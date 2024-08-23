Nexus Mods API released (2024)

back in October

What is the Nexus Mods API?



It’s a set of instructions developers can use to access features and information from our service. We’ve been developing the API in parallel with Vortex to ensure it has a host of useful features. This is a more modern replacement to the ageing system applications like Nexus Mod Manager have been using for the last few years.

What can I do with the API?



If you’re looking to make use of our data for a mod manager, Discord bot or integration into your game, you can view the full API documentation here﻿. As a brief rundown of the features of the API you can:

Mods:

Get the latest, recently updated or trending mods.

Get mod metadata.

Get a list of files and file info on a mod.



Retrieve a complete list of games.

Get information on a specific game.



Users can log in to your application with their Nexus Mods account via their API key or our Singlesign-on (SSO) page.

Manage tracked and endorsed mods on a user’s account.



Keys! Clinky shiny keys!

When using an app that talks to our API, you’ll need an API key. We’ve added a new page to your user account settings where you can see your keys to different apps or request a unique one for your user account.

Will this break my current mod manager?



If you’re currently using Nexus Mod Manager, Mod Organizer or another app that uses the old method of getting data from us, you won’t see any change immediately. We have already reached out to the developers of some of the key modding tools that use the old service and will be consulting with them in their efforts to migrate to the new API.

We are giving notice that the old system will be switched off 3 months from today (Monday, 13th May 2019). This should give developers plenty of time to update their apps to the new API method. After this point, you can still continue to use any software that has not been updated, but you will have to install your mods manually.

Registering my app



If you're creating an app which takes advantage of our API, you can contact the Community Managersto get your application approved. Only approved applications will be able to use the Single sign-on (SSO).

You can also ask the user to enter their Personal API Key from the API Access page in their settings in order to log into your app - this method does not require approval.

Feedback, support and suggestions



We’ve opened up a new channel on the Nexus ModsDiscord server dedicated to all things API. If you are having problems using the API or have suggestions on how it can be improved, you can get in touch with us through the Discord or email us.