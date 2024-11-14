Obituaries in Amarillo, TX | Amarillo Globe-News (2024)

Life came full circle on July 31, 2024, for Kent Craig Cartrite, when he went to his Heavenly home while lying in the very same bedroom in which he was born. Born on July 2, 1931, to Jessie Belle Hunt Cartrite and John Thomas Cartrite in a recently built farmhouse, Kent was a true legend. He attended Lone Star School as a five year old. Being the only student in first grade, he completed first and second grade in the same school year. He continued to talk about his wonderful teacher at Lone Star. He graduated from West Texas State Teachers College High School in Canyon, Texas at the age of 16. He decided to join his older brother at Texas A&M where he spent a short stint and returned home to pursue his passion for farming and ranching. In a double wedding with his brother Erwin and wife, Othelia, Kent married the love of his life, Beulah Faye Childers. Kent was devoted to Faye, guiding her through life with her hand always intertwined within his. He spent the next 71 years with his bride, raising a family of five, rowdy boys and creating a life that was lived to the fullest. He and Faye shared a remarkable bond built on unwavering love and support for one another.

They resided at the family's "homeplace" where Kent joined in a partnership with his brother, Erwin to farm and ranch. As a dedicated cowboy, Kent spent countless hours up before the sun, working the ranch and tending to cattle in the most extreme of weather, never leaving a task unfinished. His strong work ethic and commitment to his livestock and land were an inspiration to those who knew him. His lifelong hero and mentor, Marshall Cator, was forever an inspiration to him. If you worked for Kent, you will recall phrases such as, "Shut the gate!" and "We ain't here to stand around." These words combined with his infectious sense of humor and playful spirit, instilled a strong work ethic to those who labored beside him. He transferred his passion for agriculture and the importance of being a provider to those he influenced. Kent was passionate about his cattle, horses and the cowboy way of life. He loved to "shake a howdy" with his many friends and family, tap his boot toe while listening to bluegrass music, and eat something sweet at every meal. Some of his favorite times were "making music with his friends" where he played his fiddle alongside "the best guitar player ever", Billy Whitfield.

He was adored by his many grandchildren as Papa Kent. He supported them by showing up for countless birthday parties, graduations, weddings, births, sports events, performances, hospital stays, school plays, rodeos and livestock shows. He served on the Sunray ISD school board. While serving as President, the board implemented the construction of a major addition to the elementary school and the first all weather track in the Panhandle. He served as a deacon at the Sunray Baptist Church and enjoyed singing hymns in the choir.

In 2019, Kent and Faye received the "100 Year Family Land Heritage" award in Austin for stewarding the land purchased by his father in 1919. In May of 2021, through Kent's efforts, he received the "Gold Star Family" award on behalf of his brother, Harvey Lee Cartrite, who served as a belly gunner in World War II. Harvey and the rest of the plane's crew were shot down over the Baltic Sea on April 11th, 1944. A deep love and respect for his country was a pivotal part of Kent's being.

See Also
All Obituaries | The Padgett & King Mortuary & Crematory | Forest City NC funeral home and cremation

Kent left a legacy of faith in Jesus Christ and his love for people. He was baptized at the age of 91 before his friends and family. He believed that "children are a heritage of the Lord" and left his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that same love for The Lord. This is where his life truly did come full circle!

Kent is preceded in death by, the love of his life, Faye, father, John Thomas Cartrite, mother, Jessie Belle Hunt Cartrite, brothers Hugh, Harvey Lee, Erwin, Allan, sisters, Geneva, Jeanette and Janice, and granddaughter Lacy.

Kent is survived by his children: Lynn Cartrite and wife Rhonda, Kerry Cartrite and wife Mandy, Tommy Cartrite and wife Valerie, Kris Cartrite, and Craig Cartrite; grandchildren: Eric and Justin Cartrite, Nicole Jicha and husband Jason, Jaren Cartrite, Jamie Schacher and husband Coby, Landon Cartrite, Heather Mendoza, Lacey Beeson and husband James, Tristan Bolen and husband Daniel, Macey Cartrite, Whitney Huckaby, Brenna Melugin and husband Jordan, Ashley Ingram and husband Brad, Blake Cartrite and wife Alicia, Todd Cartrite and wife Erin, Meagan Laughlin and husband Jay, Braiden Cartrite and wife Brittney; great-grandchildren: Chandler Smith and wife Emily, Rylee, Raynee, and Reed Schacher, Gwen Foster, Hinah, Aliyah, Bella Faye, Savannah Mendoza, Briggs and Brier Beeson, Remy Bolen, Kannon and Kreese Huckaby, Mazie, Reeve, and Isla Joy Melugin, Noah, Kayt, Emery, and Hollis Ingram, Birdie and Hadley Cartrite, Georgia, Maggie, Banks, and Clay Cartrite, Noah and Elliet Laughlin, Bailer Faye, Bennett, Braidee Jo, and Bragg Cartrite.

