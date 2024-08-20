Obituaries in Amarillo, TX | Amarillo Globe-News (2024)

Life came full circle on July 31, 2024, for Kent Craig Cartrite, when he went to his Heavenly home while lying in the very same bedroom in which he was born. Born on July 2, 1931, to Jessie Belle Hunt Cartrite and John Thomas Cartrite in a recently built farmhouse, Kent was a true legend. He attended Lone Star School as a five year old. Being the only student in first grade, he completed first and second grade in the same school year. He continued to talk about his wonderful teacher at Lone Star. He graduated from West Texas State Teachers College High School in Canyon, Texas at the age of 16. He decided to join his older brother at Texas A&M where he spent a short stint and returned home to pursue his passion for farming and ranching. In a double wedding with his brother Erwin and wife, Othelia, Kent married the love of his life, Beulah Faye Childers. Kent was devoted to Faye, guiding her through life with her hand always intertwined within his. He spent the next 71 years with his bride, raising a family of five, rowdy boys and creating a life that was lived to the fullest. He and Faye shared a remarkable bond built on unwavering love and support for one another.

They resided at the family's "homeplace" where Kent joined in a partnership with his brother, Erwin to farm and ranch. As a dedicated cowboy, Kent spent countless hours up before the sun, working the ranch and tending to cattle in the most extreme of weather, never leaving a task unfinished. His strong work ethic and commitment to his livestock and land were an inspiration to those who knew him. His lifelong hero and mentor, Marshall Cator, was forever an inspiration to him. If you worked for Kent, you will recall phrases such as, "Shut the gate!" and "We ain't here to stand around." These words combined with his infectious sense of humor and playful spirit, instilled a strong work ethic to those who labored beside him. He transferred his passion for agriculture and the importance of being a provider to those he influenced. Kent was passionate about his cattle, horses and the cowboy way of life. He loved to "shake a howdy" with his many friends and family, tap his boot toe while listening to bluegrass music, and eat something sweet at every meal. Some of his favorite times were "making music with his friends" where he played his fiddle alongside "the best guitar player ever", Billy Whitfield.

He was adored by his many grandchildren as Papa Kent. He supported them by showing up for countless birthday parties, graduations, weddings, births, sports events, performances, hospital stays, school plays, rodeos and livestock shows. He served on the Sunray ISD school board. While serving as President, the board implemented the construction of a major addition to the elementary school and the first all weather track in the Panhandle. He served as a deacon at the Sunray Baptist Church and enjoyed singing hymns in the choir.

In 2019, Kent and Faye received the "100 Year Family Land Heritage" award in Austin for stewarding the land purchased by his father in 1919. In May of 2021, through Kent's efforts, he received the "Gold Star Family" award on behalf of his brother, Harvey Lee Cartrite, who served as a belly gunner in World War II. Harvey and the rest of the plane's crew were shot down over the Baltic Sea on April 11th, 1944. A deep love and respect for his country was a pivotal part of Kent's being.

Kent left a legacy of faith in Jesus Christ and his love for people. He was baptized at the age of 91 before his friends and family. He believed that "children are a heritage of the Lord" and left his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that same love for The Lord. This is where his life truly did come full circle!

Kent is preceded in death by, the love of his life, Faye, father, John Thomas Cartrite, mother, Jessie Belle Hunt Cartrite, brothers Hugh, Harvey Lee, Erwin, Allan, sisters, Geneva, Jeanette and Janice, and granddaughter Lacy.

Kent is survived by his children: Lynn Cartrite and wife Rhonda, Kerry Cartrite and wife Mandy, Tommy Cartrite and wife Valerie, Kris Cartrite, and Craig Cartrite; grandchildren: Eric and Justin Cartrite, Nicole Jicha and husband Jason, Jaren Cartrite, Jamie Schacher and husband Coby, Landon Cartrite, Heather Mendoza, Lacey Beeson and husband James, Tristan Bolen and husband Daniel, Macey Cartrite, Whitney Huckaby, Brenna Melugin and husband Jordan, Ashley Ingram and husband Brad, Blake Cartrite and wife Alicia, Todd Cartrite and wife Erin, Meagan Laughlin and husband Jay, Braiden Cartrite and wife Brittney; great-grandchildren: Chandler Smith and wife Emily, Rylee, Raynee, and Reed Schacher, Gwen Foster, Hinah, Aliyah, Bella Faye, Savannah Mendoza, Briggs and Brier Beeson, Remy Bolen, Kannon and Kreese Huckaby, Mazie, Reeve, and Isla Joy Melugin, Noah, Kayt, Emery, and Hollis Ingram, Birdie and Hadley Cartrite, Georgia, Maggie, Banks, and Clay Cartrite, Noah and Elliet Laughlin, Bailer Faye, Bennett, Braidee Jo, and Bragg Cartrite.

Services are scheduled for Monday at 10 o'clock in the morning at the Sunray Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow in Lane Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Beeson ~ Morrison Funeral Directors. The family will receive visitors at the "home place" North East of Sunray. Viewing will be at Morrison Memorial Chapel in Sunray on Sunday, beginning at 12 o'clock until 6 o'clock in the evening for the public. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kent Cartrite Memorial Fund at the Sunray Baptist Church for those in need. To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Kent Craig Cartrite, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

The family shares a deep appreciation for Marielena Larrera "Mary", MerryLu Ramos, and Josie Quintana who have become like family in helping to care for Kent and Faye.

And this is where the Cowboy rides away.