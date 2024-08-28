Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (2024)

How many BP gas stations are there in the United States?

There are 7,111 BP gas stations in the United States as of December 12, 2023. The state and territory with the most number of BP locations in the US is Wisconsin, with 676 gas stations, which is about 10% of all BP gas stations in the US.

7,111

Locations

32 States and Territories

2,721

Cities

How can I download a list of BP gas stations in the United States into Excel?

You can download the complete list of 7,111 BP locations data as an Excel file, along with geo-coded addresses, phone numbers and open hours from our data store.

Top 10 States and Territories with the most BP gas stations

Wisconsin

676 (10%)

A gas station for every 8,612 people, in Wisconsin with about 10% of the total number of BP gas stations


Illinois

660 (9%)

A gas station for every 19,200 people, in Illinois with about 9% of the total number of BP gas stations


North Carolina

575 (8%)

A gas station for every 18,240 people, in North Carolina with about 8% of the total number of BP gas stations


State / Territory Number of gas stations Population Population per gas station
Wisconsin 676(10%) 5.82M 8.61K
Illinois 660(9%) 12.67M 19.20K
North Carolina 575(8%) 10.49M 18.24K
Michigan 564(8%) 9.99M 17.71K
Georgia 559(8%) 10.62M 18.99K
Ohio 483(7%) 11.69M 24.20K
New York 423(6%) 19.45M 45.99K
Florida 368(5%) 21.48M 58.36K
Indiana 296(4%) 6.73M 22.74K
Virginia 279(4%) 8.54M 30.59K

There are BP gas stations in 33 states and territories in the United States

States and Territories without any BP gas stations

These states and territories do not have any BP gas stations

  • Washington
  • Oregon
  • Guam
  • Arizona
  • Maine
  • California
  • New Mexico
  • Montana
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Northern Mariana Islands
  • North Dakota
  • Idaho
  • Puerto Rico
  • Hawaii
  • Alaska
  • Texas
  • Nevada
  • Vermont
  • Utah
  • Louisiana
  • Colorado
  • Oklahoma
  • Wyoming
  • American Samoa

There are 24 states and territories without BP gas stations in the United States

Cities with the most number of BP gas stations in the United States

City State / Territory Number of Locations
Chicago Illinois 128
Indianapolis Indiana 71
Brooklyn New York 68
Detroit Michigan 67
Milwaukee Wisconsin 67
Atlanta Georgia 65
Jacksonville Florida 48
Saint Louis Missouri 43
Memphis Tennessee 38
Columbus Ohio 36

BP vs competitors

Number of locations Number of States Number of cities
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (2) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (3) AmeriGas 50,838 (+43,727 locations than BP) 53 (+21 states than BP) 9,405 (+6,684 cities than BP)
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (4) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (5) Shell 12,310 (+5,199 locations than BP) 51 (+19 states than BP) 4,250 (+1,529 cities than BP)
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (6) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (7) Exxon Mobil 11,892 (+4,781 locations than BP) 47 (+15 states than BP) 4,049 (+1,328 cities than BP)
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (8) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (9) Chevron 7,021 ( -90 locations than BP) 21 ( -11 states than BP) 2,269 ( -452 cities than BP)
BP Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (10) vs Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHero (11) Circle K 6,958 ( -153 locations than BP) 46 (+14 states than BP) 2,296 ( -425 cities than BP)

If you would like to get a detailed report comparing BP with any other company, please contact our sales team


Download the complete database of BP Locations in USA

You can download the full list of BP locations used for this analysis from our data store. Here is a random sample of 10 records for you to look at the fields and the data that we provide.

Name Street City State / Territory Zip Code Phone Latitude Longitude Address Country Last Updated Date
BP Pittsburgh 650 Clairton Blvd Pittsburgh PA 15236 1 412-653-1208 40.328964 -79.945034 650 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA, 15236 USA 2023-12-12
BP Morgantown 1102 Elverson Rd Morgantown PA 19543 1 610-286-5197 40.173593 -75.862591 1102 Elverson Rd, Morgantown, PA, 19543 USA 2023-12-12
BP Beaver Falls 1907 Darlington Rd Beaver Falls PA 15010 1 724-846-6335 40.759517 -80.34201 1907 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA, 15010 USA 2023-12-12
BP Cranberry Township 20021 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA 16066 1 724-772-6779 40.67598 -80.09911 20021 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA, 16066 USA 2023-12-12
BP Gaffney 1121 Hyatt St Gaffney SC 29341 1 864-514-3143 35.085402 -81.708889 1121 Hyatt St, Gaffney, SC, 29341 USA 2023-12-12
BP Orangeburg 110 Chestnut St Orangeburg SC 29115 1 803-516-0112 33.498591 -80.839933 110 Chestnut St, Orangeburg, SC, 29115 USA 2023-12-12
BP Beaufort 780b Parris Island Gtwy Beaufort SC 29906 1 843-379-3310 32.382373 -80.732724 780b Parris Island Gtwy, Beaufort, SC, 29906 USA 2023-12-12
Amoco Abbeville 105 E Greenwood St Abbeville SC 29620 1 864-302-9051 34.17456106 -82.37174872 105 E Greenwood St, Abbeville, SC, 29620 USA 2023-12-12
BP Camden 104 Wall St Camden SC 29020 1 803-425-0041 34.22011952 -80.59400612 104 Wall St, Camden, SC, 29020 USA 2023-12-12
BP Zanesville 140 Pleasant Grove Rd Zanesville OH 43701 1 740-452-3136 39.951468 -81.959896 140 Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, OH, 43701 USA 2023-12-12

* Open hours are not displayed here as it is too big to show on a reasonably sized screen.


Download this data in any format

We provide all of our data sets as an Excel / CSV file. Please contact us if you need this POI dataset as JSON, Esri Shapefile, GeoJSON, KML (Google Earth) or any other custom format at an additional cost per format.

References

