OMG! 100+ Common Texting Abbreviations Decoded (2024)

If you've ever glanced at your teen's conversations over text or you've seen how they chat on social media, there's a good chance that there have been times when you've had no idea what they’re talking about. Social media acronyms and abbreviations can feel like another whole language.
But it's important to learn what some of that shorthand means. Monitoring your teen's online activity won't be helpful if you can't understand what your teen is saying. You might allow unhealthy conversations to take place right in front of you.
While you don't want to spy on your teen, it's important to stay up-to-date on your teen's social media and smartphone activity. Educate yourself about the most common social media acronyms and slang terms so you can be aware of the conversations your teen is having.
Common Social Media and Texting Acronyms
Social media and texting acronyms are most often harmless, but sometimes they can indicate red flags. Here are the most common social media acronyms teens are using to communicate with one another.
Commonly Harmless
143: I love you
2DAY: Today
4EAE: Forever and ever
AF: As f---
ADN: Any day now
AFAIK: As far as I know
AFK: Away from keyboard
ATM: At the moment
BFN: Bye for now
BOL: Be on later / Best of luck / Bust out laughing
BRB: Be right back
BTW: By the way
CTN: Can’t talk now
DM: Direct message
DWBH: Don’t worry, be happy
F2F or FTF: Face to face
FOMO: Fear of missing out
FWIW: For what it’s worth
GAL: Get a life
GB: Goodbye
GG: Good game
GLHF: Good luck, have fun
GTG: Got to go; good to go
H8: Hate
HAK: Hugs and kisses
HAND: Have a nice day
HMU: Hit me up
HTH: Hope this helps / Happy to help / How the h---
HW: Homework
ICYMI: In case you missed it
IDK: I don’t know
IIRC: If I remember correctly
IKR: I know, right?
ILY / ILU: I love you
IM: Instant message
IMHO: In my honest opinion / In my humble opinion
IMO: In my opinion
IRL: In real life
IU2U: It’s up to you
IYKWIM: If you know what I mean
JK: Just kidding
J4F: Just for fun
JIC: Just in case
JSYK: Just so you know
KFY: Kiss for you
L8: Late
LMAO: Laughing my a-- off
LMK: Let me know
LOL: Laugh out loud
LSR: Loser
MIRL: Meet in real life
MOS: Mom over shoulder
NAGI: Not a good idea
NM: Never mind / Not much
NMU: Not much, you?
NP: No problem
NTS: Note to self
OIC: Oh I see
OMFG: Oh my f------ god
OMG: Oh my god
ORLY: Oh, really?
OT: Off-topic
OTP: On the phone / One true pairing
P911: Parent alert
PAW: Parents are watching
PCM: Please call me
PIR: Parent in room
PLS or PLZ: Please
PPL: People
POS: Parents over shoulder / Piece of s---
PTB: Please text back
QQ: Crying (this abbreviation produces an emoticon in text; it’s often used sarcastically or as part of trash talk during video games)
RAK: Random act of kindness
RL: Real life
RN: Right now
ROFL: Rolling on the floor laughing
RT: Retweet
RUOK: Are you okay?
SMH: Shaking my head
SOS: Someone over shoulder
SRSLY: Seriously
SSDD: Same stuff, different day
STFU: Shut the f--- up
SUS: Suspicious
SWAK: Sealed with a kiss
SWYP: So, what’s your point?
SYS: See you soon
TBC: To be continued
THX: Thanks
TIME: Tears in my eyes
TL;DR: Too long, didn’t read
TMI: Too much information
TMRW: Tomorrow
TTYL: Talk to you later
TY or TU: Thank you
VSF: Very sad face / very severely f------ (in big trouble)
WB: Welcome back
WTH: What the h---
WTF: What the f---
WTPA: Where’s the party at?
WYCM: Will you call me?
