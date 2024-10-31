Oasis ticket presale and dates - everything you need to know about reunion (2024)

Published
The scramble has begun for tickets for the long-awaited Oasis reunion, with the general sale starting on Saturday.
The band have announced 17 dates in the UK and Ireland next summer, and more shows could be added.
Tickets will set fans back £73 for the cheapest seats to £506 for the top premium package.
Here's everything else we know so far about tickets and the rest of the tour.
Where and when are Oasis playing?
So far, only UK and Ireland dates for Oasis' world tour have been announced.
They will play five dates at Manchester's Heaton Park, and five at London's Wembley Stadium.
They'll also play three nights at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, and two at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
The last gigs will be in Ireland, at Dublin's Croke Park. The dates are:
4, 5 July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11, 12, 16, 19, 20 July - Manchester, Heaton Park
25, 26, 30 July and 2, 3 August - London, Wembley Stadium
8, 9, 12 August - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium
16, 17 August - Dublin, Croke Park
The band said these dates would be their only dates in Europe next year.
Oasis Live '25 has been described as a "world tour", suggesting global dates will be announced soon.
When do tickets go on general sale?
Tickets for the UK shows went on general sale at 09:00 BST on Saturday.
Dublin general sale tickets started to become available an hour earlier.
How much do tickets cost?
Standard standing tickets cost about £150. Standard seated tickets range from £73 to about £205 (except in Manchester, which is all standing).
Then there are premium packages for both standing and seats, which range from £216 to £506.25, and include merchandise items and access to a pre-show party and private Oasis exhibition, depending on the ticket level and venue.
Those are face value prices - given the high demand, ticket resale sites are likely to ask a lot more.
In fact, that is exactly what happened within minutes of Friday's pre-sale.
Some tickets were relisted for more than £6,000 on resale websites, prompting a sharp warning from Oasis, who said, external resold tickets would be cancelled.
Where can I buy tickets?
The official outlets are Ticketmaster, Gigsandtours and SeeTickets.
If someone buys a ticket but then wants to resell it, they can only recoup the amount they paid – i.e. the face value plus booking fees – and can only do so through Twickets or Ticketmaster’s Fan-to-Fan service. The terms and conditions say reselling a ticket through a different platform will breach the T&Cs, and may result in the ticket being cancelled.
This is partly an attempt to prevent tickets being offered on other secondary ticket sites, often for vastly inflated prices – although that will still happen.
On Friday night, the band issued a warning against reselling tickets, after some were listed for thousands of pounds within minutes of the pre-sale.
One other thing that will still probably happen is scammers taking advantage of the high demand. Consumer group Which? says, external: "Buying tickets from strangers on social media can leave you open to being scammed. In particular, you should watch out for newly set-up profiles that follow no one or have no followers."
Which? also advises against paying people by bank transfer, which is often the preferred method of fraudsters. "If you do choose to buy tickets from an individual seller, try to pay using a credit card so you’re protected by Section 75. Alternatively, PayPal has its own Buyer Protection system."
What was the pre-sale?
There was a ballot to apply for access to a pre-sale of tickets ahead of the general sale. Registration for the ballot closed on Wednesday.
The band said the ballot was intended to "ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets".
Some fans complained that emails containing the links to confirm their ballot entries were slow to arrive, leading organisers to delay the deadline for confirmation.
The pre-sale window took place between 19:00 and 22:00 BST on Friday.
Success in the ballot did not necessarily guarantee tickets, with tickets to be allocated on a first come, first served basis.
Will Oasis headline Glastonbury?
Ahead of Tuesday's reunion announcement, rumours swirled that Oasis could headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage for a third time as part of their return next summer, having previously done so in 1995 and 2004.
But the band have explicitly ruled out any festival appearances next year, Glasto included.
"Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year," they said in a statement posted on X., external
"The only way to see the band perform live will be on their Oasis Live '25 World Tour."
Who else is in the band?
Oasis were formed in Manchester in 1991 - their original line-up comprised of Liam and Noel, guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, bassist Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan and drummer Tony McCarroll.
But the line-up changed over the years (scroll down for more detail), before their last performance at V Festival in 2009.
Bonehead and Liam have remained friends, and the guitarist has joined Liam at some of his shows.
Currently, it isn't entirely clear exactly who fans will be seeing perform on tour, beyond the Gallagher brothers. BBC News has asked the promoter for clarification.
Why did they break up?
The band officially split in 2009 after an altercation backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
Noel explained two years later that during an argument, Liam had tried to attack him with his guitar.
He claimed the row had started after he blocked Liam from advertising his clothing brand in the programme for V Festival, at which the pair were due to perform.
Liam said in 2017 he had felt unfairly scapegoated by Noel and left to shoulder the blame for the band's split.
But problems had been brewing before the festival incident - with the pair struggling to agree on the artistic direction of Dig Out Your Soul - their final album - which was released in 2008.
Many fans will be intrigued to see how relations between the brothers will play out 15 years on from their split.
How has the Oasis line-up changed over the years?
The group began with five members when they formed in 1991.
This included Paul Arthurs on guitar, Paul McGuigan on bass guitar and Tony McCarroll on drums - with Liam Gallagher on lead vocals and Noel on lead guitar and vocals.
McCarroll was replaced by Alan White in 1995 and Arthurs and McGuigan were replaced by Gem Archer and Andy Bell in 1999.
White then left the band in 2004 and was replaced by Zac Starkey and then he gave way to Chris Sharrock in 2008.
The remaining members of the band continued with Liam Gallagher and formed the new band Beady Eye, which disbanded in 2014.
It's not known who, if any, of the former band members will join Liam and Noel on tour next year.
Why are they doing this now?
A statement from the band said: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."
Only those who were in the room with Noel and Liam - aged 57 and 51 respectively - when they decided to reunite will know the real reason for their reconciliation.
Many wrote them off, saying it was implausible that they'd ever play together again - especially after Noel declined to appear on stage with Liam at One Love Manchester after the city was rocked by the Ariana Grande concert bombing.
The cynical answer is of course that 17 huge shows (so far) will generate a lot of income for the band.
If Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is anything to go by, they could rake in around £14m per concert.
