Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (2024)

There are 24 states and territories without BP gas stations in the United States

These states and territories do not have any BP gas stations

There are BP gas stations in 33 states and territories in the United States

A gas station for every 18,240 people, in North Carolina with about 8% of the total number of BP gas stations

A gas station for every 19,200 people, in Illinois with about 9% of the total number of BP gas stations

A gas station for every 8,612 people, in Wisconsin with about 10% of the total number of BP gas stations

You can download the complete list of 7,111 BP locations data as an Excel file, along with geo-coded addresses, phone numbers and open hours from our data store.

There are 7,111 BP gas stations in the United States as of December 12, 2023. The state and territory with the most number of BP locations in the US is Wisconsin , with 676 gas stations, which is about 10% of all BP gas stations in the US.

FAQs

Number of locations available for download in this dataset are 7,111. This data set was last updated on December 12, 2023.

xMap's essential geospatial insight into USA's gas stations reveals an impressive statistic: There are approximately 196,643 retail gas station locations in United States of America (USA).

How many BP gas stations are there in the United States? As of June, 2024, there are 6897 BP gas stations in the United States. These gas stations are located in 32 states and territories and 2582 cities. The state with the most BP locations is Wisconsin, with 635 gas stations.

The largest gas stations in the United States in 2024 are Shell, Exxon Mobil and BP as per the number of locations. Shell has the most locations, with 12,283 spread across 51 states and territories. Exxon Mobil has 11,892 locations, while BP has 7,111 in the United States.

Kwik Trip is ranked the best gas station brand in the nation by USA TODAY readers. The national newspaper announced Wednesday morning its 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

There are, approximately, 145,000 fueling stations across the US. There are approximately 161,562 charging ports in the US with, as of Q1 2023, 88% of those being public.

A reasonable estimate thus could be around 120 Thousand gas stations in the US.

Houston is home to bp's US headquarters and nearly 4,000 employees, our largest employee base in the world.

Gain access to the largest number of motorway fuel sites in the UK, with over 1,200 bp fuel sites and 2,200 partner sites, including 540 bunker sites designed specifically for HGVs.

Exxon is the most popular gas station in the us, with an annual revenue of $413.68 billion. Shell is the second most popular with a revenue of $386.20 billion, followed by Chevron with a revenue of $246.25 billion.

In fact, according to a study by NACS, only 0.4% of gas stations in America are owned by the top five oil companies. The remainder is owned and operated independently. Over 60% are owned by an individual or family with a single gas station or convenience store.

As of June 2024, Buc-ee's has the largest gas station in the world, being located in Luling, Texas. The chain has also become well known for the cleanliness of its bathrooms and its mascot.

It's the fourth year that USA Today has named Kwik-Trip the best in the country. The Top 10 list is based on the rating of bathroom cleanliness, fuel quality, coffee freshness, and snack options.

"The world's smallest gas station is right here in Minnesota, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to be exact, and you can still go visit it today! It is not in the original location anymore, but you can still step inside and see just how small it is," the Kat Country 105 says.

Reighard's gas station in Altoona, Pennsylvania, opens. It is the oldest U.S. gas station still in operation.



When last measured in 2020, the 150,000 gas stations operating in the US serviced 276 million cars. While statistics don't exist for the number of total pumps in the US, if we assume the average station has between six and 12 pumps, that's around 900,000 to 1.8 million pumps, or 153 to 307 cars per pump.

A 2019 report by BCG predicts that 80% of conventional gas stations could be driven (pun intended) out of business by 2035.

There are approximately 10,700 stand-alone gas stations currently operating in the United States.

The Decline of Traditional Gas Stations



A report by Sia Partners estimates that the number of traditional gas stations in certain continents could potentially drop by 50% by 2050 if they do not transform their businesses. This decline is influenced by stricter regulations, higher taxation, and reduced fuel consumption.