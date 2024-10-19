Numerology Number 6 Meaning - Numerologist PRO (2024)

ARCHETYPE NAME:The Lover The Numerology of 6: Its Meaning and Significance Tarot card for 6 "The Lovers" The 6 in balance is: The 6 unbalanced is NUMBER 6 keywords for inspiration NUMEROLOGIST PRO STATISTICS™ Celebrities with 6 in their numerology chart 6 is under the influence of VENUS THE NP NUMBERS 1-99 ARCHETYPING SYSTEM™ The Big Diamond Chart™ for 6 THE NP NUMBERS 1-99 ARCHETYPING SYSTEM™ The Vibration Pyramid™ for 6

Numerology Number 6 Meaning - Numerologist PRO (1)

ARCHETYPE NAME:
The Lover

The number 6 resonates with the the planet Venus.

The Numerology of 6: Its Meaning and Significance

The number 6 is associated with beauty, harmony, charisma, and the ability to experience deep love. Under the influence of Venus, individuals resonating with number 6 possess a magnetic charm and an effortless ability to attract others. They are often sensual and excel at flirting, exuding a natural allure. The 6 values home life, comfort, and a harmonious atmosphere. It embodies caring qualities, enjoys tranquility, and upholds traditions. With its presence, the 6 can create a positive mood and vibe within a community, fostering a sense of togetherness.

The 6 has a strong inclination to assist others and is characterized by loyalty, faithfulness, helpfulness, duty, and love. However, it can also be stubborn, holding firmly to its own opinions. This trait can lead to emotional dramas and family conflicts, and at times, the 6 may manipulate others emotionally.

A love for home and familiarity marks the 6, along with a deep sense of patriotism. Yet, in an unbalanced state, this patriotism can transform into nationalism and xenophobia.

Central to the life of a 6 are relationships, friendships, and family. The number 6 epitomizes love in its myriad forms – ranging from sensuality and eroticism, romantic love, familial affection, self-love, to the divine love of 'Agape.' They are willing to go to great lengths for their loved ones, though they may occasionally fall into martyr or victim roles, feeling unappreciated or overly burdened. The nurturing nature of the 6 often leads them to caregiving professions, such as nursing or medicine.

The 6 is naturally inclined to be a conduit of divine beauty and harmony, often expressed through the arts like music, theater, opera, and dance. Many great artists in history have been born on dates with a digit sum of 6, according to Numerologist PRO Statistics.

When the energy of 6 is blocked, there may be feelings of being unloved or unable to love, coupled with a victim mentality in relationships. An excessive 6 energy can lead to unforgiveness, hardness, and holding onto grudges. This overabundance can also manifest in manipulation for security, love, or sexual gratification. In extreme imbalances, the 6 may become devious, cunning, and overly manipulative, resorting to drama and gossip for emotional blackmail.

The key life lessons for a 6 involve navigating relationships, managing emotions, and establishing boundaries. It's important for them to appreciate themselves and not solely focus on helping others. The 6 must also learn to respect others' limits with their well-meaning assistance and avoid becoming overly dependent or attached in romantic relationships.

The 6 energy has the ability to channel its innate, refined sexuality and sensuality as a means to higher consciousness, fully awakening the heart chakra. This potential allows for the manifestation of an unlimited, boundless love.

Tarot card for 6 "The Lovers"

The number 6 corresponds with the 6th Tarot card called “The Lovers”.

The card shows Adam and Eve with the archangel, Rafael, over them. The card stands for love, the union of masculine and feminine, and the attainment of harmony through sacred knowledge (the caduceus symbolism with the serpent about the tree).To see an in depth description of this tarot card please read this article:

Numerology Number 6 Meaning - Numerologist PRO (2)

The 6 in balance is:

  • Feminine
  • Magnetic charisma
  • Artistic and aesthetic
  • Deeply romantic
  • Nurturing, loves home life and makes sure everyone feels good

The 6 unbalanced is

  • Dramatic and incessantly gossiping
  • Can be incredibly stubborn
  • Attached and jealous
  • Devious, cunning and manipulative in one extreme
  • Naive and codependent to the other extreme

NUMBER 6 keywords for inspiration

The balanced aspects, traits and adjectives of number 6 are:

Love, romance, magnetic charisma, big-hearted, coziness and togetherness, family person, a great attraction on the opposite sex, sensual and in the senses, flirtatious, creates a pleasant atmosphere, brings people together and resolves conflicts, creates harmony, entertaining, light and happy, enjoys life, takes care of others, traditional, safety, togetherness.

