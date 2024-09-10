Northrop Grumman hiring Accountant 2--Bloomington MN in Bloomington, Minnesota, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Requisition ID: R10162042

Northrop Grumman is seeking a motivated professional for an Accountant. This position reports directly to the Manager of General Accounting in the Bloomington, MN office. Our ideal candidate will be local to the Bloomington, MN office, however we will also consider candidates in the Irving, Texas location. There is no opportunity for a full-time telecommuting arrangement in this role.

Roles and responsibilities of the accountant will include (but not be limited to) the following:

Prepare account reconciliations as assigned in Blackline and resolve reconciling issue per corporate policy.

Conducting corrections needed to the general ledger on issues identified through the account reconciliations.

Responding to internal/external inquiries, for Tax & Audit.

Preparing annual Tax and Audit schedules.

Support month-end close activities including reviewing trial balance data monthly.

Performs intercompany accounting.

Developing good working relationship with business units to understand their financial practices.

Respond to sector business partner ad hoc data requests, inquiries, and problem resolution.

Act as the primary point of contact for the companies assigned, ensuring positive customer interfaces, and written and verbal communication.

Identifying and assisting in implementing process improvements.

Preparing journal entries and ensure they are made in accordance with GAAP and have proper supporting documentation.

Communicating with business units on additions/changes to journal entries. (Recurring, reclassification, manual, allocations, accruals, statistical, automated, etc.).

Performs lease accounting.

ERP implementations and special projects.

Special projects (as assigned).

Strong attention to detail.

Works effectively with geographically dispersed team and customer.

This position’s standard work schedule is a 9/80. The 9/80 schedule allows employees who work a nine-hour day Monday through Thursday to take every other Friday off.

Candidates must demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Administration or Finance from an accredited institution and 3+ years of professional experience in business management, finance, accounting, or related fields –OR- a Master’s degree as outlined above and 1+ year of professional experience.

Proficiency in MS Office Suite - specifically high-level Excel skills (including: the ability to insert pivot tables, VLOOKUP, and conditional formatting, etc.).

Knowledge of software applications related to the General Ledger and supporting systems.

Exposure to financial reporting tools. Deltek - Costpoint preferred or similar system.

Preferred Qualifications

Professional experience in a regulated industry: to include Aerospace & Defense, Insurance, Financial Services, and Telecommunications.

Salary Range: $62,600 - $93,800

The above salary range represents a general guideline; however, Northrop Grumman considers a number of factors when determining base salary offers such as the scope and responsibilities of the position and the candidate's experience, education, skills and current market conditions.

Employees may be eligible for a discretionary bonus in addition to base pay. Annual bonuses are designed to reward individual contributions as well as allow employees to share in company results. Employees in Vice President or Director positions may be eligible for Long Term Incentives. In addition, Northrop Grumman provides a variety of benefits including health insurance coverage, life and disability insurance, savings plan, Company paid holidays and paid time off (PTO) for vacation and/or personal business.

The application period for the job is estimated to be 20 days from the job posting date. However, this timeline may be shortened or extended depending on business needs and the availability of qualified candidates.

