Norma Ethel Leckbee Bodwell (1925-1987) - Find a... (2024)

Kirksville Daily Express, Kirksville, MO:

Norma E. Bodwell, 62, of Edina died at 8:47 Saturday evening (May 16, 1987) in Grim-Smith Hospital.

The daughter of Sherman Levi and Ora Rachel Akins Leckbee, she was born March 28, 1925 in Novelty. On July 12, 1963 she was married to John Raymond Bodwell who preceded her in death on November 7, 1979. Also preceding her in death were one son, Ronald and one brother, Harry Martin Leckbee.

Surviving are one son, Michael Miller of Novelty; three daughters, Mrs. Alex (Linda) Kamara of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Mrs. Carl (Nelda) Kingsley and Mrs. Rick (Dora) Kingsley, both of Edina; five brothers, Jesse Leckbee and Norton Leckbee, both of Edina and Sherman Dale Leckbee of Elsberry; three sisters, Millie Marie Shores of Kirksville; Mrs. Bob (Eula Faye) Smithy of Plevna and Neva Fern Shores of Shelbina; six grandchildren, Nick and Kevin Miller, Dennis, Mike and Kathy Kingsley and ChaRae Kingsley and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bodwell was reared in Novelty where she attended school. She was a graduate of Baring High School. Most of her life was spent in Knox County.

She was a member of the Novelty Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at ten o'clock Tuesday morning (may 19, 1987) at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel in Edina. The Rev. Luke Turnbough of Edina will conduct the services. Music will be provided by Wynona Banks, soloist, and Karen Hall, organist. Selections will be "Whispering Hope" and "Just As I Am". Burial will be in the Leonard Cemetery.

Bearers will be Wayne Dyer, Randy Shores, Bob Leckbee, Sid Leckbee, Gene Shores and David Leckbee.

Kirksville Daily Express, Kirksville, MO:

Norma E. Bodwell, 62, of Edina died at 8:47 Saturday evening (May 16, 1987) in Grim-Smith Hospital.

The daughter of Sherman Levi and Ora Rachel Akins Leckbee, she was born March 28, 1925 in Novelty. On July 12, 1963 she was married to John Raymond Bodwell who preceded her in death on November 7, 1979. Also preceding her in death were one son, Ronald and one brother, Harry Martin Leckbee.

Surviving are one son, Michael Miller of Novelty; three daughters, Mrs. Alex (Linda) Kamara of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Mrs. Carl (Nelda) Kingsley and Mrs. Rick (Dora) Kingsley, both of Edina; five brothers, Jesse Leckbee and Norton Leckbee, both of Edina and Sherman Dale Leckbee of Elsberry; three sisters, Millie Marie Shores of Kirksville; Mrs. Bob (Eula Faye) Smithy of Plevna and Neva Fern Shores of Shelbina; six grandchildren, Nick and Kevin Miller, Dennis, Mike and Kathy Kingsley and ChaRae Kingsley and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bodwell was reared in Novelty where she attended school. She was a graduate of Baring High School. Most of her life was spent in Knox County.

She was a member of the Novelty Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at ten o'clock Tuesday morning (may 19, 1987) at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel in Edina. The Rev. Luke Turnbough of Edina will conduct the services. Music will be provided by Wynona Banks, soloist, and Karen Hall, organist. Selections will be "Whispering Hope" and "Just As I Am". Burial will be in the Leonard Cemetery.

Bearers will be Wayne Dyer, Randy Shores, Bob Leckbee, Sid Leckbee, Gene Shores and David Leckbee.