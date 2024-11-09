Number of Jimmy John's locations in the USA in 2024 | ScrapeHero (2024)

How many Jimmy Johns stores are there in the United States?
There are 2,684 Jimmy Johns stores in the United States as of May 21, 2024. The state and territory with the most number of Jimmy Johns locations in the US is Illinois, with 283 stores, which is about 11% of all Jimmy Johns stores in the US.
2,684
Locations
1,394
Cities
How can I download a list of Jimmy Johns stores in the United States into Excel?
You can download the complete list of 2,684 Jimmy Johns locations data as an Excel file, along with geo-coded addresses, phone numbers and open hours from our data store.
Download Dataset
Top 10 States and Territories with the most Jimmy Johns stores
Illinois
283 (11%)
A store for every 44,777 people, in Illinois with about 11% of the total number of Jimmy Johns stores
Michigan
210 (8%)
A store for every 47,557 people, in Michigan with about 8% of the total number of Jimmy Johns stores
Texas
202 (8%)
A store for every 143,545 people, in Texas with about 8% of the total number of Jimmy Johns stores
|State / Territory
|Number of stores
|Population
|Population per store
|Illinois
|283(11%)
|12.67M
|44.78K
|Michigan
|210(8%)
|9.99M
|47.56K
|Texas
|202(8%)
|29.00M
|143.54K
|Florida
|144(5%)
|21.48M
|149.15K
|Ohio
|136(5%)
|11.69M
|85.95K
|Indiana
|120(4%)
|6.73M
|56.10K
|Wisconsin
|117(4%)
|5.82M
|49.76K
|Minnesota
|110(4%)
|5.64M
|51.27K
|Colorado
|103(4%)
|5.76M
|55.91K
|Missouri
|97(4%)
|6.14M
|63.27K
There are Jimmy Johns stores in 46 states and territories in the United States
States and Territories without any Jimmy Johns stores
These states and territories do not have any Jimmy Johns stores
- New Hampshire
- Puerto Rico
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- Vermont
- American Samoa
- Guam
- Maine
- Rhode Island
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Northern Mariana Islands
There are 11 states and territories without Jimmy Johns stores in the United States
Cities with the most number of Jimmy Johns stores in the United States
|City
|State / Territory
|Number of Locations
|Chicago
|Illinois
|42
|Houston
|Texas
|24
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|21
|San Antonio
|Texas
|19
|Omaha
|Nebraska
|19
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|17
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|16
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|15
|Dallas
|Texas
|15
|Columbus
|Ohio
|14
Reviews of Jimmy Johns Locations
Based on location reviews and ratings from over 448.12K customer of all Jimmy Johns locations, it was found that:
3.79
Average rating from 448.12K reviews
69.17%
High customer satisfaction rating
22.35%
Poor customer feedback
Jimmy Johns Locations with highest ratings
|Store Name
|City
|State
|Address
|Review Rating
|No. of Reviews
|Jimmy John's
|Logan
|UT
|1482 N Main St, Logan, UT, 84341
|4.5
|296
|Jimmy John's
|Henrico
|VA
|4420 S Laburnum Ave Ste 230, Henrico, VA, 23231
|4.5
|241
|Jimmy John's
|Glassboro
|NJ
|55 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ, 08028
|4.4
|358
|Jimmy John's
|Dothan
|AL
|4440 W Main St Ste 5, Dothan, AL, 36305
|4.5
|210
|Jimmy John's
|Clovis
|CA
|435 N Clovis Ave Suite 108, Clovis, CA, 93611
|4.4
|300
Jimmy Johns Locations with lowest ratings
|Store Name
|City
|State
|Address
|Review Rating
|No. of Reviews
|Jimmy John's
|Minneapolis
|MN
|8500 Hwy 7, Minneapolis, MN, 55426
|2.4
|332
|Jimmy John's
|Parker
|CO
|11411 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO, 80134
|2.3
|224
|Jimmy John's
|Fenton
|MO
|750 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Ste D, Fenton, MO, 63026
|2.4
|212
|Jimmy John's
|Minneapolis
|MN
|3001 Hennepin South Calhoun Square, Minneapolis, MN, 55408
|2.4
|204
|Jimmy John's
|Overland Park
|KS
|7208 West 135th St, Overland Park, KS, 66223
|2.6
|257
The POI locations dataset of Jimmy Johns does not include location reviews.
If you would like to access the customer review dataset or have any questions, please contact Sales.
Contact Sales
Download the complete database of Jimmy John's Locations in USA
You can download the full list of Jimmy John's locations used for this analysis from our data store. Here is a random sample of 10 records for you to look at the fields and the data that we provide.
Buy the full dataset
|Name
|Street
|City
|State / Territory
|Zip Code
|Phone
|Latitude
|Longitude
|Address
|Country
|Last Updated Date
|Jimmy Johns Jefferson City
|511 Missouri Blvd Ste A
|Jefferson City
|MO
|65101
|573-681-3278
|38.5787108
|-92.1817786
|511 Missouri Blvd Ste A, Jefferson City, MO, 65101
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns Conway
|1300 Hwy 544
|Conway
|SC
|29526
|843-349-0909
|33.7828855
|-79.0216841
|1300 Hwy 544, Conway, SC, 29526
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns La Verne
|2320 Foothill Blvd Ste C
|La Verne
|CA
|91750
|909-593-1851
|34.1106767
|-117.7616979
|2320 Foothill Blvd Ste C, La Verne, CA, 91750
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns Buckeye
|19550 W Indian School Rd Suite 103
|Buckeye
|AZ
|85396
|623-248-4693
|33.4943208
|-112.4801527
|19550 W Indian School Rd Suite 103, Buckeye, AZ, 85396
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns Rock Springs
|1577 Dewar Dr Ste 100
|Rock Springs
|WY
|82901
|307-362-1116
|41.5735469
|-109.2444502
|1577 Dewar Dr Ste 100, Rock Springs, WY, 82901
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns Sheridan
|727 E Brundage Ln
|Sheridan
|WY
|82801
|307-675-8333
|44.774094
|-106.944458
|727 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan, WY, 82801
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns Alsip
|12070 S Cicero Ave
|Alsip
|IL
|60803
|708-385-6666
|41.67375995
|-87.73963628
|12070 S Cicero Ave, Alsip, IL, 60803
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns Philadelphia
|44 S 17th St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|19103
|215-880-7245
|39.9517454
|-75.1688797
|44 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA, 19103
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns Brea
|912 E Imperial Hwy
|Brea
|CA
|92821
|714-784-6257
|33.9125243
|-117.891967
|912 E Imperial Hwy, Brea, CA, 92821
|USA
|2024-05-21
|Jimmy Johns Charlotte
|1605 Galleria Blvd
|Charlotte
|NC
|28270
|704-321-2100
|35.1351159
|-80.7366426
|1605 Galleria Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28270
|USA
|2024-05-21
* Open hours are not displayed here as it is too big to show on a reasonably sized screen.
Download this data in any format
We provide all of our data sets as an Excel / CSV file. Please contact us if you need this POI dataset as JSON, Esri Shapefile, GeoJSON, KML (Google Earth) or any other custom format at an additional cost per format.
Contact Sales