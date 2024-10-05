Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (2024)

How many BP gas stations are there in the United States? How can I download a list of BP gas stations in the United States into Excel? Top 10 States and Territories with the most BP gas stations States and Territories without any BP gas stations Cities with the most number of BP gas stations in the United States BP vs competitors

How many BP gas stations are there in the United States?

There are 7,111 BP gas stations in the United States as of December 12, 2023. The state and territory with the most number of BP locations in the US is Wisconsin, with 676 gas stations, which is about 10% of all BP gas stations in the US.

7,111

Locations

32 States and Territories

2,721

Cities

How can I download a list of BP gas stations in the United States into Excel?

You can download the complete list of 7,111 BP locations data as an Excel file, along with geo-coded addresses, phone numbers and open hours from our data store.



Top 10 States and Territories with the most BP gas stations

Wisconsin

676 (10%)

A gas station for every 8,612 people, in Wisconsin with about 10% of the total number of BP gas stations


Illinois

660 (9%)

A gas station for every 19,200 people, in Illinois with about 9% of the total number of BP gas stations


North Carolina

575 (8%)

A gas station for every 18,240 people, in North Carolina with about 8% of the total number of BP gas stations


State / Territory Number of gas stations Population Population per gas station
Wisconsin 676(10%) 5.82M 8.61K
Illinois 660(9%) 12.67M 19.20K
North Carolina 575(8%) 10.49M 18.24K
Michigan 564(8%) 9.99M 17.71K
Georgia 559(8%) 10.62M 18.99K
Ohio 483(7%) 11.69M 24.20K
New York 423(6%) 19.45M 45.99K
Florida 368(5%) 21.48M 58.36K
Indiana 296(4%) 6.73M 22.74K
Virginia 279(4%) 8.54M 30.59K

There are BP gas stations in 33 states and territories in the United States

States and Territories without any BP gas stations

These states and territories do not have any BP gas stations

  • Washington
  • Oregon
  • Guam
  • Arizona
  • Maine
  • California
  • New Mexico
  • Montana
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Northern Mariana Islands
  • North Dakota
  • Idaho
  • Puerto Rico
  • Hawaii
  • Alaska
  • Texas
  • Nevada
  • Vermont
  • Utah
  • Louisiana
  • Colorado
  • Oklahoma
  • Wyoming
  • American Samoa

There are 24 states and territories without BP gas stations in the United States

Cities with the most number of BP gas stations in the United States

City State / Territory Number of Locations
Chicago Illinois 128
Indianapolis Indiana 71
Brooklyn New York 68
Detroit Michigan 67
Milwaukee Wisconsin 67
Atlanta Georgia 65
Jacksonville Florida 48
Saint Louis Missouri 43
Memphis Tennessee 38
Columbus Ohio 36

BP vs competitors

Number of locations Number of States Number of cities
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (2) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (3) AmeriGas 50,838 (+43,727 locations than BP) 53 (+21 states than BP) 9,405 (+6,684 cities than BP)
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (4) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (5) Shell 12,310 (+5,199 locations than BP) 51 (+19 states than BP) 4,250 (+1,529 cities than BP)
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (6) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (7) Exxon Mobil 11,892 (+4,781 locations than BP) 47 (+15 states than BP) 4,049 (+1,328 cities than BP)
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (8) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (9) Chevron 7,021 ( -90 locations than BP) 21 ( -11 states than BP) 2,269 ( -452 cities than BP)
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (10) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (11) Circle K 6,958 ( -153 locations than BP) 46 (+14 states than BP) 2,296 ( -425 cities than BP)




Download the complete database of BP Locations in USA

Here is a random sample of 10 records for you to look at the fields and the data that we provide.

Name Street City State / Territory Zip Code Phone Latitude Longitude Address Country Last Updated Date
BP Pittsburgh 650 Clairton Blvd Pittsburgh PA 15236 1 412-653-1208 40.328964 -79.945034 650 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA, 15236 USA 2023-12-12
BP Morgantown 1102 Elverson Rd Morgantown PA 19543 1 610-286-5197 40.173593 -75.862591 1102 Elverson Rd, Morgantown, PA, 19543 USA 2023-12-12
BP Beaver Falls 1907 Darlington Rd Beaver Falls PA 15010 1 724-846-6335 40.759517 -80.34201 1907 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA, 15010 USA 2023-12-12
BP Cranberry Township 20021 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA 16066 1 724-772-6779 40.67598 -80.09911 20021 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA, 16066 USA 2023-12-12
BP Gaffney 1121 Hyatt St Gaffney SC 29341 1 864-514-3143 35.085402 -81.708889 1121 Hyatt St, Gaffney, SC, 29341 USA 2023-12-12
BP Orangeburg 110 Chestnut St Orangeburg SC 29115 1 803-516-0112 33.498591 -80.839933 110 Chestnut St, Orangeburg, SC, 29115 USA 2023-12-12
BP Beaufort 780b Parris Island Gtwy Beaufort SC 29906 1 843-379-3310 32.382373 -80.732724 780b Parris Island Gtwy, Beaufort, SC, 29906 USA 2023-12-12
Amoco Abbeville 105 E Greenwood St Abbeville SC 29620 1 864-302-9051 34.17456106 -82.37174872 105 E Greenwood St, Abbeville, SC, 29620 USA 2023-12-12
BP Camden 104 Wall St Camden SC 29020 1 803-425-0041 34.22011952 -80.59400612 104 Wall St, Camden, SC, 29020 USA 2023-12-12
BP Zanesville 140 Pleasant Grove Rd Zanesville OH 43701 1 740-452-3136 39.951468 -81.959896 140 Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, OH, 43701 USA 2023-12-12