YGM: You get me (you understand me)
YOLO: You only live once
YW: You’re welcome
ZOMG: Oh my god (emphatic)
Potential Red Flags
ASL: Age/sex/location / "As h---"
FWB: Friends with benefits (friends who occasionally have casual sex)
FYEO or 4YEO: For your eyes only (may indicate explicit photos)
GYPO: Get your pants off
IWSN: I want sex now
KPC: Keeping parents clueless
LMIRL: Let’s meet in real life
NIFOC: Naked in front of computer
NSFW: Not safe for work
OC: Open crib (no parents will be home) / (may also stand for Original Character, a unique character in fan-art or fan fiction not found in the original property)
TDTM: Talk dirty to me
Distracted Driving
As people rely more heavily on their phones for everything from communication to directions, texting and driving has become an increasing problem. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 3,100 people died in 2020 as a result of distracted driving.
Texting while driving is the most alarming form of distracted driving. Texting can take your eyes away from the road for up to five seconds at a time. Driving at highway speeds, that’s the equivalent of driving an entire football field with your eyes closed.
When setting rules around phone usage while driving, be sure to lead by example, and don’t use your phone while you’re driving. Explain to your teen their responsibility to keep themselves and others safe while driving. Even if they manage to avoid the worst consequences of irresponsible driving, like serious injury or death, remind them that you or the state may suspend or delay their ability to receive a license if they text and drive. You can even have every driver in your family sign a commitment not to text and drive.
Sleep Habits
Smartphone usage may contribute to a teen’s inability to fall asleep or stay asleep at night. The blue light from smartphones may be partly to blame. Nighttime exposure to any light inhibits melatonin production and messes with the body’s circadian rhythm, but blue light impacts this most powerfully.
To encourage better sleep hygiene, limit phone use and bright screens beginning two to three hours before bed and ask them to use an app that will help them reduce their screen time.
Establishing Rules for Teen Cell Phone Use
Cyberbullying
Cyberbullying is the intentional mistreatment of others through technology, like computers, tablets, and cell phones, and it is surprisingly common. Twenty-eight percent of students between the ages of 10 and 18 have reported being cyberbullied in their lifetime.
Signs that your child may be experiencing cyberbullying:
- They become upset after using their phone
- They withdraw from family and friends
- They avoid activities that they used to enjoy
- Their grades drop
- They refuse to go to school
- They exhibit signs of depression
If you suspect that your child is being cyberbullied, offer support. Listen to them and let them know you are there for them. Ask questions and find out what happened. If you feel that evidence is important, document the incident(s) by printing screenshots.
Work with your child to determine how they want to proceed with reporting the incident to their school or the police. Their school likely has a cyberbullying policy that may have been violated. If cyberbullying involved criminal behavior—hate-based attacks or stalking, for instance—you may wish to contact the police.
Steer your child to new friend groups that are healthier and more supportive. If your child continues to struggle with the fallout, they may also benefit from professional counseling.
What Is Cyberbullying?
Sexting
Sexting involves sending explicit photos, videos, or messages via text, social media, or another digital platform. Sexting holds many risks for teens, including the fact that a once very private message can quickly become public and viral. Sexting can also result in cyberbullying.
Talk to your child about sexting. Ask them if they know what it is and what they think about it. It can be awkward to talk to teens about this kind of thing, but if you take a low-key, informative approach, your teen may be more open to listening and sharing. Sharing a news story that illustrates the possible consequences of sexting can be a non-threatening way to bring up the topic.
Why Sexting Is a Problem for Teens
Frequently Asked Questions
How much do teens text?
According to the Pew Research Center, 95% of teens have access to a cell phone or smartphone. The average teen sends and receives 30 text messages every day.
Does text messaging affect teen literacy?
According to research, texting does not seem to have a significant impact (negative or positive) on literacy in adolescents. The type of reading typically done during text messaging is too different from traditional reading to change overall literacy levels.
A Word From Verywell
Setting healthy limits on social media and texting can help your teen have a balanced relationship with their phone. Screen time limits reduce distractions, promote healthy sleep, and encourage teens to engage in physical and social activities outside of their phone.
Talk to your teen and encourage them to set limits on screen time. Discuss the risks of cyberbullying and sexting and ask your child how you can support them. Engaging in these topics can sometimes be a little rocky, but with a low-key approach, your teen may be more receptive than you think.