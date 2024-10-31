NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (2024)

- Home
BySam Hill
Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like ourWordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- To whom Freddie Mercury sings “Didn’t mean to make you cry…” in Bohemian Rhapsody” – MAMA
- Place for a blowout – SALON
- Formal decree – EDICT
- Chip topped with queso and jalapenos – NACHO
- Nasty – MEAN
Down
- “Dear sir or ___ …” – MADAM
- Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker – ALICE
- Chocolaty coffee drink – MOCHA
- Playwright Chekhov – ANTON
- One of 100 in congress: Abbr. – SEN
