Nexus Mods API released (2024)

');$('body').on('click', '.q33efb3b22c-link', function () {window.nexusDataLayer = window.nexusDataLayer || [];window.nexusDataLayer.push({event: 'premium_banner_click',});});}

  • All games
  • Site News
  • Nexus Mods API released
  • Site News
  • ByPickysaurus
  • 80 Comments

More articles

Since we teased it back in October, our developers have been working hard on finalising the Nexus Mods API and today I'm pleased to report we’re ready to open the virtual doors to the public.

What is the Nexus Mods API?

It’s a set of instructions developers can use to access features and information from our service. We’ve been developing the API in parallel with Vortex to ensure it has a host of useful features. This is a more modern replacement to the ageing system applications like Nexus Mod Manager have been using for the last few years.

What can I do with the API?

If you’re looking to make use of our data for a mod manager, Discord bot or integration into your game, you can view the full API documentation here﻿. As a brief rundown of the features of the API you can:

Mods:

  • Get the latest, recently updated or trending mods.
  • Get mod metadata.
  • Get a list of files and file info on a mod.
Games:
  • Retrieve a complete list of games.
  • Get information on a specific game.
Users:
  • Users can log in to your application with their Nexus Mods account via their API key or our Singlesign-on (SSO) page.
  • Manage tracked and endorsed mods on a user’s account.

Nexus Mods API released (1)

Keys! Clinky shiny keys!

When using an app that talks to our API, you’ll need an API key. We’ve added a new page to your user account settings where you can see your keys to different apps or request a unique one for your user account.

Will this break my current mod manager?

If you’re currently using Nexus Mod Manager, Mod Organizer or another app that uses the old method of getting data from us, you won’t see any change immediately. We have already reached out to the developers of some of the key modding tools that use the old service and will be consulting with them in their efforts to migrate to the new API.

We are giving notice that the old system will be switched off 3 months from today (Monday, 13th May 2019). This should give developers plenty of time to update their apps to the new API method. After this point, you can still continue to use any software that has not been updated, but you will have to install your mods manually.

Registering my app

If you're creating an app which takes advantage of our API, you can contact the Community Managersto get your application approved. Only approved applications will be able to use the Single sign-on (SSO).

You can also ask the user to enter their Personal API Key from the API Access page in their settings in order to log into your app - this method does not require approval.

Feedback, support and suggestions

We’ve opened up a new channel on the Nexus ModsDiscord server dedicated to all things API. If you are having problems using the API or have suggestions on how it can be improved, you can get in touch with us through the Discord or email us.

Pages

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • ...
  • 5

    Comments locked

    A moderator has closed this comment topic for the time being

    1. Dark0ne

      • Site Owner
      • 2,961 kudos

        Locking this thread now as this isn't the place to get support with the API.

        • Api died RIP

          • Kyaaadaa

            • premium
            • 0 kudos

              Things still work normally if you manually download your mods, and drag the zip or 7z file into the drop box under mods. Tedious, but functional.

              • xNanashii

                • supporter
                • 0 kudos

                  Same issue here.

                  • calaverx11

                    • premium
                    • 22 kudos

                      API is having issues as of 1100 UTC. Been unable to authorize ModOrganizer or use any of the Nexus download functions for about 10 minutes. Only reason I noticed is because it happened to go down while I was installing a mod. MO is reporting "502 Bad Gateway".

                        1. kevyn51

                          • member
                          • 0 kudos

                            cant log in too , is the server down ?

                            • Dartix777

                              • premium
                              • 0 kudos

                                Same here

                              • Tundrawolf42

                                • member
                                • 1 kudos



                                  In response to post #70327758. #70611593 is also a reply to the same post.

                                  Spoiler:

                                  Show


                                  krindoskore wrote: Ok so for everyone who cant update or dont know what to do just uninstall nmm and download it from here
                                  i couldnt update cuz of some error and i hope this helps
                                  https://github.com/Nexus-Mods/Nexus-Mod-Manager/releases

                                  LeonSphynx wrote: I did generate the API keys on my account but still got that "authentification failed due to network issues".

                                  Is there a way to manually input the key into the sofware or something ? I even tried to prevent my firewall from blocking NMM just in case, but it wasn't enough.

                                  I'm on 0.70.7 version which is at this time the last one so i don't understand how.


                                  I'm having the same issue


                                  Same here, seems alot of people are, hopefully fixed soon.

                                  • krindoskore

                                    • member
                                    • 0 kudos

                                      Ok so for everyone who cant update or dont know what to do just uninstall nmm and download it from here
                                      i couldnt update cuz of some error and i hope this helps
                                      https://github.com/Nexus-Mods/Nexus-Mod-Manager/releases

                                        1. LeonSphynx

                                          • supporter
                                          • 0 kudos

                                            I did generate the API keys on my account but still got that "authentification failed due to network issues".

                                            Is there a way to manually input the key into the sofware or something ? I even tried to prevent my firewall from blocking NMM just in case, but it wasn't enough.

                                            I'm on 0.70.7 version which is at this time the last one so i don't understand how.

                                            • astrofish123

                                              • supporter
                                              • 0 kudos

                                                I'm having the same issue

                                              • TheGreatFalro

                                                • premium
                                                • 46 kudos


                                                  Maybe you should consider adding a much higher or even no limit cap to premium members who paid good money for the membership.


                                                  The cap is not set in stone. It can and will change is need arises. However, the staff has said that less than 1% of users have actually hit the cap.

                                                  • nad21

                                                    • premium
                                                    • 0 kudos

                                                      Maybe you should consider adding a much higher or even no limit cap to premium members who paid good money for the membership.

