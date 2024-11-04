No Hard Feelings streaming: where to watch online? (2024)

Watch Now
List
Grid
CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchRent$3.99
PROMOTED
CC 4K R 103min - English, SpanishSubscription$15.49 / monthCC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchRent$3.99
Watch similar movies on Apple TV+ for free 7 Days FreeThen $9.99 / month
CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, PortugueseRent$3.99CC 4K R 103minRent$3.99CC HD R 103minRent$3.99CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchBuy$14.99CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, PortugueseBuy$14.99CC 4K R 103minBuy$14.99CC R 103minCinema retail price
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Let us notify you once it becomes available on more services.
We checked for updates on 233 streaming services on October 9, 2024 at 6:03:12 PM.Something wrong? Let us know!
No Hard Feelings streaming: where to watch online?
Currently you are able to watch "No Hard Feelings" streaming on Netflix. It is also possible to buy "No Hard Feelings" on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store as download or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Spectrum On Demand online.
Can I watch No Hard Feelings in theaters?
Yes! You can get tickets to see No Hard Feelings in theaters in the United States right now. Tickets are available on Fandango.
Synopsis
Maddie makes a deal to date an introverted teen in exchange for a new car
Maddie is working as an Uber driver in Montauk, New York. She’s already struggling to make ends meet but when her car gets repossessed she looks set to face bankruptcy if she can’t find a solution. Desperate for something, she accepts an unusual posting on Craigslist that would win her a Buick Regal. In exchange for the car, she needs to date Percy, the introverted son of the helicopter parents behind the ad. Hoping to bring him out of his social seclusion, the parents agree that Maddie will seduce him and become Percy’s girlfriend in order to teach him about adult life. But unleashing the full force of Percy’s pent-up adolescence has consequences no one could imagine.
Videos: Trailers, Teasers, Featurettes
Where does No Hard Feelings rank today?
The JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts are calculated by user activity within the last 24 hours. This includes clicking on a streaming offer, adding a title to a watchlist, and marking a title as 'seen'. This includes data from ~1.3 million movie & TV show fans per day.
No Hard Feelings is 393 on the JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts today. The movie has moved up the charts by 44 places since yesterday. In the United States, it is currently more popular than The Wicker Man but less popular than Lake Mungo.
|Rank
|Title
389.
|Raiders of the Lost Ark
+109
390.
|The Godfather Part II
-47
391.
|The Black Phone
+175
392.
|Lake Mungo
-47
393.
|No Hard Feelings
+44
394.
|The Wicker Man
+108
395.
|Sing 2
+52
396.
|Fright Night
-39
397.
|Carrie
+20
Streaming charts last updated: 5:12:28 PM, 10/09/2024
What to know
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the lead role and produces the R-Rated comedy No Hard Feelings
No Hard Feelings is a coming-of-age comedy movie produced by Excellent Cadaver and Columbia Pictures for Sony Pictures. The movie is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a filmmaker known for writing Year One and Bad Teacher before his directorial debut with Good Boys. Stupnitsky is the screenwriter of the movie alongside John Phillips.
No Hard Feelings is led by Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence who stars as Maddie while also serving as a producer of the movie. She plays opposite actor and singer Andrew Barth Feldman who takes the role of Percy. The wider cast includes Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti who play Percy’s parents. Natalie Morales and Scott McArthur both portray friends of Maddie. The wide cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kyle Mooney, and comedian Hasan Minhaj.No Hard Feelings was released in cinemas on June 23rd, 2023. You can keep up with the latest streaming news about No Hard Feelings here on JustWatch. We’ll let you know what your streaming options are, where you can watch it online legally for free, and when the movie is available in 4k.
Production News
- October 12, 2021
- Sony Pictures acquired the movie No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence attached as producer and lead. The movie is confirmed to be directed by Gene Stupnitsky. (Source: Variety)
- September 15, 2022
- Andrew Barth Feldman is announced to be starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence. (Source: Deadline)
- October 4, 2022
- Natalie Morales and Scott McArthur are both added to the cast which already included Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. (Source: Deadline)
- March 9, 2023
- The first trailer for the movie is released alongside a Red Band version that depicts the movie's R-rated comedy. Jennifer Lawrence is seen seducing an introverted 19-year-old in exchange for a car. (Source: YouTube)
- May 25, 2023
- A new Red Band trailer for the movie is released. (Source: The Playlist)
- June 23, 2023
- No Hard Feelings was released in cinemas. (Source: Collider)
Cast
Jennifer Lawrence
Maddie Barker
Andrew Barth Feldman
Percy Becker
Laura Benanti
Allison Becker
Natalie Morales
Sara
Matthew Broderick
Laird Becker
Scott MacArthur
Jim
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Gary
Kyle Mooney
Jody
Hasan Minhaj
Doug Khan
Jordan Mendoza
Crispin
Amalia Yoo
Natalie
Alysia Joy Powell
Fern
Quincy Dunn-Baker
Travis
Matthew Noszka
Hot Guy from Bar
Zahn McClarnon
Gabe Sawyer, Surfing Lawyer
Matt Walton
Irate Bar Customer
Christina Catechis
Waitress (Townie Bar)
Christopher Bailey
Beach Bully
Jacob Augustin
Teen
Ethan Metz
Athlete
Alaina Surgener
Teen Girl
Sejal Joshi
Teen Girl
Victor Verhaeghe
Party Dad
Kelley Rae O'Donnell
Party Mother
Ari Frenkel
Recent Alumnus
Luca Padovan
Frail Boy at House Party
Sophie Tananbaum
House Party Teen Who Texts in Bed
Melissa Lehman
Kelly
Isabelle Fisher
Kelly's Friend
Brian Calì
Mechanic Buick
Darren Valinotti
Arcade Kid
Earl Rose
Restaurant Pianist