The imbalanced aspects, traits and adjectives of number 6 are:

Naïve, stubborn, dependent on others, feels like a victim, feels misused, oversensitive, vain, dramatic, manipulative, emotionally dependent, unrealistic expectations to other people, fluctuating moods, helpless, stuck in the past, conservative, trapped by traditions and conventions, creates intrigues, gossip, emotional drama in relationships.

NUMEROLOGIST PRO STATISTICS™

Celebrities with 6 in their numerology chart

Birth day number 6

People born on the 6th of a month have a radiant charisma and sense of harmony and beauty. Here we have:

Emma Stone (actress)
Daniel Logan (actor)
Eva Green (actress)
Kevin Hart (actor)
Shaquille O'Neal (basketball)
Geri Horner (Ginger Spice)
Ethan Hawke (actor)
David Robinson (NBA)
Laurene Powell Jobs (Steve jobs wife)
George Clooney (actor)
Björn Borg (tennnis)
Rowan Atkinson (comedian)
Tony Blair (former British prime minister)
Natalie Cole (vocalist)
George W. Bush Jr (43rd US president)
Sylvester Stallone (actor)
Sally Field (actress)
Bob Marley (singer)
Dalai Lama (dalai lama)
Hafez al-Assad (president Syria)
James Watson (biologist)
Andy Warhol (artist)
Alan Greenspan (economist)
Bill Haley (rock vocalist)
Nancy Reagan (US first lady)
Orson Welles (actor)
Loretta Young (actress)
Mary Leakey (paleoanthropologist)
Ronald Reagan (40th US president)
Frida Kahlo (artist)
Lou Costello (actor)
Sukarno (1st president Indonesia)
Dion Fortune (occultist)
Le Corbusier (architect)
Joyce Kilmer (poet)
Alexander Fleming (bacteriologist)
Jane Addams (pacifist,social worker,feminist)
Sigmund Freud (father of psychology)
Maximilien Robespierre (revolutionary)
Marquis de Lafayette (revolutionary)

6 is under the influence of VENUS

Venus is enshrouded by clouds that cover her like a veil. She is beautiful, enigmatic, mysterious, and almost the same size as planet Earth. Venus is the energy of love, and people ruled by the number 6 have a lot of sensuality, charisma, and beauty.

But don’t let that fool you! Venus is filled with volcanoes and lava rivers. When you look at the 6 diamond, you see that the essence is 9 – the warrior number. In this way, 6 becomes a symbol of feminine power. It is mysterious and beautiful on the outside but has a considerable power inside.

The Venus person radiates sensuality and has a deep inner knowing of what it means to love and be loved.

Their charm helps them to bypass all the obstacles in life. Venus people use love and their charisma to get what they want in life, and they are often married to a wealthier partner who can provide for them.

Venus loves everything beautiful, and Venus people are very attractive people. Sometimes they are arrogant and give too much attention to their appearance.

They keep up with the times; they are enterprising, sociable, and artistic.

If they have to achieve a goal, they can be stubborn and hardworking, but they mostly prefer to give their soul to experience the pleasure and joys of life.

Numerology Number 6 Meaning - Numerologist PRO (3)

THE NP NUMBERS 1-99 ARCHETYPING SYSTEM™

The Big Diamond Chart™ for 6

The NP BIG DIAMOND CHART™ is one of the main tools in THE NP NUMBERS 1-99 ARCHETYPING SYSTEM™, which helps numerologists "unpack" a number so that they can see all the vibrations born from the meeting of the first and second digits in the numbers 1-99. The chart reveals remarkable details about the psychology and possibilities for each number. In the NP BIG DIAMOND CHART™, the number is first unpacked in the main diamond (bottom middle). The two digits are laid out along the top of the main diamond, and the digit sum is placed at the bottom. The rest of the numbers are found by recursively adding the numbers, entirely unpacking the vibration. The red and green arrows show the relationships between the numbers, revealing inner tensions and resources.

The NP BIG DIAMOND CHART™ is thoroughly interpreted for you in our Numerology Foundational Course, giving you a profound knowledge about the numbers, which will help you make highly accurate numerology chart interpretations.

Numerology Number 6 Meaning - Numerologist PRO (4)

THE NP NUMBERS 1-99 ARCHETYPING SYSTEM™

The Vibration Pyramid™ for 6

The NP VIBRATION PYRAMID™ resembles the NP big diamond chart but is constructed in a different way revealing other details about the architecture of each number. While the big diamond chart reveals the sub archetypes present in every number, the vibration pyramid shows the different paths a number can take on its spiritual journey into the core of its being.

The NP VIBRATION PYRAMID™ is thoroughly interpreted for you in our Numerology Foundational Course, giving you a profound knowledge about the numbers, which will help you make highly accurate numerology chart interpretations.

Numerology Number 6 Meaning - Numerologist PRO (5)

