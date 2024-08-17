Olivia "Livvy" Dunne (2024)

Overview

Olivia "Livvy" Dunne is an LSU gymnast and influencer with over 6.5 million followers on TikTok, which she began posting on in 2019. In 2017, she was also notably part of the USA women's national gymnastics team. Her content typically includes gymnastics, dance and lip-dub videos. In January 2023, Livvy urged her fans for respect after a large crowd of boys showed up to a gymnastics meet she was attending in Salt Lake City to seemingly support her and try and meet her, a move that was perceived as creepy or cringe by some online following the incident. Livvy Dunne also allegedly rizzed up Baby Gronk.

Online History

Dunne started posting on Instagram in 2012, largely posting gymnastics content. In 2019 she started posting to TikTok[6] under the username @livvy. Dunne continued to post regularly throughout the 2020s, her content including dance and gymnastics videos, lip dubs, trend videos and thirst traps (examples shown below).

2023 Salt Lake City, Utah Gymnastics Meet Crowd

On January 6th, 2023, Olivia Dunne attended a gymnastics meet in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the LSU Tigers lost to the Utah Utes.[7] In the days following the event, numerous videos of young men attending the meet to seemingly support Livvy and try and get her to notice them were uploaded to TikTok. Some of the videos are uploaded by the fans themselves, others by people who attended outside this group.

On January 7th, TikToker[8] @cwspinach filmed a group of people holding up signs spelling out her name during the meet, garnering over 790,000 views in five days. On January 8th, TikToker[9] @thereal.turbo showed a video of the same sign, also filming Livvy. She is seen at the end talking to her fans and getting a selfie with them, garnering over 1.1 million views in four days (shown below, left). That same day, TikToker[10] @jeffieboie posted a video simply filming Dunne's face while zooming in, captioned, "when you go to see livvy and realize she is everything you imagined she was," garnering over a million views (shown below, right).

Later that day, TikToker[11] @sampeszek posted a video of herself walking out of the arena to a crowd of boys chanting Dunne's name and yelling "we want Livvy!" captioned, "When you leave the arena, but you're not Livvy" garnering over 1.5 million views in four days (shown below). She also posted the video to Twitter,[12] writing, "This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them…" garnering over 2,000 likes and 200,000 views in five days. While some found the crowd creepy, others saw it as simply fans going to an event to support a creator they like, drawing comparisons to fangirls reacting to pop stars.[20]

This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them… pic.twitter.com/h23bBdBQ9B — Samantha Peszek (@samanthapeszek) January 8, 2023

On January 8th, Dunne made a post to Twitter[13] asking for respect from her fans, writing, "I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job❤️," garnering over 6,200 likes in four days. On January 9th, TMZ[14] reported on the story, claiming that a reporter on the scene heard that LSU had to move its team bus to avoid the crowd.

Breckie Hill vs. Livvy Dunne Beef

Throughout the 2020s, Breckie Hill's comment sections became increasingly filled with comments comparing her to TikToker and gymnast Livvy Dunne for both her appearance and her content, including comments calling her "Livvy with bigger boobs." Some commenters notably tag Dunne in Hill's comments. Livvy started responding to comments like this in February 2023. On February 6th, 2023, she posted a video to her TIkTok page @breckiehill_ calling Livvy out for making a comment on Instagram with her friends seemingly implying she's a Livvy dupe, garnering over 5 million views in three weeks (shown below).

On February 8th, 2023, TikToker @digitalcloutboi posted a video sharing a clip from one of Livvy's livestreams in which she talks about why she's never acknowledged the dupe comments, claiming it's because the topic surrounds the sensitive topic of "body image" (shown below, left). This is seemingly the only time Livvy has publicly, directly acknowledged Hill.

On February 12th, TikToker @stevejoblessvii posted a clip from one of her lives in which she claims that Livvy blocked her after people started tagging her in Hill's videos, alleging that Livvy implied she's a dupe version of her in an Instagram comment (shown below, right).

On April 6th, 2023, Hill posted a video following the "Pick Me" trend where she shows herself hanging in a closet like a shirt, lip dubbing, "Pick me, choose me, love me," garnering over 2.1 million views in a week (shown below, left). On April 10th, Livvy Dunne posted a video following the same trend, garnering over 1.1 million views in three days (shown below, right). On April 11th and 12th, the media outlets The Sun[23] and New York Post[24] published articles sharing the hypothesis that Livvy was making a dig at Breckie, further fuelling their beef.

Caktus AI Controversy

On February 27th, 2023, Dunne posted a sponsored video set to the What You Looking For sound on TikTok[21] advertising Caktus AI, an AI marketed to help students write essays, garnering over 946,000 views in four days (shown below).

On March 2nd, The Advocate[22] published an article claiming that LSU, the school she attends, does not support the AI, with a representative of the school quoted as saying, "using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct."

Personal / Professional Life

Olivia Dunne was born on October 1st, 2002, in Westwood, New Jersey. She has competed professionally as an artistic gymnast since 2014 when she made her elite debut at the American Classic.[1][2] In July 2014, The Gymternet[3] published an article calling her the "youngest Classics competitor." She was 11 years old at the time. In 2017, Dunne competed on the United States women's national artistic gymnastics team.[4] She is currently a gymnast at Louisiana State University.[5]

Online Presence / Following

Dunne has over 6.7 million followers on TikTok[15] (@livvy) and over 2.8 million on her Instagram[16] (@livvydunne). She is also active on Twitter,[17] with over 54,000 followers. Dunne has made several appearances on the YouTube[18][19] podcast BFFS.

Baby Gronk Rizz King, Livvy Just Rizzed Him Up

Baby Gronk Rizz King, Livvy Just Rizzed Him Up refers to a series of words uttered in a viral video on TikTok posted by TikToker h00pify in mid-2023 in which the host told a story about 10-year-old football star Baby Gronk (real name Madden San Miguel) going to LSU and meeting Livvy Dune where he purportedly used rizz and was also "rizzed up" by Livvy herself. The video was perceived as cringe by many on TikTok and Twitter, expressed via the reactions and duets to the video, as well as in memes made about the video that satirized the rizz nicknames and rizz-adjacent Zoomer slang terms that the backward-wearing baseball cap host originally used. Many made memes that also referenced the "Drip King" who Baby Gronk was imagined to have replaced in a secondary video from TikToker h00pify.

