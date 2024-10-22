NFL stars in latest campaign for Sleep Number | shots (2024)

NFL superstar wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase take their on-field rivalry to a whole new level in the latest campaign for Sleep Number, the wellness technology company, which builds on the brand’s ‘Sleep Next Level’ campaign and showcases the next-gen Sleep Number smart bed’s sleep benefits and key features.

Both 72andSunny and Sleep Number are NFL partners. 72andSunny won the NFL agency of record account in 2019 and has delivered highly acclaimed campaigns for key moments, including the last five Super Bowls. Sleep Number has been the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL since 2018, and 80% of NFL players have a Sleep Number smart bed. The company also has multiple club partnerships, including with the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals.

Three films by global creative agency 72andSunny, Sleep Number’s strategic and creative partner, demonstrate how the Sleep Number next gen smart bed is a secret superpower for next-level performance, enhancing the quality of sleep and reinforcing why the vast majority of NFL players choose to sleep on a Sleep Number smart bed.