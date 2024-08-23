Olivia Casta Bio - Age, Personal and Professional Highlights (2024)

Olivia Casta is a Spanish-American fashion model, businesswoman, brand influencer, and social media personality. She was born on August 15, 1997, and is 26 years old as of 2024.

Olivia Casta has leveraged the power of social media to build herself a stable brand and an audience that is already running into millions. She has carved out a niche on social media, where she shares sultry pictures on her monetized handles, and has also built merchandise that targets her audience. Although not all of Olivia’s details are known, many have been organized and put together in this article to answer any questions you may have about her.

Summary of Olivia Casta’s Biography Full name: Olivia Claudia Motta Casta

How Old is Olivia Casta?

Olivia Casta is 26 years old as of 2024. She was born Olivia Claudia Motta Casta on August 15, 1997, in Spain, where she spent her years growing up. The social media sensation is a Spanish-American citizen of mixed heritage who was born under the Leo birth sign. Though the names of her parents are scarce, her father is an American who is a businessman, while her mother is a stay-at-home mom.

Casta was raised in the company of her siblings and cousins, though the exact number of siblings that she has, as well as what they do for a living, are scarce. However, because Olivia does not share information about her family with her followers, it is difficult to learn the specific business her father does and how big her family is.

Olivia has also kept other information about her educational background under wraps. Although she is known to have attended schools in Spain, the names of the schools and the exact locations are scarce. There are also no viable details about whether she attended a university or her course of study.

A Look Into Olivia Casta’s Career

Olivia Casta has her hands filled with professional responsibilities. She owns and manages six social media accounts where she actively shares sultry photos from time to time. The social media sensation has also used these accounts to promote her modeling photos, further thrusting her to fame as a model and as an influencer. Additionally, Olivia markets and sells her merchandise on her handles, and here is a rundown of her career.

Modeling

Olivia Casta previously disclosed that she had nurtured a passion for fashion since she was a child. Eventually, she gained her first model gig at 16 to audition for the teen fashion industry, which she took seriously. Her success at the event brought her recognition and recommendations among clothing brands and subsequently landed her even more gigs and publicity.

On August 15, 2021, Olivia shared her first selfie on Instagram, and the next day, she added a model shot where she wore only purple lingerie. This picture garnered massive engagement and thousands of visitors who followed her up to view her newest updates. Gradually, Olivia established her modeling career on her Instagram page, attracting more clients and audiences, and eventually went ahead to explore other platforms.

Brand Influencing

Olivia Casta’s presence on all social media platforms also pays her for influencing products. She also gets paid for the traffic that engages with the content on her pages. The model uses these six media accounts to influence fashion products for brands and individuals and gets handsomely paid for her job. Following her charisma and stunning body, she has been able to record lots of success in influencing brands.

Social Media Handles

Olivia Casta’s success in modeling prompted her to explore other social media platforms as her pictures gained her a substantial view and following. Subsequently, she joined X (formerly Twitter) in August 2021, and despite being reluctant to join Facebook, she later resolved to join the platform in 2022. Olivia later joined OnlyFans, Fansly, and Para, and she is very active on all her pages.

The fashion model once mentioned that she was skeptical about OnlyFans, but she joined it anyway. Meanwhile, on her Para account, which is her latest of the six, she only shares intimate questions with fans. Her Fansly, OnlyFans, and Para accounts are strictly open to monetary subscriptions, meaning that only members who pay money can access the platform’s content. So far, Olivia has been able to record a good number of views and follows on all her social media platforms.

List of Olivia’s Social Media Handles and Their Respective Number of Followers:

Instagram: About 3 million followers

X: 710K followers

Facebook: 48K followers

Fansnly: 121K followers

OnlyFans: 234K likes

Para –

Businesswoman

Olivia Casta also leveraged the large following on her social media handles to establish a business. She started a women’s accessories business where she sells stuff like handbags, clothes, shoes, hair extensions, and lots more. The social media sensation also reportedly sells adult content on her OnlyFans page. Although Olivia’s businesses revolve around social media, she has spread her tentacles to business and is successfully tapping into the endless followers on the internet.

What Happened to Olivia Casta?

Olivia Casta has faced a couple of controversies in her career, which include the accusation of undergoing plastic surgery, identity theft, and the insinuation that she is an AI bot. The Spanish-American, who seems to have undergone remarkable facial changes, has been alleged to have gone under the knife and criticized as well. While fans and netizens were divided over her past and present looks, the concern that none of her personal information is in the media sparked another controversy that she is an AI bot.

Throughout her career, Olivia has never appeared in an interview, nor has she been seen at an event or with friends or relatives. She has never shared her travel pictures with anyone and has rarely tagged any of the brands she is representing under her posts. These concerns led fans to conclude that she might not be a real human. Unfortunately, despite the weight of these speculations, Olivia has not responded to anyone either by text or video.

In addition, Olivia has been accused of manipulating the identity of Maria Tretjakova, a 37-year-old Russian model and Instagram celebrity. The accusation came after it was identified that both Olivia and Maria have a striking facial resemblance and other similar body features. The public has held on to their speculations as Maria goes about attending fashion shows and red-carpet events, while no one has ever seen Olivia in real life. Meanwhile, Olivia has yet to react to the claims and is focused on her various careers.

Is Olivia Casta in a Relationship?

Olivia Casta’s relationship status at the moment is not known. This is based on the fact that she has never announced being in a relationship. As of this moment, the social media sensation is single and has never reported being in a relationship with anyone. She also has no boyfriend and has never been found around anyone in a romantic manner.