No Hard Feelings (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

No Hard Feelings
This raunchy comedy often plays it disappointingly safe, but Jennifer Lawrence's comedic and dramatic chops ensure that the end result prompts No Hard Feelings.
Funny and heartfelt, No Hard Feelings is good fun for fans of R-rated comedies.
-
Director
-
Gene Stupnitsky
-
Producer
-
Alex Saks , Marc Provissiero , Naomi Odenkirk , Justine Ciarrocchi , Jennifer Lawrence
-
Screenwriter
-
Gene Stupnitsky , John Phillips
-
Distributor
-
Columbia Pictures
-
Production Co
-
Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment , Excellent Cadaver , Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
-
Rating
-
R (Language|Brief Drug Use|Sexual Content|Some Graphic Nudity)
-
Genre
-
Romance , Comedy
-
Original Language
-
English
-
Release Date (Theaters)
-
Jun 23, 2023, Wide
-
Release Date (Streaming)
-
Aug 15, 2023
-
Box Office (Gross USA)
-
$50.2M
-
Runtime
-
1h 43m
-
Sound Mix
-
Dolby Atmos , Dolby Digital
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Flat (1.85:1)