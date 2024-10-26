Officials ID suspect in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting that injured 9 (2024)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community is reeling after nine people, including two children, were injured after a man opened fire at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday evening.

RELATED: Here are the GoFundMe pages verified by officials after Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

What we know about the Rochester Hills splash pad shooting that left 9 injured

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard released the victims' ages Saturday night. They are as follows:

  • 8-year-old boy
  • 4-year-old boy
  • 39-year-old woman
  • 39-year-old woman
  • 30-year-old woman
  • 30-year-old man
  • 78-year-old man
  • 37-year-old woman
  • 40-year-old man

He said that some of the victims were part of the same family.
Officials believe the shooting at the splash pad appeared to be random.

“It’s a gut punch … we’ve gone through so many tragedies,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

Bouchard said law enforcement was able to track the suspect to a residence in Shelby Township. SWAT attempted to make contact, but later officials found that the suspected shooter was deceased.

The suspected gunman died by suicide, police say.

According to Bouchard, the 42-year-old suspect, who police identified as Michael William Nash, had no criminal history and was living with his mother.

At a press conference Sunday, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said that three of the nine victims were operated on last night, including the 8-year-old boy. The current condition of the victims hospitalized are unknown at this time.

"Yesterday's horrific shooting of nine people, including two young boys, at a splash pad in Rochester Hills is just another appalling example of senseless violence," Coulter said. "Unfortunately in my five years as a county executive, this is now my second mass shooting. We're getting all too good at this and I'm disgusted by it."

Coulter said that anyone traumatized or affected by this event is asked to reach out to the Oakland County Health Network for help. Anyone who can't make it to Rochester Hills for in-person help is asked to call the nurse on call at 800-848-5533. Those services are available 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Rochester Hills Mayor Brian Barnett also spoke at the press conference, saying the past 24 hours "have been a nightmare."

"I've been blessed to be the mayor of this city for 18 years, and (I) never thought I'd see my city in the same sentence as some of the other cities that have experienced mass shootings," Barnett said, fighting back tears. "Whenever you have a situation like this, you are reminded of the immediate tragedy and then of course encouraged by the support of people that surround themselves almost immediately. In the last 24 hours, I've gotten calls from the Governor's Office, the White House, nearly every member of Congress, mayors from across the country, including a call this morning from the mayor of Orlando (Florida) on nearly the eight-year anniversary of the night club shooting, each of them sharing their stories of encouragement and strategies when your community goes through something like this."

Bouchard said the shooting victims are being treated in four nearby hospitals.

Corewell Health released the following statement on Saturday evening: "Our hearts are with those who were impacted by the shooting that occurred in Rochester Hills. We can confirm our team is caring for some of the victims, but we are not releasing any additional information."

Earlier reports from officials indicated possibly more injuries, but those numbers have since been revised.

We're told the suspect drove up just after 5 p.m. and then approached the splash pad, potentially firing more than 20 shots before leaving the scene. A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Bouchard. At least one additional weapon was found inside the home.

“I had my own son here last year, and I was supposed to have him this weekend and I was going to bring him up here to the same place … and I thank God that I didn’t, I could be at the hospital with my son right now,” said a local resident.

“It’s traumatizing for everyone who is local,” said Cari Dabrowski, a Rochester Hills resident. “We’re traumatized by it, we weren’t even directly involved, but it’s part of our community and we need to pull together in these times.”

After some GoFundMe pages popped up in connection to the mass shooting, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is warning people of fundraising scams.

"Some nefarious characters have created phony Go Fund Me pages, purporting to benefit victims of Saturday’s splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills," read the statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office tweeted later that this GoFundMe page has been created by a family friend of the Coughlin Family and is legitimate.

The sheriff's office also verified this GoFundMe for the Bebout Family. You can donate by clicking here.

The Oakland Community Health Network announced they will be providing mental health services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Hills Department of Public Services building, which is located t 511 E. Auburn Road. The services are available for victims, their families, and people who were at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills at the time of the shooting.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for updates on this developing story.