                                                      • deleted34304850

                                                        • account closed
                                                        • 57 kudos

                                                          update it?

                                                          Pages

                                                          • 1
                                                          • 2
                                                          • 3
                                                          • ...
                                                          • 5
                                                          Nexus Mods API released (2024)

                                                          FAQs

                                                          What is the limit of API request in Nexus? ›

                                                          Currently, you're given a daily request limit of 10,000, which seems reasonable. However, there's an additional restriction of 500 requests per hour, which essentially undermines the purpose of purchasing Nexus Premium.

                                                          Discover More
                                                          How to get API key Nexus Mods? ›

                                                          This will require you to visit your API access page at the Nexus Mods website. At the top of the list, you will see Vortex and it will either have a long code next to it or a button to request an API key. Clicking "Request an API key" will reload the page and generate a key.

                                                          View Details
                                                          What is Nexus Mods API? ›

                                                          The Nexus API provides applications access to Nexus Mods metadata including lists of games, mods and individual files, version information and so on.

                                                          See More
                                                          Does Nexus Mods scan for viruses? ›

                                                          File status on Nexus Mods

                                                          Each entry in the files list will feature a badge next to the title indicating the security/virus scan status. This file has passed both our internal security checks and a VirusTotal scan. You can review the VirusTotal report by clicking on the checkmark icon.

                                                          Learn More
                                                          Does API have a limit? ›

                                                          An API rate limit refers to the number of calls the client (API consumer) can make in a second. Rate limits are calculated in requests per second (RPS). Let's say you only want a client to call an API a maximum of 10 times per minute. You can apply a rate limit to expressed as “10 requests per 60 seconds”.

                                                          Continue Reading
                                                          What is API limit exceeded? ›

                                                          “API Rate Limit Exceeded” is a warning message that appears when the number of requests a user exceeds what the system permits. Generally, this means that too many requests were sent to the API in too short of a time frame. Some or all requests will not be processed.

                                                          Know More
                                                          Is Nexus Mods still free? ›

                                                          All mods are free to download, we do not limit which access based on our membership status. You do not need to pay for mods that are over 3MB in size. Free members are restricted to 3MB/s download speeds. Premium members are not capped at can download the maximum speed their ISP provides.

                                                          Read The Full Story
                                                          Can I still get Nexus Mod Manager? ›

                                                          Can you still use Nexus Mod Manager? While Vortex has taken the limelight for the past few years, NMM is still available to download and install on Windows. You can access mods for the games in its portfolio, letting you make changes to many of your favorite old titles.

                                                          Get More Info
                                                          Why am I banned from Nexus Mods? ›

                                                          A full ban from the community is usually issued for serious or repeated breaches of our rules, but can also be used for additional reasons such as spam prevention.

                                                          Explore More
                                                          How safe are mods from Nexus? ›

                                                          All mod files shared on our website must pass through several security checks before they can be downloaded by the community. If any of these checks fail during the upload process, the file will be quarantined and will be unavailable until it has been reviewed by a moderator.

                                                          View More

                                                          Is Nexus Mods hacked? ›

                                                          In a security notice posted to their site today, Nexus Mods has disclosed that an unauthorized actor hacked their services on November 8th, 2019 through an exploit in their legacy codebase.

                                                          Know More
                                                          Can I trust Vortex? ›

                                                          At first glance, Vortax appears to be a legitimate software company, especially with its claim to have gotten awards from Forbes and endorsements from big-name companies like Uber. An investigation into the software revealed no such evidence to support these claims. Its official websites are full of grammatical errors.

                                                          Find Out More
                                                          Can a mod have a virus? ›

                                                          It is possible to compromise players' devices if a mod turns out to deliver malware or viruses.

                                                          Learn More Now
                                                          How many requests API can handle? ›

                                                          If you access other endpoints, the API limits your requests after a combined 500 requests per minute across all realms (endpoints) or 500 requests per minute to a single endpoint, whichever occurs first.

                                                          Keep Reading
                                                          What is the limit of API query? ›

                                                          You can include up to 500 OR conditions in a single call to the API. If a call contains more than 500 OR statements, you will receive the API response, "Invalid query syntax. Queries are limited to 500 or fewer 'OR' conditions."

                                                          Get More Info
                                                          What is too many requests to API? ›

                                                          Causes of HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests

                                                          A 429 response is not technically an error — it's a response from a server, application programming interface (API), or plugin that tells the client application to stop sending requests because they simply don't have enough resources to accept it at this time.

                                                          Read On
                                                          What is the concurrent request limit for API? ›

                                                          As per the Salesforce Documentation, the Concurrent API limit is a limit for concurrent inbound requests (calls) with a duration of 20 seconds or longer and it differs based on the org type: Developer Edition and Trial orgs - 5 requests limit. Production orgs and Sandboxes - 25 requests limit.

                                                          View Details

                                                          References

                                                          Top Articles
                                                          U-Haul Water Drive, Volunteer Work Helps Provide Summer Relief
                                                          U-Haul Delivers Volunteers, Donation for ABC15 Water Drive to Help SVdP
                                                          Geelong 'concerned' as mystery foot issue leaves Hawkins in crutches after Carlton 'demolition'
                                                          Latest Posts
                                                          Gorilla Super Glue - Incredibly Strong Glue | Gorilla Glue
                                                          Acbl Homeport
                                                          Recommended Articles
                                                          Article information

                                                          Author: Delena Feil

                                                          Last Updated:

                                                          Views: 5646

                                                          Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

                                                          Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

                                                          Author information

                                                          Name: Delena Feil

                                                          Birthday: 1998-08-29

                                                          Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

                                                          Phone: +99513241752844

                                                          Job: Design Supervisor

                                                          Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

                                                          Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.