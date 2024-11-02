NVMe vs. M.2 vs. SATA SSD: What’s the difference? (2024)

Solid-state drives are universally faster than old-school hard-disk drives, but not all SSDs are the same. They come in different shapes and sizes, have different maximum speeds, and as you might guess, cost different prices.
We explain each type of drive in deep detail in “What type of SSD should you buy?” and also highlight specific recommendations in our round-up of the best SSDs, but that information can be harder to apply when trying to buy a laptop or pre-built PC. Instead, it’s often more important to understand what kind of SSD you’re getting, so that you can decide if it suits your purposes.
To make that simple, we’ve created this quick breakdown for you. Key differences are outlined below, with a full chart at the end for easy side-by-side comparisons. It’s fast reading, so you should be able to get back to your purchasing lickety-split.
Key differences between NVMe, M.2, and SATA SSDs
Interface type
SSDs can either use NVMe or SATA as the method for communicating with the rest of a PC. SATA is slower than NVMe.
M.2, on the other hand, is actually a type of form factor. You can find both NVMe M.2 SSDs and SATA M.2 SSDs in the wild.
Sometimes product advertisements or summaries use “M.2 SSD” to imply an NVMe drive and “SATA SSD” to indicate the presence of a 2.5-inch form factor SSD. Because of this, don’t take such phrases at face value. Look instead at technical specs to figure out the approximate speed of a laptop or desktop PC’s storage drive.
Speed
NVMe drives are faster than SATA drives. (This is true even if both SSDs are in an M.2 form factor.) Transfer rates depend first on which generation of PCIe connector your NVMe drive uses, and then the individual model.
An example of an NVME Gen 3 SSD that ACTUALLY gets up to 3,500mB/s
Currently, the maximum speed for an NVMe PCIe 3.0 (aka Gen 3) SSD is up to 3,500MB per second, while a NVMe PCIe 4.0 (aka Gen 4) SSD can hit up to 7,500MB per second. Manufacturers usually list the theoretical speeds to expect from a particular model, which you can then verify by checking out independent benchmark results.
SATA SSDs typically hit speeds of up to 500MB per second. (However, like NVME drives, performance can vary between individual models.) That may sound astonishingly slow, but compared to SATA HDDs, the difference is still like night and day—a 7,200 RPM hard-disk drive tops out around 160MB per second. Nearly everyone notices a material difference between an HDD and a SATA SSD during basic tasks like document editing or web browsing.
So why choose an NVMe drive over SATA? The advantage becomes tangibly clear when you’re loading or copying files, especially big ones.
Form factor
In typical laptop and pre-built desktop PCs, NVMe SSDs are usually found in the M.2 form factor. (Other forms exist but they’re far less common.) SATA SSDs can either take the form of 2.5-inch or M.2 drives.
If your laptop has a spare M.2 slot, first check if supports NVMe, SATA, or both before buying a drive.
Price
An example of a SATA SSD available in both M.2 and 2.5" forms
WD Blue 1TB SATA SSD
Price When Reviewed:$159.99
Best Prices Today:$117.70 at Amazon
As you’d guess, the faster the drive, the more you pay. Current street prices for a 1TB SATA SSD is around $90 to $100, while a 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 drive hovers around $115 to $120 for recommended models. Expect to pay between $120 to $200 for a 1TB PCIe 4.0 drive, with less expensive models capping out around 5,000MB per second.
Form factor matters less these days, however. While 2.5-inch SATA SSDs can sometimes be cheaper than M.2 models, more often they’re the same price.
NVME, M.2, and SATA SSD comparison chart
FAQs
NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) is a storage protocol that can be implemented through various form factors, one of which is M. 2. The main advantage of NVMe technology is its high-speed data transfer capabilities. Compared to traditional storage interfaces like SATA, NVMe provides significantly faster performance.
Which is better SATA SSD or NVMe SSD vs m2?