Officials ID suspect in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting that injured 9? ›

SWAT attempted to make contact, but later officials found that the suspected shooter was deceased. The suspected gunman died by suicide, police say. According to Bouchard, the 42-year-old suspect, who police identified as Michael William Nash, had no criminal history and was living with his mother.

Who was the active shooter at the splash pad in Rochester? ›

On June 15, a suspect, later identified as 42-year-old William Michael Nash, of Shelby Township, randomly opened fire on families at the splash pad, leaving nine people injured. The gunman died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after the mass shooting, police said.

Who is the suspect in Rochester Hills Michigan? ›

The shooter was identified as Michael William Nash, 42, of Shelby Township. He used his mom's white Buick when he drove to the splash pad.

What happened at the splash pad in Rochester Hills? ›

Just after 5 pm on Saturday, June 15, a shooter drove up to the Brooklands Splash Pad, exited his vehicle, walked up, and began firing as many as 36 times. Nine people were injured, ranging in age from 4 to 78 years old. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were on the scene within three minutes.

Who was the splash pad shooter? ›

The suspect, Michael Nash, 42, allegedly shot and wounded nine people at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad on June 15 before fleeing to his Shelby Township home and dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has said.

Who was the shooter in quicksand? ›

Maja Norberg is on trial for her involvement in a school shooting which left several people, including her boyfriend Sebastian (the primary shooter) and her best friend, dead. She says she killed her friend by accident and her boyfriend in self-defense.

Who was the reporter harassed in Rochester? ›

Hamblin said she is harassed several times each week while working. Typically, she said, she endures basic catcalling. Friday's encounter "was particularly vulgar because of the profanity and bringing race into it," she said. "Every woman working in the field knows how this feels," she said.

Who was the Rochester serial killer? ›

Arthur Shawcross

Was there a mass shooting in Rochester Hills Michigan? ›

It's been 18 days since tragedy rocked the community when a lone gunman pulled up to the splash pad and opened fire on children and families. Nine people were shot but all have survived. Eight of the nine victims have since been released from the hospital.

Who was the shooter in Rochester Hills Splash Park? ›

(FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Department has identified and released the photo of the suspected shooter in the random assault at a Rochester Hills splashpad in mid-June. The suspect, 42-year-old Michael William Nash, died after shooting himself at his mother's Shelby Township home, where he lived, police said.

What happened at the Michigan Splash Park? ›

A 42-year-old white male opened fire at a splash pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday, wounding multiple people — including two children.

Are Rochester and Rochester Hills the same? ›

Rochester was the first European settlement in Oakland County when it was founded in 1818. It became part of the Avon Township in 1835 and incorporated as an autonomous city in 1967. It is mostly surrounded by the city of Rochester Hills and also borders Shelby Township to the east.

Who was the Splash pad killer? ›

Police on Sunday identified the gunman as Michael William Nash, 42, of nearby Shelby Township. He had no known run-ins with the law that police are aware of and no known connection to the splash pad or the victims, Bouchard said during a Saturday news conference hours after the shooting.

Who is the family in the Michigan Splash pad? ›

The last victim, a 39-year-old mother of Rochester Hills, was seriously injured after she was shot multiple times as she was protecting her children. Deputies said she was reunited with her family. Her 8-year-old son was also seriously injured during the mass shooting on June 15 at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad.

Who was the female star of Splash? ›

Before Daryl Hannah was cast as Madison, the role had been previously turned down by P.J. Soles, Tatum O'Neal, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Melanie Griffith, Diane Lane, Kathleen Turner, and Sharon Stone.

Who is the investigative reporter in Detroit? ›

Led by Heather Catallo and Ross Jones, their reports have changed state laws, triggered multiple federal investigations and held our leaders accountable. Many of our stories begin with a tip. Contact us at tips@wxyz.com or by calling (248) 827-9252.

