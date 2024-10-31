NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (2024)

NYT Mini Crossword answers today
BySam Hill

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (1)

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like ourWordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (2)

Across

  • To whom Freddie Mercury sings “Didn’t mean to make you cry…” in Bohemian Rhapsody” – MAMA
  • Place for a blowout – SALON
  • Formal decree – EDICT
  • Chip topped with queso and jalapenos – NACHO
  • Nasty – MEAN

Down

  • “Dear sir or ___ …” – MADAM
  • Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker – ALICE
  • Chocolaty coffee drink – MOCHA
  • Playwright Chekhov – ANTON
  • One of 100 in congress: Abbr. – SEN

Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (3)

If you logged onto Twitter exactly one year ago, you can probably recall the moment you began to see your feed fill up with gray, yellow, and green boxes. Though it launched in 2021 and gained mainstream popularity in December of that year, Wordle became a sudden cultural phenomenon in early 2022 that was inescapable outside of a muted words list. It was a rare gaming success story, one that could reach a broad audience thanks to its elegant simplicity.

Wordle’s fortune would escalate just as quickly as its user base. In late January 2022, the New York Times announced it had acquired the puzzle game from creator Josh Wardle in an undisclosed, low-seven-figure deal -- a left-field move that almost eclipsed Sony’s announcement that it was acquiring Destiny 2 developer Bungie just hours earlier. The move would spark some worry among fans, who feared that a corporate takeover of the most independent game imaginable could steal its soul.

CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (4)

The New York Times appeared at CES 2023 alongside Delta to confirm that the publication's game lineup is part of the upcoming Delta Exclusives Hub. Delta Air Lines passengers will soon be able to play Wordle, Spelling Bee, and more during flights via the airline's free Wi-Fi.
Currently, those flying on a Delta flight only get free access to iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. Starting on February 1, though, Delta Air Lines plans to offer free Wi-Fi on its flights to Delta SkyMiles members, and lots of content will be accessible from a new landing page called the Delta Exclusives Hub.
When Delta Exclusives Hub launches sometime in spring 2023, its hub will give passengers access to games like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and The Crossword on domestic U.S. flights free-of-charge, whether they are New York Times subscribers or not.
This announcement comes almost a year after The New York Times acquired Wordle at the height of its status as a social media phenomenon. While it's not as trendy as it was a year ago, Wordle still attracts a lot of players and is a major part of The New York Times Games' offerings. In particular, The New York Times seems keen to expand the places people can play Wordle, as they integrated it into their Crossword app in December 2022.
By including Wordle and its other games in the Delta Exclusives Hub, The New York Times Games will get its offerings in front of even more people while also ensuring that players will always have a chance to check out that day's Wordle, even if they're traveling all day.

Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (5)

The New York Times announced that Wordleis now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 8 | Digital Trends (2024)

FAQs

What is the average time to solve the nyt mini? ›

The Times' Mini Crosswords
Misc Stats (Mini)
Percent Incomplete0%
Total Completed with Help48
Percent Completed with Help3%
Average to Complete1m 25s
3 more rows

How do I access the nyt mini crossword today? ›

You can play the Mini at nytimes.com/games, in the The New York Times Games app (iOS and Android), and in the Play tab of the New York Times News app.

What is the place for a blowout in mini crossword? ›

Place for a blowout

The answer is salon.

Is the nyt crossword easier on monday? ›

The puzzle is created by various freelance constructors and has been edited by Will Shortz since 1993. The crosswords are designed to increase in difficulty throughout the week, with the easiest on Monday and the most difficult on Saturday.

Has a lingering soreness nyt mini? ›

The answer is aches.

How often does the mini crossword reset? ›

That's because The Mini and Sodoku reset their puzzles at 10:00PM on weekdays, , and 6:00 PM on weekends. This can be extremely misleading as the notion is that there is one puzzle per day, but the puzzles switch before the day is over or sometimes in the middle of the day.

Can you play previous NYT Mini Crosswords? ›

Navigate to the Archive tab at the bottom of the Games app homepage. Select either The Crossword or The Mini. Select the month and year you would like to see puzzles from. Select the puzzle you would like to play.

What do grey letters mean in a mini crossword? ›

The letter colors that appear in the Crossword indicate the following: Black - Letters entered in the default pen mode. Gray - Letters entered in pencil mode. Blue - Letters that have been confirmed with Check.

What is more than enough nytimes mini? ›

More than enough

The answer is Ample.

Who walks on Water Nyt? ›

Walks on water? The answer is piers.

Who creates the mini crossword? ›

“It's been an incredible 10 years of The Mini Crossword, and I'm thrilled to be bringing this celebration to our global community of solvers,” said Joel Fagliano, creator of The Mini Crossword.

What are the circles for on the mini crossword? ›

Circle-in-the-Square

The letters that will appear in the circles when the Answers are written in spell out words related to the puzzle's theme. the letters in squares that contain circles spell out words related to the theme either when read consecutively or when rearranged to form theme-related words.

How hard is the nyt mini crossword? ›

Difficulty: Easy (18s) What a Mini! Two pairs of themed fills in OLD NEWS and ONE TWO make this an effective puzzle.

What is the hardest day for the New York Times crossword? ›

The Saturday crossword is actually the hardest puzzle of the week. Mondays have the most straightforward clues and Saturday clues are the hardest, or involve the most wordplay. Contrary to popular belief, the Sunday puzzles are midweek difficulty, not the hardest. They're just bigger.

Is it good to do crossword puzzles before bed? ›

Additionally, solving puzzles such as crosswords, Sudoku, or jigsaw puzzles can also provide mental stimulation and enhance cognitive abilities before bedtime. These activities not only offer entertainment but also serve as effective tools for improving overall sleep quality.

What is a fast time for the mini crossword? ›

(Top solvers do it in about 30 seconds -- I can't even type all the answers that quickly!) If you're stumped, CNET always has answers to Wordle, Connections, Strands and the Mini Crossword on the CNET home page -- scroll down and look for the "Daily Puzzle Answers" header to see them.

What is the average time to finish the nyt crossword? ›

At an average finish time of nine minutes and twenty-four seconds over those 2,192 puzzles, that's roughly 20,589 minutes or 343 hours or 14.3 full days spent doing crossword puzzles, time enough to walk between a capital city founded in 1050 (OSLO) and a WWI battle locale (YSER).

What is a good average time to solve a Rubik's cube? ›

It takes the average person about three hours to solve a Rubik's cube for the first time, but it can take a speedcuber only seven seconds. As the name implies, speedcubing is a sport in which participants solve, most commonly, the 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube as quickly as possible.

Which nytimes puzzle is hardest? ›

Mondays have the most straightforward clues and Saturday clues are the hardest, or involve the most wordplay. Contrary to popular belief, the Sunday puzzles are midweek difficulty, not the hardest. They're just bigger. A typical Monday clue will be very straightforward and drive you almost directly to the answer.

