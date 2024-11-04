No Hard Feelings (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

70% Tomatometer 228 Reviews 87% Popcornmeter 1,000+ Verified Ratings

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

Critics Consensus

This raunchy comedy often plays it disappointingly safe, but Jennifer Lawrence's comedic and dramatic chops ensure that the end result prompts No Hard Feelings.

Audience Says

Funny and heartfelt, No Hard Feelings is good fun for fans of R-rated comedies.

No Hard Feelings (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Christina Newland iNews.co.uk Lawrence is going for it, but the comic timing rarely lands and the film is full of jokes and situations that fall flat. Rated: 2/5 Sep 18, 2024 Full Review No Hard Feelings (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Tomris Laffly TheWrap This light pick-me-up of a flick is as eager to please as [Jennifer] Lawrence is to show off her luminous physical comedy skills, elevated by the star’s fiery comic timing and effortless drollness. Jul 5, 2023 Full Review No Hard Feelings (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Leonard Maltin leonardmaltin.com I am about to recommend a mildly raunchy R-rated comedy for one simple reason: I had fun watching it. I am so sick and tired of overlong, overproduced, formulaic “content” that this insignificant movie looks like a work of genius in comparison. Jun 28, 2023 Full Review No Hard Feelings (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Jared Mobarak Hey, Have You Seen ...? [Lawrence and Feldman] are so good and authentic in their feelings and epiphanies that you can almost believe the filmmakers were making a character study rather than exploiting one for cheap laughs. Rated: 6/10 Mar 8, 2024 Full Review No Hard Feelings (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Kimberly Ricci Uproxx Sure, Jennifer Lawrence has those Oscar movies under her belt, but is this my favorite JLaw movie? It’s a pretty close call. Jan 13, 2024 Full Review No Hard Feelings (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Keith Garlington Keith & the Movies Of the many movies I watched in 2023 I’m not sure I saw one at odds with itself quite like “No Hard Feelings”. Rated: 2/5 Jan 5, 2024 Full Review Read all reviews
Leroy B It had some really quality laugh out loud moments! Good overall comedy! Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 09/02/24 Full Review Izzie O The age difference gave me the ick and I’ll be honest, it was kinda hard to get over. But god was it funny Rated 3/5 Stars • Rated 3 out of 5 stars 11/24/23 Full Review Christopher A fun date night movie. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 08/03/23 Full Review Angel it was funny as heck 🤣 Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 07/27/23 Full Review Paul G It was a fun movie and not too predictable. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 07/22/23 Full Review Kenji P This movie is the FUNNIEST movie I’ve seen in a while! The comedy was well written. Acting was very good and the story was actually easy to follow. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 07/22/23 Full Review Read all reviews

Cast & Crew

Gene Stupnitsky Director Jennifer Lawrence Maddie Andrew Barth Feldman Percy Laura Benanti Actor Natalie Morales Actor Matthew Broderick Actor
Synopsis On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

Director
Gene Stupnitsky

Producer
Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Ciarrocchi, Jennifer Lawrence

Screenwriter
Gene Stupnitsky, John Phillips

Distributor
Columbia Pictures

Production Co
Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Excellent Cadaver, Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)

Rating
R (Language|Brief Drug Use|Sexual Content|Some Graphic Nudity)

Genre
Romance, Comedy

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Jun 23, 2023, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
Aug 15, 2023

Box Office (Gross USA)
$50.2M

Runtime
1h 43m

Sound Mix
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio
Flat (1.85:1)
