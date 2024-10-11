NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2024 Fantasy Football Nightmares (2024)

0 of 8

Running backs used to be the unquestioned kings of fantasy football. But times have changed—the first round of drafts now usually features more wide receivers than backs.

That's due to a number of factors—one of which is the shrinking number of true featured running backs in the NFL. There are still some "workhorse" backs like Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. But their numbers are seemingly dwindling by the year.

The evolution of the position has forced fantasy managers to look past the featured backs into backfields that feature some sort of timeshare. Sometimes, that works out fine—there's a good chance that both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions will be productive fantasy assets in 2024, just as they were a year ago.

But sometimes, those timeshares descend into chaos—into a muddied mess where either both backs are relegated to the fantasy fringes or there's no telling from week to week which back will be "the guy."

For every back shouldering a heavy load in today's NFL, there's a backfield with the potential to become a fantasy nightmare.

And no manager wants to invest too heavily in Freddie Krueger.

His 40 time is surprisingly bad.