* Open hours are not displayed here as it is too big to show on a reasonably sized screen.




We provide all of our data sets as an Excel / CSV file.

Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (2024)

FAQs

Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero? ›

Number of locations available for download in this dataset are 7,111. This data set was last updated on December 12, 2023.

How many gas stations are in the US in 2023? ›

xMap's essential geospatial insight into USA's gas stations reveals an impressive statistic: There are approximately 196,643 retail gas station locations in United States of America (USA).

What state has the most BP gas stations? ›

How many BP gas stations are there in the United States? As of June, 2024, there are 6897 BP gas stations in the United States. These gas stations are located in 32 states and territories and 2582 cities. The state with the most BP locations is Wisconsin, with 635 gas stations.

What gas station has the most locations in the US? ›

The largest gas stations in the United States in 2024 are Shell, Exxon Mobil and BP as per the number of locations. Shell has the most locations, with 12,283 spread across 51 states and territories. Exxon Mobil has 11,892 locations, while BP has 7,111 in the United States.

What is the #1 gas station in America? ›

Kwik Trip is ranked the best gas station brand in the nation by USA TODAY readers. The national newspaper announced Wednesday morning its 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

How many gas stations are there in the US vs charging stations? ›

There are, approximately, 145,000 fueling stations across the US. There are approximately 161,562 charging ports in the US with, as of Q1 2023, 88% of those being public.

How many gas stations are in the United States interview question? ›

A reasonable estimate thus could be around 120 Thousand gas stations in the US.

Where is BP headquarters in the US? ›

Houston is home to bp's US headquarters and nearly 4,000 employees, our largest employee base in the world.

How many fuel stations does BP have? ›

Gain access to the largest number of motorway fuel sites in the UK, with over 1,200 bp fuel sites and 2,200 partner sites, including 540 bunker sites designed specifically for HGVs.

What is the richest gas station company? ›

Exxon is the most popular gas station in the us, with an annual revenue of $413.68 billion. Shell is the second most popular with a revenue of $386.20 billion, followed by Chevron with a revenue of $246.25 billion.

Who owns the majority of gas stations in the US? ›

In fact, according to a study by NACS, only 0.4% of gas stations in America are owned by the top five oil companies. The remainder is owned and operated independently. Over 60% are owned by an individual or family with a single gas station or convenience store.

What is the biggest gas station in America? ›

As of June 2024, Buc-ee's has the largest gas station in the world, being located in Luling, Texas. The chain has also become well known for the cleanliness of its bathrooms and its mascot.

What is the cleanest gas station in the US? ›

It's the fourth year that USA Today has named Kwik-Trip the best in the country. The Top 10 list is based on the rating of bathroom cleanliness, fuel quality, coffee freshness, and snack options.

What is the smallest gas station in the US? ›

"The world's smallest gas station is right here in Minnesota, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to be exact, and you can still go visit it today! It is not in the original location anymore, but you can still step inside and see just how small it is," the Kat Country 105 says.

What is the oldest gas station chain in America? ›

Reighard's gas station in Altoona, Pennsylvania, opens. It is the oldest U.S. gas station still in operation.

How many gas pumps are there in the United States? ›

When last measured in 2020, the 150,000 gas stations operating in the US serviced 276 million cars. While statistics don't exist for the number of total pumps in the US, if we assume the average station has between six and 12 pumps, that's around 900,000 to 1.8 million pumps, or 153 to 307 cars per pump.

Will gas stations be gone in 2035? ›

A 2019 report by BCG predicts that 80% of conventional gas stations could be driven (pun intended) out of business by 2035.

How many independent gas stations are there in the US? ›

There are approximately 10,700 stand-alone gas stations currently operating in the United States.

Will gas stations be around in 2050? ›

The Decline of Traditional Gas Stations

A report by Sia Partners estimates that the number of traditional gas stations in certain continents could potentially drop by 50% by 2050 if they do not transform their businesses. This decline is influenced by stricter regulations, higher taxation, and reduced fuel consumption.

916 jobs in Bemidji, MN
