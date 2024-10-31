NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (2024)

The New York Times announced that Wordleis now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

The New York Times appeared at CES 2023 alongside Delta to confirm that the publication's game lineup is part of the upcoming Delta Exclusives Hub. Delta Air Lines passengers will soon be able to play Wordle, Spelling Bee, and more during flights via the airline's free Wi-Fi. Currently, those flying on a Delta flight only get free access to iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. Starting on February 1, though, Delta Air Lines plans to offer free Wi-Fi on its flights to Delta SkyMiles members, and lots of content will be accessible from a new landing page called the Delta Exclusives Hub. When Delta Exclusives Hub launches sometime in spring 2023, its hub will give passengers access to games like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and The Crossword on domestic U.S. flights free-of-charge, whether they are New York Times subscribers or not. This announcement comes almost a year after The New York Times acquired Wordle at the height of its status as a social media phenomenon. While it's not as trendy as it was a year ago, Wordle still attracts a lot of players and is a major part of The New York Times Games' offerings. In particular, The New York Times seems keen to expand the places people can play Wordle, as they integrated it into their Crossword app in December 2022. By including Wordle and its other games in the Delta Exclusives Hub, The New York Times Games will get its offerings in front of even more people while also ensuring that players will always have a chance to check out that day's Wordle, even if they're traveling all day.

CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines

Wordle’s fortune would escalate just as quickly as its user base. In late January 2022, the New York Times announced it had acquired the puzzle game from creator Josh Wardle in an undisclosed, low-seven-figure deal -- a left-field move that almost eclipsed Sony’s announcement that it was acquiring Destiny 2 developer Bungie just hours earlier. The move would spark some worry among fans, who feared that a corporate takeover of the most independent game imaginable could steal its soul.

If you logged onto Twitter exactly one year ago, you can probably recall the moment you began to see your feed fill up with gray, yellow, and green boxes. Though it launched in 2021 and gained mainstream popularity in December of that year, Wordle became a sudden cultural phenomenon in early 2022 that was inescapable outside of a muted words list. It was a rare gaming success story, one that could reach a broad audience thanks to its elegant simplicity.

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

The Times' Mini Crosswords Misc Stats (Mini) Percent Incomplete 0% Total Completed with Help 48 Percent Completed with Help 3% Average to Complete 1m 25s 3 more rows

You can play the Mini at nytimes.com/games, in the The New York Times Games app (iOS and Android), and in the Play tab of the New York Times News app.

The puzzle is created by various freelance constructors and has been edited by Will Shortz since 1993. The crosswords are designed to increase in difficulty throughout the week, with the easiest on Monday and the most difficult on Saturday.

That's because The Mini and Sodoku reset their puzzles at 10:00PM on weekdays, , and 6:00 PM on weekends. This can be extremely misleading as the notion is that there is one puzzle per day, but the puzzles switch before the day is over or sometimes in the middle of the day.

Navigate to the Archive tab at the bottom of the Games app homepage. Select either The Crossword or The Mini. Select the month and year you would like to see puzzles from. Select the puzzle you would like to play.

The letter colors that appear in the Crossword indicate the following: Black - Letters entered in the default pen mode. Gray - Letters entered in pencil mode. Blue - Letters that have been confirmed with Check.

“It's been an incredible 10 years of The Mini Crossword, and I'm thrilled to be bringing this celebration to our global community of solvers,” said Joel Fagliano, creator of The Mini Crossword.

Difficulty: Easy (18s) What a Mini! Two pairs of themed fills in OLD NEWS and ONE TWO make this an effective puzzle.

The Saturday crossword is actually the hardest puzzle of the week. Mondays have the most straightforward clues and Saturday clues are the hardest, or involve the most wordplay. Contrary to popular belief, the Sunday puzzles are midweek difficulty, not the hardest. They're just bigger.

Additionally, solving puzzles such as crosswords, Sudoku, or jigsaw puzzles can also provide mental stimulation and enhance cognitive abilities before bedtime. These activities not only offer entertainment but also serve as effective tools for improving overall sleep quality.

(Top solvers do it in about 30 seconds -- I can't even type all the answers that quickly!) If you're stumped, CNET always has answers to Wordle, Connections, Strands and the Mini Crossword on the CNET home page -- scroll down and look for the "Daily Puzzle Answers" header to see them.

At an average finish time of nine minutes and twenty-four seconds over those 2,192 puzzles, that's roughly 20,589 minutes or 343 hours or 14.3 full days spent doing crossword puzzles, time enough to walk between a capital city founded in 1050 (OSLO) and a WWI battle locale (YSER).

It takes the average person about three hours to solve a Rubik's cube for the first time, but it can take a speedcuber only seven seconds. As the name implies, speedcubing is a sport in which participants solve, most commonly, the 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube as quickly as possible.

Mondays have the most straightforward clues and Saturday clues are the hardest, or involve the most wordplay. Contrary to popular belief, the Sunday puzzles are midweek difficulty, not the hardest. They're just bigger. A typical Monday clue will be very straightforward and drive you almost directly to the answer.