NVMe M.2 SSDs are much more performance driven compared to SATA M.2 SSDs. By leveraging the PCIe bus, NVMe M.2 SSDs have theoretical transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps which is already faster compared to SATA M.2 SSDs with 6Gbps. PCIe buses can support 1x, 4x, 8x, and 16x lanes.
Are NVMe and M2 the same?
No, M. 2 and NVMe aren't the same, but they work in conjunction with each other. M. 2 is the SSD form factor, while NVMe is the interface that connects it to the motherboard.
How to tell if m2 is SATA or NVMe?
If there is just one slot, then it's a NVMe slot. If the current drive has two slots, then it's a SATA slot.
How much faster is NVMe vs SATA SSD?
NVMe SSDs. For the fastest data transfer speeds available, look no further than the NVMe SSD. Through its Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) bus, NVMe SSDs can achieve transfer speeds of up to 20 gigabytes per second (Gbps)—more than three times the speed of a SATA SSD.
Can I put NVMe in M2 slot?
NVMe drives can generally be used in M. 2 slots, but it is important to ensure compatibility with the specific M. 2 slot on your motherboard.
If you want the fastest SSD for your PC then look no further than the Crucial T705 - the fastest consumer M. 2 SSD on the planet right now. The first M. 2 SSDs that were compatible with the new PCIe 5.0 (Gen 5) standard could hit 10,000-12,000MB/sec, which was a huge amount faster than even the speediest PCIe 4.0 SSDs.
Does NVMe need a heatsink?
If you plan to regularly move a high volume of data, you may want an NVMe SSD with a heatsink to combat the high temperatures associated with faster performance.
What does NVMe stand for?
NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) is a protocol designed to use the PCI Express (PCIe) bus to connect SSD (solid-state drive) storage to servers or CPUs.
NVMe SSDs can deliver much higher speeds and performance than SATA SSDs because they can send and receive NVMe commands faster and deliver better throughput.
Can I replace M 2 SATA to NVMe?
Short answer: yes, it is! NVMe SSDs installed in a compatible device provide significant speed improvements over SATA SSDs and can improve the overall performance of your PC. Upgrading your PC or laptop rather than replacing it can breathe new life into your machine at a fraction of the cost.
Is m 2 NVMe backwards compatible with SATA?
2 as a new format for storage devices and specifies its hardware layout. Buses exposed through the M. 2 connector include PCI Express (PCIe) 3.0 and newer, Serial ATA (SATA) 3.0 and USB 3.0; all these standards are backward compatible.
Should I replace SATA SSD with NVMe?
You should definitely upgrade your SATA SSD to an NVMe SSD if you use your computer for: Gaming: NVMe SSDs can provide faster loading times and smoother gameplay in demanding games. Video editing: NVMe SSDs can speed up video editing tasks, such as importing and exporting footage.
What is the lifespan of NVMe SSD?
In the market, there are many different types of SSD, and they are various in lifespan. However, on normal wear and tear, most SSDs like SATA SSD, M. 2 SSD, and PCIe SSD have a similar lifespan - about 3-5 years on average, while the superior SSD type, NVME SSD, has an average lifespan of 10 years.
Which is more reliable SSD or NVMe? ›
Non-Volatile Memory Express, or NVMe for short, is a technology that even further enhances solid state drive performance. Compared to conventional SATA SSD storage methods, it is a quicker and even more effective method of writing and retrieving data from SSDs.
Is SATA or NVMe more reliable? ›
Non-Volatile Memory Express, or NVMe for short, is a technology that even further enhances solid state drive performance. Compared to conventional SATA SSD storage methods, it is a quicker and even more effective method of writing and retrieving data from SSDs.
Does NVMe use more power than SATA? ›
Power consumption
Which M2 SATA SSD is best? ›
NVMe SSD storage drives are more eco-friendly and power-efficient than SATA SSD drives.
ZDNET's pick for the best M. 2 SSD is the Crucial P2 500GB 3D M. 2 SSD, which offers a great balance of affordability, performance, and reliability. It's not the fastest drive on the market, but it's a solid choice for those looking for a cost-effective M.