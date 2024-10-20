Newberry, SC Weather Alerts - Warnings, Watches and Advisories (2024)

OFF THE GRID: Power Outage TrackerAs severe weather or blizzards threaten, this database scrapes power outage information from more than 1,000 companies nationwide. It will automatically update every 15 minutes.

Rolling Storm Damage ReportsAs storms strike, this interactive map is your guide to impacts and damage reports coming into National Weather Service stations nationwide.

A history of twisters: Tornadoes in Florida since 1950sThis interactive map, which contains data from January 1950, pinpoints where a cyclone touched down and traces its path of destruction. For more recent tornadoes, clicking deeper provides more details, damage estimates and whether someone was injured or killed in the storm.

Real-time Streamflow Map: River Water Level Current data typically are recorded at 15- to 60-minute intervals.

Excessive Rainfall ForecastWeather Prediction Center forecasts the probability that rainfall will exceed flash flood guidance within 25 miles of a point.

Maximum Heat Index ForecastMaximum heat index forecast for next 7 days. Updated daily from May 1 through Sept. 30

Drought Monitor and HistoryData shows the location and intensity of drought across the country.

Wildfire and Smoke TrackerFire data is updated hourly based upon input from incident intelligence sources, GPS data, infrared (IR) imagery from fixed wing and satellite platforms.

Wildfire HistorySee a map of wildfires since 2017

Air Quality Index (AQI) Forecasts and Current ConditionsThe Air Quality Index (AQI) translates air quality data into numbers and colors that help people understand when to take action to protect their health.

Storm Tracker and Model MixerA hurricane watcher's guide to the latest track and model forecasts. This storm tracker contains data from 1851.

Weather Data since 1895County-level monthly precipitation and temperature data since 1895 provieded by National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). The data is updated every month.