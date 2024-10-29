Nexus Mods API released (2024)

');$('body').on('click', '.de540ea5676-link', function () {window.nexusDataLayer = window.nexusDataLayer || [];window.nexusDataLayer.push({event: 'premium_banner_click',});});}

  • All games
  • Skyrim Special Edition
  • Site News
  • Nexus Mods API released
  • Site News
  • ByPickysaurus
  • 80 Comments

More articles

Since we teased it back in October, our developers have been working hard on finalising the Nexus Mods API and today I'm pleased to report we’re ready to open the virtual doors to the public.

What is the Nexus Mods API?

It’s a set of instructions developers can use to access features and information from our service. We’ve been developing the API in parallel with Vortex to ensure it has a host of useful features. This is a more modern replacement to the ageing system applications like Nexus Mod Manager have been using for the last few years.

What can I do with the API?

If you’re looking to make use of our data for a mod manager, Discord bot or integration into your game, you can view the full API documentation here﻿. As a brief rundown of the features of the API you can:

Mods:

  • Get the latest, recently updated or trending mods.
  • Get mod metadata.
  • Get a list of files and file info on a mod.
Games:
  • Retrieve a complete list of games.
  • Get information on a specific game.
Users:
  • Users can log in to your application with their Nexus Mods account via their API key or our Singlesign-on (SSO) page.
  • Manage tracked and endorsed mods on a user’s account.

Nexus Mods API released (1)

Keys! Clinky shiny keys!

When using an app that talks to our API, you’ll need an API key. We’ve added a new page to your user account settings where you can see your keys to different apps or request a unique one for your user account.

Will this break my current mod manager?

If you’re currently using Nexus Mod Manager, Mod Organizer or another app that uses the old method of getting data from us, you won’t see any change immediately. We have already reached out to the developers of some of the key modding tools that use the old service and will be consulting with them in their efforts to migrate to the new API.

We are giving notice that the old system will be switched off 3 months from today (Monday, 13th May 2019). This should give developers plenty of time to update their apps to the new API method. After this point, you can still continue to use any software that has not been updated, but you will have to install your mods manually.

Registering my app

If you're creating an app which takes advantage of our API, you can contact the Community Managersto get your application approved. Only approved applications will be able to use the Single sign-on (SSO).

You can also ask the user to enter their Personal API Key from the API Access page in their settings in order to log into your app - this method does not require approval.

Feedback, support and suggestions

We’ve opened up a new channel on the Nexus ModsDiscord server dedicated to all things API. If you are having problems using the API or have suggestions on how it can be improved, you can get in touch with us through the Discord or email us.

Pages

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • ...
  • 5

    Comments locked

    A moderator has closed this comment topic for the time being

    1. Dark0ne

      • Site Owner
      • 2,961 kudos

        Locking this thread now as this isn't the place to get support with the API.

        • Api died RIP

          • Kyaaadaa

            • premium
            • 0 kudos

              Things still work normally if you manually download your mods, and drag the zip or 7z file into the drop box under mods. Tedious, but functional.

              • xNanashii

                • supporter
                • 0 kudos

                  Same issue here.

                  • calaverx11

                    • premium
                    • 22 kudos

                      API is having issues as of 1100 UTC. Been unable to authorize ModOrganizer or use any of the Nexus download functions for about 10 minutes. Only reason I noticed is because it happened to go down while I was installing a mod. MO is reporting "502 Bad Gateway".

                        1. kevyn51

                          • member
                          • 0 kudos

                            cant log in too , is the server down ?

                            • Dartix777

                              • premium
                              • 0 kudos

                                Same here

                              • Tundrawolf42

                                • member
                                • 1 kudos



                                  In response to post #70327758. #70611593 is also a reply to the same post.

                                  Spoiler:

                                  Show


                                  krindoskore wrote: Ok so for everyone who cant update or dont know what to do just uninstall nmm and download it from here
                                  i couldnt update cuz of some error and i hope this helps
                                  https://github.com/Nexus-Mods/Nexus-Mod-Manager/releases

                                  LeonSphynx wrote: I did generate the API keys on my account but still got that "authentification failed due to network issues".

                                  Is there a way to manually input the key into the sofware or something ? I even tried to prevent my firewall from blocking NMM just in case, but it wasn't enough.

                                  I'm on 0.70.7 version which is at this time the last one so i don't understand how.


                                  I'm having the same issue


                                  Same here, seems alot of people are, hopefully fixed soon.

                                  • krindoskore

                                    • member
                                    • 0 kudos

                                      Ok so for everyone who cant update or dont know what to do just uninstall nmm and download it from here
                                      i couldnt update cuz of some error and i hope this helps
                                      https://github.com/Nexus-Mods/Nexus-Mod-Manager/releases

                                        1. LeonSphynx

                                          • supporter
                                          • 0 kudos

                                            I did generate the API keys on my account but still got that "authentification failed due to network issues".

                                            Is there a way to manually input the key into the sofware or something ? I even tried to prevent my firewall from blocking NMM just in case, but it wasn't enough.

                                            I'm on 0.70.7 version which is at this time the last one so i don't understand how.

                                            • astrofish123

                                              • supporter
                                              • 0 kudos

                                                I'm having the same issue

                                              • TheGreatFalro

                                                • premium
                                                • 46 kudos


                                                  Maybe you should consider adding a much higher or even no limit cap to premium members who paid good money for the membership.


                                                  The cap is not set in stone. It can and will change is need arises. However, the staff has said that less than 1% of users have actually hit the cap.

                                                  • nad21

                                                    • premium
                                                    • 0 kudos

                                                      Maybe you should consider adding a much higher or even no limit cap to premium members who paid good money for the membership.

