No Hard Feelings streaming: where to watch online? (2024)

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the lead role and produces the R-Rated comedy No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings is a coming-of-age comedy movie produced by Excellent Cadaver and Columbia Pictures for Sony Pictures. The movie is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a filmmaker known for writing Year One and Bad Teacher before his directorial debut with Good Boys. Stupnitsky is the screenwriter of the movie alongside John Phillips.

No Hard Feelings is led by Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence who stars as Maddie while also serving as a producer of the movie. She plays opposite actor and singer Andrew Barth Feldman who takes the role of Percy. The wider cast includes Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti who play Percy's parents. Natalie Morales and Scott McArthur both portray friends of Maddie. The wide cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kyle Mooney, and comedian Hasan Minhaj.No Hard Feelings was released in cinemas on June 23rd, 2023.