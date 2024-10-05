Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (2024)

How many BP gas stations are there in the United States?
There are 7,111 BP gas stations in the United States as of December 12, 2023. The state and territory with the most number of BP locations in the US is Wisconsin, with 676 gas stations, which is about 10% of all BP gas stations in the US.
7,111
Locations
2,721
Cities
How can I download a list of BP gas stations in the United States into Excel?
You can download the complete list of 7,111 BP locations data as an Excel file, along with geo-coded addresses, phone numbers and open hours from our data store.
Top 10 States and Territories with the most BP gas stations
Wisconsin
676 (10%)
A gas station for every 8,612 people, in Wisconsin with about 10% of the total number of BP gas stations
Illinois
660 (9%)
A gas station for every 19,200 people, in Illinois with about 9% of the total number of BP gas stations
North Carolina
575 (8%)
A gas station for every 18,240 people, in North Carolina with about 8% of the total number of BP gas stations
|State / Territory
|Number of gas stations
|Population
|Population per gas station
|Wisconsin
|676(10%)
|5.82M
|8.61K
|Illinois
|660(9%)
|12.67M
|19.20K
|North Carolina
|575(8%)
|10.49M
|18.24K
|Michigan
|564(8%)
|9.99M
|17.71K
|Georgia
|559(8%)
|10.62M
|18.99K
|Ohio
|483(7%)
|11.69M
|24.20K
|New York
|423(6%)
|19.45M
|45.99K
|Florida
|368(5%)
|21.48M
|58.36K
|Indiana
|296(4%)
|6.73M
|22.74K
|Virginia
|279(4%)
|8.54M
|30.59K
There are BP gas stations in 33 states and territories in the United States
States and Territories without any BP gas stations
These states and territories do not have any BP gas stations
- Washington
- Oregon
- Guam
- Arizona
- Maine
- California
- New Mexico
- Montana
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Northern Mariana Islands
- North Dakota
- Idaho
- Puerto Rico
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- Texas
- Nevada
- Vermont
- Utah
- Louisiana
- Colorado
- Oklahoma
- Wyoming
- American Samoa
There are 24 states and territories without BP gas stations in the United States
Cities with the most number of BP gas stations in the United States
|City
|State / Territory
|Number of Locations
|Chicago
|Illinois
|128
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|71
|Brooklyn
|New York
|68
|Detroit
|Michigan
|67
|Milwaukee
|Wisconsin
|67
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|65
|Jacksonville
|Florida
|48
|Saint Louis
|Missouri
|43
|Memphis
|Tennessee
|38
|Columbus
|Ohio
|36
BP vs competitors
|Number of locations
|Number of States
|Number of cities
|BP
|vs
|AmeriGas
|50,838 (+43,727 locations than BP)
|53 (+21 states than BP)
|9,405 (+6,684 cities than BP)
|BP
|vs
|Shell
|12,310 (+5,199 locations than BP)
|51 (+19 states than BP)
|4,250 (+1,529 cities than BP)
|BP
|vs
|Exxon Mobil
|11,892 (+4,781 locations than BP)
|47 (+15 states than BP)
|4,049 (+1,328 cities than BP)
|BP
|vs
|Chevron
|7,021 ( -90 locations than BP)
|21 ( -11 states than BP)
|2,269 ( -452 cities than BP)
|BP
|vs
|Circle K
|6,958 ( -153 locations than BP)
|46 (+14 states than BP)
|2,296 ( -425 cities than BP)
Download the complete database of BP Locations in USA
You can download the full list of BP locations used for this analysis from our data store. Here is a random sample of 10 records for you to look at the fields and the data that we provide.
|Name
|Street
|City
|State / Territory
|Zip Code
|Phone
|Latitude
|Longitude
|Address
|Country
|Last Updated Date
|BP Pittsburgh
|650 Clairton Blvd
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15236
|1 412-653-1208
|40.328964
|-79.945034
|650 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA, 15236
|USA
|2023-12-12
|BP Morgantown
|1102 Elverson Rd
|Morgantown
|PA
|19543
|1 610-286-5197
|40.173593
|-75.862591
|1102 Elverson Rd, Morgantown, PA, 19543
|USA
|2023-12-12
|BP Beaver Falls
|1907 Darlington Rd
|Beaver Falls
|PA
|15010
|1 724-846-6335
|40.759517
|-80.34201
|1907 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA, 15010
|USA
|2023-12-12
|BP Cranberry Township
|20021 Route 19
|Cranberry Township
|PA
|16066
|1 724-772-6779
|40.67598
|-80.09911
|20021 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA, 16066
|USA
|2023-12-12
|BP Gaffney
|1121 Hyatt St
|Gaffney
|SC
|29341
|1 864-514-3143
|35.085402
|-81.708889
|1121 Hyatt St, Gaffney, SC, 29341
|USA
|2023-12-12
|BP Orangeburg
|110 Chestnut St
|Orangeburg
|SC
|29115
|1 803-516-0112
|33.498591
|-80.839933
|110 Chestnut St, Orangeburg, SC, 29115
|USA
|2023-12-12
|BP Beaufort
|780b Parris Island Gtwy
|Beaufort
|SC
|29906
|1 843-379-3310
|32.382373
|-80.732724
|780b Parris Island Gtwy, Beaufort, SC, 29906
|USA
|2023-12-12
|Amoco Abbeville
|105 E Greenwood St
|Abbeville
|SC
|29620
|1 864-302-9051
|34.17456106
|-82.37174872
|105 E Greenwood St, Abbeville, SC, 29620
|USA
|2023-12-12
|BP Camden
|104 Wall St
|Camden
|SC
|29020
|1 803-425-0041
|34.22011952
|-80.59400612
|104 Wall St, Camden, SC, 29020
|USA
|2023-12-12
|BP Zanesville
|140 Pleasant Grove Rd
|Zanesville
|OH
|43701
|1 740-452-3136
|39.951468
|-81.959896
|140 Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, OH, 43701
|USA
|2023-12-12
* Open hours are not displayed here as it is too big to show on a reasonably sized screen.
Download this data in any format
We provide all of our data sets as an Excel / CSV file. Please contact us if you need this POI dataset as JSON, Esri Shapefile, GeoJSON, KML (Google Earth) or any other custom format at an additional cost per format.
