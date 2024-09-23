Olivia Dunne's Drama With TikTok Lookalike Breckie Hill Explained - Nicki Swift (2024)

There's some beef between gymnast Olivia Dunne and TikToker Breckie Hill, and it all started because they look alike. Let's start with Dunne, who's the more famous of the two. The Louisiana State University student has mastered the art of capitalizing on her looks and athleticism to create a successful career that goes far beyond her college experience. Her career exploded after the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) allowed student athletes to make money off their person thanks to a reworking of their Name, Image and Likeness policy.

However, Dunne became embroiled in controversy whenThe New York Timescriticized her, claiming she over-sexualized herself on social media and that her online presence was regressive for female athletes. Dunne shot backas did pro-golfer Paige Spiranac. "I'm so sick of women belittling [the] accomplishments of other women because it's done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year," Spiranac tweeted. "She's built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That's badass."

While other athletes came to Dunne's defense, her drama with Hill has less to do with sports and sexuality and more to do with a doppelgänger-based rivalry that's played out entirely online. Both women are active on TikTok and Instagram, and it was here that fans started pointing out how much Hill looked like Dunne. Hill hammed it up a little by posting photos similar to Dunne's and the LSU gymnast ended up blocking Hill. So, here's the nitty gritty behind their drama.