                                                      • deleted34304850

                                                        • account closed
                                                        • 57 kudos

                                                          update it?

                                                          Pages

                                                          • 1
                                                          • 2
                                                          • 3
                                                          • ...
                                                          • 5
                                                          Nexus Mods API released (2024)

                                                          FAQs

                                                          Does Nexus have an API? ›

                                                          Nexus Repository provides the following APIs to scripts: Core API: allows a script to set global configuration options. Security API: allows a script to add users, roles, and privileges. Blob Store API: allows a script to create new blob stores.

                                                          See Details
                                                          Why are mods leaving Nexus? ›

                                                          A lot of modders are leaving Nexus because of some of the frankly unethical decisions they've made. The nexus has made a rather invasive u-turn of late when they should only just publish. They even insulted their own long-term users in the process.

                                                          Continue Reading
                                                          How to get API key Nexus Mods? ›

                                                          This will require you to visit your API access page at the Nexus Mods website. At the top of the list, you will see Vortex and it will either have a long code next to it or a button to request an API key. Clicking "Request an API key" will reload the page and generate a key.

                                                          Keep Reading
                                                          When did Nexus Mods come out? ›

                                                          Nexus Mods was founded by Robin Scott and a friend in August 2001 as a fan site for the Bethesda Softworks game The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind under the name "Morrowind Chronicles".

                                                          Keep Reading
                                                          Is NEXUS still valid? ›

                                                          Your NEXUS membership is valid for 5 years. Check the expiry date on your NEXUS card. If you renew your membership before the expiry date, you can retain your NEXUS privileges. If there is no expiry date on your NEXUS card, please contact us.

                                                          Discover More
                                                          Is NEXUS like GitHub? ›

                                                          While GitHub is primarily focused on hosting and sharing code repositories, Sonatype Nexus serves as a repository manager for storing and distributing various types of dependencies. Here are the key differences between these two platforms.

                                                          Read On
                                                          Why am I banned from Nexus Mods? ›

                                                          A full ban from the community is usually issued for serious or repeated breaches of our rules, but can also be used for additional reasons such as spam prevention. In most cases, the reason for a ban will be publicly visible in the Formal Warnings and Bans section of the forums.

                                                          Show Me More
                                                          What replaced Nexus Mods? ›

                                                          Nexus Mod Manager is the older app which has been replaced by Vortex.

                                                          View Details
                                                          What is the Nexus Mods controversy? ›

                                                          1. The Core of the Issue: Nexus Mods banned modifications that aimed to remove They/Them pronouns from Starfield. This decision by one of the largest modding communities has sparked a debate about the limits of creative freedom and the role of modding platforms in shaping game content.

                                                          Discover More Details
                                                          Is Nexus Mods still free? ›

                                                          All mods are free to download, we do not limit which access based on our membership status. You do not need to pay for mods that are over 3MB in size. Free members are restricted to 3MB/s download speeds. Premium members are not capped at can download the maximum speed their ISP provides.

                                                          Discover More Details

                                                          Where can I get an API key? ›

                                                          To find an API key, you usually need to visit the website or platform that offers the API you want to use. The process can vary depending on the specific API provider, but you typically need to sign up for an account, create a project or application, and then generate an API key within that project.

                                                          Find Out More
                                                          Does Nexus mod make money? ›

                                                          Yes, you can split the DP that your files will earn each month between up to 24 other users per mod on a percentage basis. For example, you can set your file donations so that you receive 50% of the DP, and two of the people who helped you build your mod each receive 25%.

                                                          Learn More
                                                          When did Nexus end? ›

                                                          August 22, 2011

                                                          View More
                                                          Did Nexus Mods remove lifetime membership? ›

                                                          "We're thankful to anyone who has taken us up on our Lifetime Membership option up to now but, due to the nature of running the site as a longtime service, we incur ongoing and recurring costs that we need to continue to plan for in the long term and this is why we have decided to remove Lifetime Premium Membership as ...

                                                          View Details
                                                          Does NEXUS have a database? ›

                                                          Sonatype Nexus Repository has two database options: An external PostgreSQL database (Preferred) - Requires a paid Pro license. An embedded H2 database.

                                                          Know More
                                                          What does NEXUS include? ›

                                                          NEXUS is a government-sponsored program that eases travel bureaucracy for pre-screened citizens of the United States and Canada across air, land, and sea. NEXUS members can use the Global Entry and TSA PreCheck programs without applying separately to each.

                                                          Read On
                                                          Is NEXUS a code repository? ›

                                                          Nexus is a Sonatype Artifactory repository manager [OSS]. It allows you to store, distribute, and retrieve build artifacts whenever it's required. Using Nexus, developers can easily access and deploy build artifacts in an organization from a single location.

                                                          Know More
                                                          What app does Nexus Mods use? ›

                                                          Vortex is designed to seamlessly interact with Nexus Mods allowing you to easily find, install, and play mods from our site, learn about new files and catch the latest news.

                                                          View More

                                                          References

                                                          Top Articles
                                                          IronBull New and Used Trailers for sale nationwide
                                                          NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends
                                                          DealerRater - Car Dealer Reviews, Car Dealer Directory, Vehicles For Sale, Vehicle Recalls
                                                          Latest Posts
                                                          The First Descendant: Modding Explained
                                                          Zenless Zone Zero tier list for the best characters
                                                          Recommended Articles
                                                          Article information

                                                          Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM

                                                          Last Updated:

                                                          Views: 5654

                                                          Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

                                                          Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

                                                          Author information

                                                          Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM

                                                          Birthday: 1997-10-17

                                                          Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036

                                                          Phone: +3571527672278

                                                          Job: Manufacturing Agent

                                                          Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing

                                                          Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.