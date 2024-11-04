No Hard Feelings streaming: where to watch online? (2024)

Table of Contents
Watch Now No Hard Feelings streaming: where to watch online? Can I watch No Hard Feelings in theaters? Synopsis Maddie makes a deal to date an introverted teen in exchange for a new car Videos: Trailers, Teasers, Featurettes Where does No Hard Feelings rank today? What to know Jennifer Lawrence stars in the lead role and produces the R-Rated comedy No Hard Feelings Production News Cast References

Watch Now

List

Grid

CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchRent$3.99

PROMOTED

CC 4K R 103min - English, SpanishSubscription$15.49 / monthCC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchRent$3.99

Watch similar movies on Apple TV+ for free 7 Days FreeThen $9.99 / month

CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, PortugueseRent$3.99CC 4K R 103minRent$3.99CC HD R 103minRent$3.99CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchBuy$14.99CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, PortugueseBuy$14.99CC 4K R 103minBuy$14.99CC R 103minCinema retail price

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Let us notify you once it becomes available on more services.

We checked for updates on 233 streaming services on October 9, 2024 at 6:03:12 PM.Something wrong? Let us know!

No Hard Feelings streaming: where to watch online?

Currently you are able to watch "No Hard Feelings" streaming on Netflix. It is also possible to buy "No Hard Feelings" on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store as download or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Spectrum On Demand online.

Can I watch No Hard Feelings in theaters?

Yes! You can get tickets to see No Hard Feelings in theaters in the United States right now. Tickets are available on Fandango.

Synopsis

Maddie makes a deal to date an introverted teen in exchange for a new car

Maddie is working as an Uber driver in Montauk, New York. She’s already struggling to make ends meet but when her car gets repossessed she looks set to face bankruptcy if she can’t find a solution. Desperate for something, she accepts an unusual posting on Craigslist that would win her a Buick Regal. In exchange for the car, she needs to date Percy, the introverted son of the helicopter parents behind the ad. Hoping to bring him out of his social seclusion, the parents agree that Maddie will seduce him and become Percy’s girlfriend in order to teach him about adult life. But unleashing the full force of Percy’s pent-up adolescence has consequences no one could imagine.

Where does No Hard Feelings rank today?

The JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts are calculated by user activity within the last 24 hours. This includes clicking on a streaming offer, adding a title to a watchlist, and marking a title as 'seen'. This includes data from ~1.3 million movie & TV show fans per day.

No Hard Feelings is 393 on the JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts today. The movie has moved up the charts by 44 places since yesterday. In the United States, it is currently more popular than The Wicker Man but less popular than Lake Mungo.

Rank Title

389.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

+109

390.

The Godfather Part II

-47

391.

The Black Phone

+175

392.

Lake Mungo

-47

393.

No Hard Feelings

+44

394.

The Wicker Man

+108

395.

Sing 2

+52

396.

Fright Night

-39

397.

Carrie

+20

Streaming charts last updated: 5:12:28 PM, 10/09/2024

What to know

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the lead role and produces the R-Rated comedy No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings is a coming-of-age comedy movie produced by Excellent Cadaver and Columbia Pictures for Sony Pictures. The movie is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a filmmaker known for writing Year One and Bad Teacher before his directorial debut with Good Boys. Stupnitsky is the screenwriter of the movie alongside John Phillips.

No Hard Feelings is led by Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence who stars as Maddie while also serving as a producer of the movie. She plays opposite actor and singer Andrew Barth Feldman who takes the role of Percy. The wider cast includes Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti who play Percy’s parents. Natalie Morales and Scott McArthur both portray friends of Maddie. The wide cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kyle Mooney, and comedian Hasan Minhaj.No Hard Feelings was released in cinemas on June 23rd, 2023. You can keep up with the latest streaming news about No Hard Feelings here on JustWatch. We’ll let you know what your streaming options are, where you can watch it online legally for free, and when the movie is available in 4k.

Production News

  • October 12, 2021
    • Sony Pictures acquired the movie No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence attached as producer and lead. The movie is confirmed to be directed by Gene Stupnitsky. (Source: Variety)
  • September 15, 2022
    • Andrew Barth Feldman is announced to be starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence. (Source: Deadline)
  • October 4, 2022
    • Natalie Morales and Scott McArthur are both added to the cast which already included Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. (Source: Deadline)
  • March 9, 2023
    • The first trailer for the movie is released alongside a Red Band version that depicts the movie's R-rated comedy. Jennifer Lawrence is seen seducing an introverted 19-year-old in exchange for a car. (Source: YouTube)
  • May 25, 2023
    • A new Red Band trailer for the movie is released. (Source: The Playlist)
  • June 23, 2023
    • No Hard Feelings was released in cinemas. (Source: Collider)

Cast

Jennifer Lawrence

Maddie Barker

Andrew Barth Feldman

Percy Becker

Laura Benanti

Allison Becker

Natalie Morales

Sara

Matthew Broderick

Laird Becker

Scott MacArthur

Jim

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Gary

Kyle Mooney

Jody

Hasan Minhaj

Doug Khan

Jordan Mendoza

Crispin

Amalia Yoo

Natalie

Alysia Joy Powell

Fern

Quincy Dunn-Baker

Travis

Matthew Noszka

Hot Guy from Bar

Zahn McClarnon

Gabe Sawyer, Surfing Lawyer

Matt Walton

Irate Bar Customer

Christina Catechis

Waitress (Townie Bar)

Christopher Bailey

Beach Bully

Jacob Augustin

Teen

Ethan Metz

Athlete

Alaina Surgener

Teen Girl

Sejal Joshi

Teen Girl

Victor Verhaeghe

Party Dad

Kelley Rae O'Donnell

Party Mother

Ari Frenkel

Recent Alumnus

Luca Padovan

Frail Boy at House Party

Sophie Tananbaum

House Party Teen Who Texts in Bed

Melissa Lehman

Kelly

Isabelle Fisher

Kelly's Friend

Brian Calì

Mechanic Buick

Darren Valinotti

Arcade Kid

Earl Rose

Restaurant Pianist

No Hard Feelings streaming: where to watch online? (2024)

References

Top Articles
How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024)
How to use INDEX and MATCH
Sale | Ready to wear chic and casual | Hartford
Latest Posts
INDEX function - Microsoft Support
Excel INDEX function with formula examples
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 5999

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.