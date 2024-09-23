Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (2024)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in Puerto Rico. Dunne, a member of the LSU gymnastics team, began her sport at the age of 3. Today, she is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, earning more than seven figures in name, image and likeness deals. Known as “Livvy” to her loyal TikTok and Instagram fan base, Dunne uses her platform—where she has more than 11 million followers—to uplift female athletes while bringing positive attention to the sport of gymnastics.

Rich in culture and history, Puerto Rico offers both thrilling adventure and ultimate relaxation. It’s a hot spot for authentic cuisine, exotic wildlife, breathtaking scenery and more. The archipelago located in the Caribbean Sea consists of one main island and four smaller islands, as well as numerous islets, all of which offer secluded sandy spots and immaculate views. It provided an unforgettable setting for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue.

To learn more about Puerto Rico, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.

While Puerto Rico’s lush landscape is full of vibrant colors and natural elements, the styling for Dunne’s photo shoot adopted a darker feel. It was largely influenced by the main character of Netflix’s Wednesday, the macabre Wednesday Addams herself. Think darker color palettes and a grungy schoolgirl aesthetic with edgy cut-out swimsuits, vintage T-shirts and tons of plaid. The resulting images give a very British punk vibe.

Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Haircare
Makeup: Bryan Zaragoza at See Management using Tom Ford Beauty.
Photographer: Ben Watts

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (1)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ELLISS.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (2)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ABYSSE.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (3)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Deep Blue Bikini Co.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (4)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (5)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by GOD SAVE QUEENS. Shirt by GANNI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (6)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (7)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by Deep Blue Bikini Co.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (8)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Gucci.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (9)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (10)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by È TIJEN.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (11)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Deep Blue Bikini Co.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by RIELLI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (13)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Entire Studios.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (14)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Gucci.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (15)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by RIELLI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (16)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (17)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Entire Studios.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (18)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by Burberry.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (19)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by È TIJEN.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (20)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (21)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by Gucci.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (22)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by ABYSSE.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (23)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ELLISS.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (24)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Gucci.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (25)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (26)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by Christopher Esber.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (27)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by È TIJEN.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (28)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by ELLISS.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (29)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by GOD SAVE QUEENS. Shirt by GANNI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (30)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (31)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (32)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Gucci.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (33)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Vest by Rowing Blazers.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (34)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (35)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by GOD SAVE QUEENS. Shirt by GANNI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (36)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Entire Studios.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (37)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by È TIJEN.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (38)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by Sommer Swim.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (39)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Gucci.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (40)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (41)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Burberry.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (42)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (43)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Deep Blue Bikini Co.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (44)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by Lola & Lamar.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (45)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.Swimsuit by La Revêche.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (46)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (47)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by È TIJEN.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (48)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Gucci.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (49)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Lola & Lamar.

Olivia Dunne 2023: Puerto Rico (50)

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Deep Blue Bikini Co.

FAQs

How much is Olivia Dunne NIL Deal worth? ›

Dunne has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NCAA's decision to allow student-athletes to start profiting from selling their NIL rights. According to On3's ranking, which tracks NIL deals, Dunne is second with a valuation of US$3.9 million.

Who is Olivia Dunne Sports illustrated? ›

A gymnast since the age of 3, Dunne recently helped lead LSU Gymnastics to its first national championship in program history. The senior is one of the highest-paid female athletes in college sports today, making more than seven figures in name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

Who is Olivia Dunne sponsored by? ›

The gymnast star has already accumulated multiple NIL deals from American Eagle, Nautica, Body Armour, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and GrubHub.

How much NIL money is Caitlin Clark making? ›

Caitlin Clark NIL money

Caitlin Clark's 11 known NIL deals are worth a combined estimate of $3.1 million, according to ON3. She ranks fourth among all NIL-eligible athletes and first in women's college basketball, recently surpassing LSU's Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson for the top spot.

Is Olivia Dunne a Millionaire? ›

Olivia Dunne has an estimated net worth of $2.3 million in 2024. Olivia Dunne, born in Westwood, NJ, and homeschooled, has become a household name for several reasons. She initially gained fame as a gymnast but has expanded her influence significantly through social media and modeling.

Why isn't Olivia Dunne competing in 2024? ›

Dunne criticizes the USA elite gymnastics program

Another reason why Dunne, 21, decided not to try to compete at the Olympics is her experience while training as an elite gymnast at Karolyi Ranch. “The elite gymnastics program is pretty dysfunctional”, she revealed.

How good of a gymnast is Olivia Dunne? ›

But she is also incredibly talented in the gymnastics game and is one of the most prized assets that the Tigers have, and she could possibly turn out at the Olympics in the future. She has averaged a 9.863 throughout the campaign on the floor as she replaced KJ Johnson.

How did Livvy Dunne get famous? ›

Social media fame

Initially she posted videos of her gymnastics but later started posting videos of other areas of her life as well. As of February 2023, Dunne is the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, with more than 8 million followers on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram.

Why is Olivia Dunne not in the Olympics? ›

Dunne has never participated in the Olympic Games. She sat out in 2020 and is not in Paris 2024. Her absence has not been by personal choice, but because of the after-effects of an injury suffered during her junior career.

Who is the girl in the Vuori commercial? ›

Vuori revealed its new commercial starring college gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne.

How much is Olivia Dunne worth NIL? ›

"Every college athlete I know is obsessed with Livvy as well. It was a no-brainer for us." Dunne has the third-highest NIL valuation at On3 ($3.7 million), which trails only Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and USC guard Bronny James.

Who is the highest paid college gymnast? ›

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is one of the highest paid college athletes of all time. Additionally, she's amassed huge social media followings and has done deals with brands like Nautica, Motorola, Body Armor, Forever 21, Grubhub, Linktree, American Eagle Outfitters, and more.

How many years of eligibility does Livvy have left? ›

One of the biggest names in college sports will be back at LSU for her fifth and final season. On Monday, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne announced that she'll be coming back for her last season of eligibility in 2025 in a video posted to social media by the official Tigers account.

What is Paige Buecker's NIL worth? ›

Paige Bueckers' net worth & rise to NCAA stardom

According to On3, she entered the 2023-24 season with an NIL valuation of around $643,000, placing her among the top women's basketball players in terms of endorsem*nt earnings. Sportskeeda estimates her net worth at $1.5 million.

What is Angel Reese NIL? ›

Since 2021, student-athletes have been able to do the same through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. Through several endorsem*nts, Baltimore's own Angel Reese's NIL value soared to $1.8 million, according to reports. Reese has been strategic about reinforcing her salary through collaboration.

How much eligibility does Livvy Dunne have? ›

Josh Sanchez | Jul 8, 2024

Livvy Dunne is heading back to LSU. The social media starlet and member of LSU's 2024 national champion gymnastics team, announced that she will be returning for her fifth-year of eligibility. As you would expect, Dunne announced the news in a post on social media.

How much is the NIL deal worth with Jaden Rashada? ›

The Recruitment and NIL Agreement

In June 2022, Rashada initially committed to the University of Miami (UM) with a substantial $9.5 million NIL agreement. However, Rashada was lured away with a more lucrative NIL deal of $13.85 million, and ultimately changed his commitment to UF in November 2022.

