Newberry, SC Weather Alerts - Warnings, Watches and Advisories (2024)

- Data Central
- Weather Warnings, Watches and Advisories
Select an Area
Weather Warnings, Watches and Advisories
Current Weather Alerts
No weather alerts in effect at this time.
Newberry, SC Weather Alerts History
Until November 2005, data is limited to the following events - Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm, Special Marine, Flash Flood.
Warning, Watch, Advisory Explained
| 
|WARNING
|A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.
| 
|ADVISORY
|An advisory is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. Advisories are for less serious conditions than warnings, that cause significant inconvenience and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life or property.
| 
|WATCH
|A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so those who need to set their plans in motion can do so. A watch means that hazardous weather is possible. People should have a plan of action in case a storm threatens and they should listen for later information and possible warnings especially when planning travel or outdoor activities.
Source: National Weather Service
More
Source: National Weather Service, Iowa State University - Department of Agronomy
'; return popupContent; } function onGonFeature(feature) { var popupContent = ""; popupContent += '
Source: '+feature.properties.sl+' Satellite , Density:'+ feature.properties.dn +'
'; return popupContent; } function onEQFeature(feature) { var popupContent = '
'+feature.properties.name+', '+feature.properties.st+''; popupContent += '
'; return popupContent; } function onWWAFeature(feature) { var popupContent = '
'+feature.properties.wtype+'
'; popupContent += '
'+feature.properties.name+' '+feature.properties.description+'
'; return popupContent; } function onCWWFeature(feature) { //const options = { weekday: 'long', year: 'numeric', month: 'short', day: 'numeric' }; const options = { dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long', timeZone: "America/New_York" }; var dlink = '/severe-weather-alerts-warnings-watches/detail/'+slugify(feature.properties.p+' '+feature.properties.s+' '+feature.properties.ex)+'/'+feature.properties.id+'/' if (feature.properties.d != null) { var wwadesc = truncate(feature.properties.d, 15); if (feature.properties.d != wwadesc) { wwadesc += '...... VIEW MORE ' } } else { var wwadesc = '' } var popupContent = '
'+feature.properties.p+' '+feature.properties.s+'
'; popupContent += '
|Status
|'+feature.properties.t+'
|'+wwadesc+'
|Initially Issued
|'+new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-us', options).format(new Date(feature.properties.is*1000))+'
|Expires
|'+new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-us', options).format(new Date(feature.properties.ex*1000))+'
|Population
|'+feature.properties.h+'
DETAIL
'; return popupContent; } function onTWWFeature(feature) { //const options = { weekday: 'long', year: 'numeric', month: 'short', day: 'numeric' }; var popupContent = '
'+feature.properties.name+'
'; popupContent += '
|Status
|'+feature.properties.t+'
|'+feature.properties.d+'
|Issued
|'+feature.properties.is+'
|Expires
|'+feature.properties.ex+'
'; return popupContent; } mapboxgl.accessToken = 'pk.eyJ1IjoieXB5dW4iLCJhIjoiY2oxcW4ybWhxMDBkMjJxcGVhbDV5cnpzYyJ9.oFQSnOc57xCR7A51OR6-3w';var map = new mapboxgl.Map({ container: 'climate_map', // container id style: 'mapbox://styles/ypyun/ck0flqufl2k1x1cpmupm5sl2y', //'mapbox://styles/ypyun/cj83a8ga5abkq2sqpivw3nrzg', //'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v11', // stylesheet location center: [-82.5154,40.7584], zoom: 6, attributionControl: false,});map.addControl(new mapboxgl.AttributionControl({ compact: true, customAttribution:[] }));var zoomThreshold = 8;var l1vt = 'visible'; var l2vt = 'none'; var l3vt = 'none'; var l4vt = 'none'; var actinum = 0; var cntyline = {"type":"FeatureCollection", "features":[{"type":"Feature","properties":{"id":"line"},"geometry":{"type":"MultiPolygon","coordinates":US45071 }},]}; map.on('load', function() { // Add a new source from our GeoJSON data and set the var layers = map.getStyle().layers; var firstSymbolId; for (var i = 0; i < layers.length; i++) { if (layers[i].type === 'symbol') { firstSymbolId = layers[i].id; break; } } // map.addSource("climate_mapdata", {type: "geojson", data: epf, }); map.addSource('cww', {type: 'geojson', data: '/media/jsons/weather/wwa/current_ww_crh.json?v='+rnna }); map.addLayer({ "id": "CCWW", "type": "fill", "source":"cww", "paint": {'fill-color': {type:'identity', property:'c'}, 'fill-opacity':0.6, 'fill-outline-color': '#CCC', }}, firstSymbolId); // "filter":["==","$type","Polygon"] map.on('click', 'CCWW', function (e) {new mapboxgl.Popup({ offset: 14 }).setLngLat(e.lngLat).setHTML(onCWWFeature(e.features[0])).addTo(map);}); map.addLayer({ "id": "county_line", "type": "line", "source": { "type": "geojson", "data":cntyline }, "paint": {'line-width':2, 'line-color':'#333333'}}, firstSymbolId);});map.addControl(new mapboxgl.NavigationControl(), 'top-left');if (actinum == 3) { $('#templegend').hide(); $('#prcplegend').show();}// no | None var BounceLine = US45071 ; var bouncepadding = 20;if (BounceLine) {var bounds = new mapboxgl.LngLatBounds();BounceLine.forEach(function(Tpolygon) { Tpolygon.forEach(function(Tline){ Tline.forEach(function(Tpoint){bounds.extend(Tpoint); }) }) });map.fitBounds(bounds, { padding: bouncepadding });}