of the criminal, and they are put in a jail cell until they can make bond the fees. Some areas may charge a fee for a copy of police records. You may have to go there in person and may need to have the following details for them to find your file:
- Date and time of the occurrence
- The location of the incident
- Name(s) of those involved
- Officer’s name and rank
- Case number
This will help the attendant find the paperwork you need.
Newberry county police records can show a lot of information about a criminal. A good illustration of police record might be a traffic crash report. Some files are available to the public after a waiting period, such as 60-days.
Sometimes you can obtain copies of Newberry county police records by mail. Contact your local county Sheriff’s Office to inquire about paperwork and the cost.
Newberry County Mugshots
Newberry County mugshots have been performed since the 1800s, shortly after the creation of photography. Then in 1888, a French law enforcement officer Alphonse Bertillon standardized the process and made it the norm. Collections of these images are kept in a “mug book” to help witnesses and victims identify suspects.
Newberry county mugshots are the images taken of criminals upon arrest. Local police, Sheriff’s Offices, and other law enforcement agencies take them. Generally , the subject is photographed from the front (full-face view) and then the side (profile view). These Newberry county mugshots are kept with the person’s criminal record and police reports. They are used by victims, witnesses, and investigators to identify suspects guys.
Also , when a judge issues an Newberry county arrest warrant for other reasons , and the suspect does not show up in court, these mugshots are used to help identity the suspect.
Mugshots are readily easily found online as they are public records. Information companies portals offer mugshots with other types of files such as criminal records, arrest records and other court cases.
Felonies, Misdemeanors, and Sex Offenders
Police and arrest records will also have on felonies, misdemeanors, and sex offenders. Since everything is online available and connected, any past crimes will show up as well.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office
It is situated in Newberry county, South Carolina with a total number of 117 employees - 8 female, 45 male officers and 64 civilians. Newberry County SO ORI (Originated Agency Identifier) number is SC0360000, it belongs to the South Atlantic division in the South region with a region code of Region III.
- Agency Name: Newberry County Sheriff's Office
- State: South Carolina
- City: Newberry
- Type: County
- Address: 520 Wilson Rd
- Phone Number: 803-321-2211
- Website: http://www.newberrycounty.net/departments/sheriff-s-office
Police Departments in Newberry County
|Department
|Address
|Phone
|Newberry Police Department
|1507 Nance St
|(803)321-1010
Newberry County, SC Jail and Inmate Records
NEWBERRY County has 82 jails with an average daily population of 461 inmates with a total of 85 jail population. When breaking down the NEWBERRY County jail population by gender, females are a minority compared to male prisoners and make 15% with 13 female and 75 male inmates.
- 82Jails
- 85Prisoners
- 341 %Jail Rate
How Does Newberry County Inmate Search Work?
Newberry County inmate records are public documents that anyone can get a copy of easily. The Freedom of Information Act governs the access to regarding Newberry county inmate records which provide a lot of useful details about a person.
Newberry County Booking
Newberry county bookings are also helpful when looking for details on whether or not a person has been arrested. When a criminal is arrested, the officer fills out documents and then holds them in a prison , which essentially becomes their Newberry county booking record. It may also include things like fingerprints, images , physical details, their name, and address, police officer who arrested them , the details of the crime, the location, and any cars that were involved. The general public has the power to read a copy of someone’s Newberry county booking records without any type of allowance .
Newberry County Jail
- Agency Name: Newberry County SC Jail
- State: SC
- City: Newberry
- Type: County
- Address: 3239 Louis Rich Road
- Phone Number: 803-321-2141
- Fax: 803-321-2147
- Website: https://www.newberrycounty.net/departments/sheriff-s-office/newberry-county-detention-center