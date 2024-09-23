Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (2024)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in Puerto Rico. Dunne, a member of the LSU gymnastics team, began her sport at the age of 3. Today, she is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, earning more than seven figures in name, image and likeness deals. Known as “Livvy” to her loyal TikTok and Instagram fan base, Dunne uses her platform—where she has more than 11 million followers—to uplift female athletes while bringing positive attention to the sport of gymnastics.

Rich in culture and history, Puerto Rico offers both thrilling adventure and ultimate relaxation. It’s a hot spot for authentic cuisine, exotic wildlife, breathtaking scenery and more. The archipelago located in the Caribbean Sea consists of one main island and four smaller islands, as well as numerous islets, all of which offer secluded sandy spots and immaculate views. It provided an unforgettable setting for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue.

To learn more about Puerto Rico, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.

While Puerto Rico’s lush landscape is full of vibrant colors and natural elements, the styling for Dunne’s photo shoot adopted a darker feel. It was largely influenced by the main character of Netflix’s Wednesday, the macabre Wednesday Addams herself. Think darker color palettes and a grungy schoolgirl aesthetic with edgy cut-out swimsuits, vintage T-shirts and tons of plaid. The resulting images give a very British punk vibe.

Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Haircare

Makeup: Bryan Zaragoza at See Management using Tom Ford Beauty.

Photographer: Ben Watts

