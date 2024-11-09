Number of Jimmy John's locations in the USA in 2024 | ScrapeHero (2024)

How many Jimmy Johns stores are there in the United States?

There are 2,684 Jimmy Johns stores in the United States as of May 21, 2024. The state and territory with the most number of Jimmy Johns locations in the US is Illinois, with 283 stores, which is about 11% of all Jimmy Johns stores in the US.

2,684 Locations 45 States and Territories 1,394 Cities 3.79 Avg. Rating

How can I download a list of Jimmy Johns stores in the United States into Excel? You can download the complete list of 2,684 Jimmy Johns locations data as an Excel file, along with geo-coded addresses, phone numbers and open hours from our data store. Download Dataset

Top 10 States and Territories with the most Jimmy Johns stores Illinois 283 (11%) A store for every 44,777 people, in Illinois with about 11% of the total number of Jimmy Johns stores

Michigan 210 (8%) A store for every 47,557 people, in Michigan with about 8% of the total number of Jimmy Johns stores

Texas 202 (8%) A store for every 143,545 people, in Texas with about 8% of the total number of Jimmy Johns stores

See Also When A Billionaire Needs A Boss: The Story Of The Jimmy John's Sandwich EmpireJimmy John's: 20 Facts About The Popular Sandwich Chain - Mashed State / Territory Number of stores Population Population per store Illinois 283 (11%) 12.67M 44.78K Michigan 210 (8%) 9.99M 47.56K Texas 202 (8%) 29.00M 143.54K Florida 144 (5%) 21.48M 149.15K Ohio 136 (5%) 11.69M 85.95K Indiana 120 (4%) 6.73M 56.10K Wisconsin 117 (4%) 5.82M 49.76K Minnesota 110 (4%) 5.64M 51.27K Colorado 103 (4%) 5.76M 55.91K Missouri 97 (4%) 6.14M 63.27K There are Jimmy Johns stores in 46 states and territories in the United States

States and Territories without any Jimmy Johns stores These states and territories do not have any Jimmy Johns stores New Hampshire

Puerto Rico

Hawaii

Alaska

Vermont

American Samoa

Guam

Maine

Rhode Island

U.S. Virgin Islands

Northern Mariana Islands There are 11 states and territories without Jimmy Johns stores in the United States

Cities with the most number of Jimmy Johns stores in the United States City State / Territory Number of Locations Chicago Illinois 42 Houston Texas 24 Indianapolis Indiana 21 San Antonio Texas 19 Omaha Nebraska 19 Phoenix Arizona 17 Charlotte North Carolina 16 Louisville Kentucky 15 Dallas Texas 15 Columbus Ohio 14

Reviews of Jimmy Johns Locations Based on location reviews and ratings from over 448.12K customer of all Jimmy Johns locations, it was found that: 3.79 Average rating from 448.12K reviews 69.17% High customer satisfaction rating 22.35% Poor customer feedback Jimmy Johns Locations with highest ratings Store Name City State Address Review Rating No. of Reviews Jimmy John's Logan UT 1482 N Main St, Logan, UT, 84341 4.5 296 Jimmy John's Henrico VA 4420 S Laburnum Ave Ste 230, Henrico, VA, 23231 4.5 241 Jimmy John's Glassboro NJ 55 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ, 08028 4.4 358 Jimmy John's Dothan AL 4440 W Main St Ste 5, Dothan, AL, 36305 4.5 210 Jimmy John's Clovis CA 435 N Clovis Ave Suite 108, Clovis, CA, 93611 4.4 300 Jimmy Johns Locations with lowest ratings Store Name City State Address Review Rating No. of Reviews Jimmy John's Minneapolis MN 8500 Hwy 7, Minneapolis, MN, 55426 2.4 332 Jimmy John's Parker CO 11411 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO, 80134 2.3 224 Jimmy John's Fenton MO 750 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Ste D, Fenton, MO, 63026 2.4 212 Jimmy John's Minneapolis MN 3001 Hennepin South Calhoun Square, Minneapolis, MN, 55408 2.4 204 Jimmy John's Overland Park KS 7208 West 135th St, Overland Park, KS, 66223 2.6 257 The POI locations dataset of Jimmy Johns does not include location reviews.

If you would like to access the customer review dataset or have any questions, please contact Sales. Contact Sales

Download the complete database of Jimmy John's Locations in USA You can download the full list of Jimmy John's locations used for this analysis from our data store. Here is a random sample of 10 records for you to look at the fields and the data that we provide. Buy the full dataset Name Street City State / Territory Zip Code Phone Latitude Longitude Address Country Last Updated Date Jimmy Johns Jefferson City 511 Missouri Blvd Ste A Jefferson City MO 65101 573-681-3278 38.5787108 -92.1817786 511 Missouri Blvd Ste A, Jefferson City, MO, 65101 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns Conway 1300 Hwy 544 Conway SC 29526 843-349-0909 33.7828855 -79.0216841 1300 Hwy 544, Conway, SC, 29526 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns La Verne 2320 Foothill Blvd Ste C La Verne CA 91750 909-593-1851 34.1106767 -117.7616979 2320 Foothill Blvd Ste C, La Verne, CA, 91750 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns Buckeye 19550 W Indian School Rd Suite 103 Buckeye AZ 85396 623-248-4693 33.4943208 -112.4801527 19550 W Indian School Rd Suite 103, Buckeye, AZ, 85396 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns Rock Springs 1577 Dewar Dr Ste 100 Rock Springs WY 82901 307-362-1116 41.5735469 -109.2444502 1577 Dewar Dr Ste 100, Rock Springs, WY, 82901 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns Sheridan 727 E Brundage Ln Sheridan WY 82801 307-675-8333 44.774094 -106.944458 727 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan, WY, 82801 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns Alsip 12070 S Cicero Ave Alsip IL 60803 708-385-6666 41.67375995 -87.73963628 12070 S Cicero Ave, Alsip, IL, 60803 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns Philadelphia 44 S 17th St Philadelphia PA 19103 215-880-7245 39.9517454 -75.1688797 44 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA, 19103 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns Brea 912 E Imperial Hwy Brea CA 92821 714-784-6257 33.9125243 -117.891967 912 E Imperial Hwy, Brea, CA, 92821 USA 2024-05-21 Jimmy Johns Charlotte 1605 Galleria Blvd Charlotte NC 28270 704-321-2100 35.1351159 -80.7366426 1605 Galleria Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28270 USA 2024-05-21 * Open hours are not displayed here as it is too big to show on a reasonably sized screen.