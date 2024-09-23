NFL stars in latest campaign for Sleep Number | shots (2024)

NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase featured in the latest Sleep Next Level, Perform Next Levelcampaign for Sleep Number, created by 72andSunny.

by shots Newson 16th August 2023

NFL superstar wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase take their on-field rivalry to a whole new level in the latest campaign for Sleep Number, the wellness technology company, which builds on the brand’s ‘Sleep Next Level’ campaign and showcases the next-gen Sleep Number smart bed’s sleep benefits and key features.

Both 72andSunny and Sleep Number are NFL partners. 72andSunny won the NFL agency of record account in 2019 and has delivered highly acclaimed campaigns for key moments, including the last five Super Bowls. Sleep Number has been the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL since 2018, and 80% of NFL players have a Sleep Number smart bed. The company also has multiple club partnerships, including with the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals.

Three films by global creative agency 72andSunny, Sleep Number’s strategic and creative partner, demonstrate how the Sleep Number next gen smart bed is a secret superpower for next-level performance, enhancing the quality of sleep and reinforcing why the vast majority of NFL players choose to sleep on a Sleep Number smart bed.

In the Temp (Cooler Than Justin) film, Justin and Ja’marr talk about the smart bed’s temperature control benefits. In the Always Making Movesfilm, Justin and Ja’Marr highlight how the Sleep Number smart bed boosts recovery by effortlessly adjusting to any movement the players make.

A final, third film titled I Sleep Betteropens with Justin asserting that his Sleep Number smart bed is so smart “that it makes me better than Ja’Marr.” Cut to Ja’Marr looking at the camera skeptically and saying “Whaa?,” before playfully responding that his Sleep Number smart bed makes him better than Justin.

The pair good-naturedly trade verbal blows: Justin boasts about his catches that others can only dream about, and Ja’Marr talks about his running routes that keeps others up at night, as their rival SleepIQ scores are displayed. The two will face each other this upcoming December in a Vikings vs Bengals game in Cincinnati.

In all three spots, viewers are reminded that 80% of NFL players choose to sleep on a Sleep Number smart bed. Why? “Sleep Next Level. Perform Next Level”, the ads conclude.

Kevin Brown, CMO of Sleep Number, said: “This newest instalment of the ‘Sleep Next Level’ campaign highlights two superstars who realise their full potential with the help of their Sleep Number next-gen smart beds. Like most of us, these two started as everyday athletes, growing up together, playing at LSU together, and went to the top of their game with the help of their smart beds. Individualised sleep allows them to perform next level, as it does for all of our smart sleepers, including 80% of players in the NFL.”

Geno Burmester, Creative Director, 72andSunny The fact that 80% of NFL players choose the Sleep Number smart bed is super compelling. We wanted to show how this smart bed is actually a key training tool for these NFL stars. Our director, Ryan Booth did an incredible job connecting sleep to on-field performance by capturing the Sleep Number smart bed through a dynamic lens that mimicked the movement of these world class athletes. Justin and Ja’Marr were a joy to work with and can’t wait to see how they Sleep Next Level. Perform Next Level this season.

