Norma Ethel Leckbee Bodwell (1925-1987) - Find a... (2024)

- Birth
-
Novelty, Knox County, Missouri, USA
- Death
- 16 May 1987 (aged 62)
Kirksville, Adair County, Missouri, USA
- Burial
-
Leonard Cemetery
Leonard, Shelby County, Missouri, USA Add to Map
- Memorial ID
- 134413129 · View Source
Kirksville Daily Express, Kirksville, MO:
Norma E. Bodwell, 62, of Edina died at 8:47 Saturday evening (May 16, 1987) in Grim-Smith Hospital.
The daughter of Sherman Levi and Ora Rachel Akins Leckbee, she was born March 28, 1925 in Novelty. On July 12, 1963 she was married to John Raymond Bodwell who preceded her in death on November 7, 1979. Also preceding her in death were one son, Ronald and one brother, Harry Martin Leckbee.
Surviving are one son, Michael Miller of Novelty; three daughters, Mrs. Alex (Linda) Kamara of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Mrs. Carl (Nelda) Kingsley and Mrs. Rick (Dora) Kingsley, both of Edina; five brothers, Jesse Leckbee and Norton Leckbee, both of Edina and Sherman Dale Leckbee of Elsberry; three sisters, Millie Marie Shores of Kirksville; Mrs. Bob (Eula Faye) Smithy of Plevna and Neva Fern Shores of Shelbina; six grandchildren, Nick and Kevin Miller, Dennis, Mike and Kathy Kingsley and ChaRae Kingsley and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bodwell was reared in Novelty where she attended school. She was a graduate of Baring High School. Most of her life was spent in Knox County.
She was a member of the Novelty Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at ten o'clock Tuesday morning (may 19, 1987) at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel in Edina. The Rev. Luke Turnbough of Edina will conduct the services. Music will be provided by Wynona Banks, soloist, and Karen Hall, organist. Selections will be "Whispering Hope" and "Just As I Am". Burial will be in the Leonard Cemetery.
Bearers will be Wayne Dyer, Randy Shores, Bob Leckbee, Sid Leckbee, Gene Shores and David Leckbee.
Family Members
Parents
- Sherman Levi Leckbee 1898–1960
- Ora Rachel Akins Leckbee 1900–1982
Spouse
- Corp John Raymond Bodwell 1931–1979 (m. 1963)
Siblings
- Millie Marie Leckbee Shores 1921–2007
- Jesse Levi Leckbee 1923–1998
- Noble Theodore Leckbee 1928–1989
- Norton Eugene Leckbee 1930–2002
- Harry Martin Leckbee 1932–1942
- Eula Faye Leckbee Smithy 1937–2008
- Sherman Dale Leckbee 1939–2011
- Norman Ray Leckbee 1942–1996
Children
- Ronald Lee Chadwell 1946–1947
- Created by: Alberta Knotts
- Added:Aug 16, 2014
- Find a Grave Memorial ID:
-
Find a Grave, database and images (https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/134413129/norma_ethel-bodwell: accessed ), memorial page for Norma Ethel Leckbee Bodwell (28 Mar 1925–16 May 1987), Find a Grave Memorial ID 134413129, citing Leonard Cemetery, Leonard, Shelby County, Missouri, USA; Maintained by Alberta Knotts (contributor 47361965).
Saved