Services are scheduled for Monday at 10 o'clock in the morning at the Sunray Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow in Lane Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Beeson ~ Morrison Funeral Directors. The family will receive visitors at the "home place" North East of Sunray. Viewing will be at Morrison Memorial Chapel in Sunray on Sunday, beginning at 12 o'clock until 6 o'clock in the evening for the public. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kent Cartrite Memorial Fund at the Sunray Baptist Church for those in need. To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Kent Craig Cartrite, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

The family shares a deep appreciation for Marielena Larrera "Mary", MerryLu Ramos, and Josie Quintana who have become like family in helping to care for Kent and Faye.

And this is where the Cowboy rides away.

Posted online on August 02, 2024

Published in Amarillo Globe News

Obituaries in Amarillo, TX | Amarillo Globe-News (2024)

FAQs

How do I find a local obituary? ›

You can typically find current obituaries through a simple online search (if one was written). Most funeral homes and cremation providers publish obituaries on their websites. Older obituaries are becoming increasingly easier to find online. Search old newspapers or genealogy sites.

See Details
What is the name of the newspaper in Amarillo, Texas? ›

The Amarillo Globe-News is a daily newspaper in Amarillo, Texas, owned by Gannett.

Tell Me More
How do I find an old obituary in Texas? ›

Ancestry is a handy source for those researching and preserving a family tree. The website will help you complete a detailed search for obituaries published from 1930 to current times. Additionally, you may be able to find the Texas obituary you are looking for by looking at other users' family trees.

Get More Info Here
Is there an app for local obituaries? ›

As funeral homes across America post obituaries to their respective funeral home website, The Obituary App organizes them all into particular cities. Now, a user can look at all the obituaries posted by multiple funeral homes in one place. There are two obituary feeds within The Obituary App.

Discover More
Can you search if someone has died? ›

There are several ways to do this: A General Search: To start a general inquiry, collect any identifying information about the person you believe to have passed. Type into a search engine the person's name followed by the word “death” or “obituary”.

View More
What is the largest newspaper in Texas? ›

Top 30 Newspapers in Texas sorted by circulation
RankOutletAudience
1The Dallas Morning News146,484
2Houston Chronicle133,308
3Semana News115,000
4La Prensa de Houston106,000
26 more rows

Discover More Details
What is the phone number for Amarillo Globe News? ›

How can I cancel my subscription? You can cancel at any time by calling Customer Service at 1-806-376-5881.

See Details
What was Texas first newspaper? ›

The Daily News, formerly the Galveston County Daily News and Galveston Daily News, is a newspaper published in Galveston, Texas, United States. It was first published April 11, 1842, making it the oldest newspaper in the U.S. state of Texas.

View Details
How do you find a person who passed away? ›

Places to look for Death Records
  1. Church records of deaths and burials.
  2. City and County civil registrations.
  3. Family Bibles and personal histories.
  4. FamilySearch in the Catalog Search, Records Search, and Historic Books.
  5. Google and other website search sites, and don't forget to search Google Books.

See More
How do you find someone who died in Texas? ›

Vital Statistics maintains death records for the state of Texas. A death record is a vital document that records a person's death. Vital Statistics issues certified copies of death certificates or death verifications. You can work with Vital Statistics to order certified copies of or make changes to death records.

Explore More

How long before death certificates are public in Texas? ›

Death certificates are not open records. Access to death certificates is restricted for 25 years from the date of death. An acceptable ID is required to verify your identity and to prove that you are a qualified applicant.

Read More
How do I find someone who died in California? ›

The California Department of Public Health – Vital Records (CDPH-VR) maintains a permanent, public record of every death that has occurred in California since July 1905.

Show Me More
How do I find an obituary for a specific person in the US? ›

Many funeral homes publish obituaries on their websites. These can usually be located with a Google search on the person's name. Local genealogical and historical societies, public libraries, and some newspaper publishers maintain clipping files of obituaries.

Discover More Details
How do I find an old obituary in SC for free? ›

However, many of the county libraries in South Carolina have special indexes for obituaries from local newspapers and may have the newspapers on microfilm. See the LibGuide at statelibrary.sc.libguides.com/sc-obituary-resources for information on how libraries help users with information in this field.

Tell Me More
How do I find an obituary for a specific person in NY? ›

New York Public Library subscribes to many databases that can help researchers locate obituaries and death notices. The most useful are our newspaper databases. Oftentimes obituaries can be located by entering a person's name and week of death into the newspapers databases.

Read On

References

Top Articles
50+ English Speaking B2B Jobs in Netherlands
[PDF] Download Guidance from sea to source - Free Download PDF
Bijbel en wetenschap | ek-sight-ing-bible
Latest Posts
Spain beat France live updates
Great Clips Hours - What Time Does It Open & Close In 2023? | A Guide!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 6273

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.