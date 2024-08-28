Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (2024)

How many BP gas stations are there in the United States?

There are 7,111 BP gas stations in the United States as of December 12, 2023. The state and territory with the most number of BP locations in the US is Wisconsin, with 676 gas stations, which is about 10% of all BP gas stations in the US.

7,111 Locations 32 States and Territories 2,721 Cities

Top 10 States and Territories with the most BP gas stations Wisconsin 676 (10%) A gas station for every 8,612 people, in Wisconsin with about 10% of the total number of BP gas stations

Illinois 660 (9%) A gas station for every 19,200 people, in Illinois with about 9% of the total number of BP gas stations

North Carolina 575 (8%) A gas station for every 18,240 people, in North Carolina with about 8% of the total number of BP gas stations

State / Territory Number of gas stations Population Population per gas station Wisconsin 676 (10%) 5.82M 8.61K Illinois 660 (9%) 12.67M 19.20K North Carolina 575 (8%) 10.49M 18.24K Michigan 564 (8%) 9.99M 17.71K Georgia 559 (8%) 10.62M 18.99K Ohio 483 (7%) 11.69M 24.20K New York 423 (6%) 19.45M 45.99K Florida 368 (5%) 21.48M 58.36K Indiana 296 (4%) 6.73M 22.74K Virginia 279 (4%) 8.54M 30.59K There are BP gas stations in 33 states and territories in the United States

States and Territories without any BP gas stations These states and territories do not have any BP gas stations Washington

Oregon

Guam

Arizona

Maine

California

New Mexico

Montana

U.S. Virgin Islands

Northern Mariana Islands

North Dakota

Idaho

Puerto Rico

Hawaii

Alaska

Texas

Nevada

Vermont

Utah

Louisiana

Colorado

Oklahoma

Wyoming

American Samoa There are 24 states and territories without BP gas stations in the United States

Cities with the most number of BP gas stations in the United States City State / Territory Number of Locations Chicago Illinois 128 Indianapolis Indiana 71 Brooklyn New York 68 Detroit Michigan 67 Milwaukee Wisconsin 67 Atlanta Georgia 65 Jacksonville Florida 48 Saint Louis Missouri 43 Memphis Tennessee 38 Columbus Ohio 36

BP vs competitors Number of locations Number of States Number of cities BP vs AmeriGas 50,838 ( +43,727 locations than BP ) 53 ( +21 states than BP ) 9,405 ( +6,684 cities than BP ) BP vs Shell 12,310 ( +5,199 locations than BP ) 51 ( +19 states than BP ) 4,250 ( +1,529 cities than BP ) BP vs Exxon Mobil 11,892 ( +4,781 locations than BP ) 47 ( +15 states than BP ) 4,049 ( +1,328 cities than BP ) BP vs Chevron 7,021 ( -90 locations than BP ) 21 ( -11 states than BP ) 2,269 ( -452 cities than BP ) BP vs Circle K 6,958 ( -153 locations than BP ) 46 ( +14 states than BP ) 2,296 ( -425 cities than BP )

Download the complete database of BP Locations in USA You can download the full list of BP locations used for this analysis from our data store. Here is a random sample of 10 records for you to look at the fields and the data that we provide. Buy the full dataset Name Street City State / Territory Zip Code Phone Latitude Longitude Address Country Last Updated Date BP Pittsburgh 650 Clairton Blvd Pittsburgh PA 15236 1 412-653-1208 40.328964 -79.945034 650 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA, 15236 USA 2023-12-12 BP Morgantown 1102 Elverson Rd Morgantown PA 19543 1 610-286-5197 40.173593 -75.862591 1102 Elverson Rd, Morgantown, PA, 19543 USA 2023-12-12 BP Beaver Falls 1907 Darlington Rd Beaver Falls PA 15010 1 724-846-6335 40.759517 -80.34201 1907 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA, 15010 USA 2023-12-12 BP Cranberry Township 20021 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA 16066 1 724-772-6779 40.67598 -80.09911 20021 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA, 16066 USA 2023-12-12 BP Gaffney 1121 Hyatt St Gaffney SC 29341 1 864-514-3143 35.085402 -81.708889 1121 Hyatt St, Gaffney, SC, 29341 USA 2023-12-12 BP Orangeburg 110 Chestnut St Orangeburg SC 29115 1 803-516-0112 33.498591 -80.839933 110 Chestnut St, Orangeburg, SC, 29115 USA 2023-12-12 BP Beaufort 780b Parris Island Gtwy Beaufort SC 29906 1 843-379-3310 32.382373 -80.732724 780b Parris Island Gtwy, Beaufort, SC, 29906 USA 2023-12-12 Amoco Abbeville 105 E Greenwood St Abbeville SC 29620 1 864-302-9051 34.17456106 -82.37174872 105 E Greenwood St, Abbeville, SC, 29620 USA 2023-12-12 BP Camden 104 Wall St Camden SC 29020 1 803-425-0041 34.22011952 -80.59400612 104 Wall St, Camden, SC, 29020 USA 2023-12-12 BP Zanesville 140 Pleasant Grove Rd Zanesville OH 43701 1 740-452-3136 39.951468 -81.959896 140 Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, OH, 43701 USA 2023-12-12 * Open hours are not displayed here as it is too big to show on a reasonably sized screen.