Once-suspended Twitter user argues California violated his First Amendment rights - SCOTUSblog (2024)

Petitions of the week

Once-suspended Twitter user argues California violated his First Amendment rights - SCOTUSblog (2)

The Petitions of the Week column highlights a selection of cert petitions recently filed in the Supreme Court. A list of all petitions we’re watching is available here.

Last week the federal government encouraged the justices to review a pair of petitions involving two nearly identical laws in Florida and Texas that seek to regulate how large social media platforms can block, remove, or demonetize user content. Lawmakers in both states passed the bills to address what they perceive as censorship of conservative viewpoints; the platforms countered that the laws violate their own First Amendment rights. This week, we highlight cert petitions that ask the court to consider, among other things, a First Amendment challenge against efforts by another populous state, California, to regulate online content.

In 2018, California established an Office of Election Cybersecurity to combat misinformation posted online about voting and the electoral process. Overseen by California’s secretary of state, the office works closely with social media companies to identify posts about elections that might violate the platforms’ own guidelines on misinformation.

Although the ultimate decision about whether to remove content rests with the platforms, the state’s designation has overwhelmingly proven decisive. During the 2020 election cycle, for example, 98% of the nearly 300 posts that the Office of Election Cybersecurity had flagged as potential misinformation for Facebook and Twitter were removed.

Rogan O’Handley is an attorney and active political commentator on Twitter under the handle @DC_Draino. A week after the 2020 election, he posted a tweet calling for ballots in California to be audited. “Election fraud is rampant nationwide,” he wrote, “and we all know California is one of the culprits[.] Do it to protect the integrity of that state’s elections[.]” The Office of Election Cybersecurity flagged the message for Twitter, which added a warning to the tweet that O’Handley’s claim was disputed and issued a “strike” against his account.

In February 2021, Twitter suspended O’Handley’s account after issuing four additional strikes against him under more stringent content-moderation policies instituted following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol. (O’Handley’s account was reactivated this year.)

Four months after his account was suspended, O’Handley filed a lawsuit against Twitter and California Secretary of State Shirley Weber. O’Handley argued that Twitter and California had acted in tandem to restrict his First Amendment rights.

A federal district court in California dismissed the claims, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld that decision. The court of appeals ruled that although “it is possible to draw a causal line from the OEC’s flagging of the November 12th post to O’Handley’s suspension,” there was no “state action” for O’Handley to challenge under the First Amendment. California certainly exercised governmental authority when it flagged O’Handley’s tweet, the 9th Circuit reasoned, but it took no explicit action restricting his speech. And although Twitter did limit O’Handley’s speech, the court explained, it was following its own rules, rather than acting on the state’s behalf.

In O’Handley v. Weber, O’Handley asks the justices to grant review and reverse the 9th Circuit’s decision. O’Handley argues that the distinction between California’s flagging of his tweet and Twitter’s disciplinary response is illusory: Twitter had never monitored his content before it was flagged by the Office of Election Cybersecurity, he contends, and it would not have subjected him to greater scrutiny had the state not brought attention to his account. He urges the court to reinstate his lawsuit so he can introduce further evidence that California exercises coercive authority over online content.

A list of this week’s featured petitions is below:

O’Handley v. Weber
22-1199
Issues: (1) Whether the complaint plausibly alleged that state officials acted under color of state law in violation of the First Amendment when a state agency, which exists to police online speech, singled out petitioner’s disfavored political speech for Twitter to punish and Twitter complied; and (2) whether the government speech doctrine empowers state officials to tell Twitter to remove political speech that the state deems false or misleading.

Argent Trust Company v. Harrison
23-30
Issue: Whether a participant in a plan governed by theEmployee Retirement Income Security Actwho asserts statutory claims under that statute can be compelled, pursuant to a binding arbitration provision, to submit his claims to individual arbitration.

Pye v. Emmons
23-31
Issues: (1) Whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit’s novel construction of28 U.S.C. § 2254(d)— under which a state prisoner is ineligible for federal habeas relief even when the state court has “unreasonabl[y]” rejected his claim so long as the federal court can provide some reasonable “justification” for the state court’s “reason” for denying relief — is inconsistent with the statutory text and in direct conflict with this court’s decision inWilson v. Sellers; and (2) whether28 U.S.C. § 2254(e)(1)applies when a state prisoner seeks federal habeas relief solely on the state-court evidentiary record.

Posted in Cases in the Pipeline

Cases: Argent Trust Company v. Harrison, Pye v. Emmons, O’Handley v. Weber

Recommended Citation: Kalvis Golde, Once-suspended Twitter user argues California violated his First Amendment rights, SCOTUSblog (Aug. 25, 2023, 12:17 PM), https://www.scotusblog.com/2023/08/once-suspended-twitter-user-argues-california-violated-his-first-amendment-rights/

Once-suspended Twitter user argues California violated his First Amendment rights - SCOTUSblog (2024)

FAQs

How does social media violate the First Amendment? ›

Social media platforms are private companies and are not bound by the First Amendment. In fact, they have their own First Amendment rights. This means they can moderate the content people post on their websites without violating those users' First Amendment rights.

Know More
What is a violation of my First Amendment rights? ›

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution ...

View More
Do private platforms such as Facebook and Twitter violate the First Amendment when they ban users? ›

It ruled that social media platforms are not government actors but are private entities with First Amendment rights, and concluded that their content moderation or editorial judgment are protected speech.

View Details
Can twitter be sued for freedom of speech? ›

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are private companies. They are not "the government." They can set their own rules on speech, and even enforce them whimsically, and there's nothing you can do about it. You have no constitutional rights against private social-media companies.

Show Me More
Can you talk about a court case on social media? ›

It is generally not advisable to post about your case on social media. Anything you say or share can be used against you in court. It is best to discuss your case only with your attorney and avoid making any public statements that could compromise your defense.

Know More
Does the First Amendment apply to online content? ›

1. The First Amendment's protections apply to online speech as much as to offline speech. The First Amendment provides that “Congress shall make no law . . . prohibiting the freedom of speech.” This core principle applies whether the speech in question is shared in a public square or on the internet.

Discover More Details
How do you prove violation of First Amendment rights? ›

To win your case, an attorney must prove three things:
  1. Your expression was protected.
  2. An adverse reaction that would deter a “person of ordinary firmness” was taken against you.
  3. The adverse action was taken as a direct result of your expression.

Tell Me More
Can you sue someone for violating your First Amendment rights? ›

If you believe you have been the victim of a civil rights violation, you will have the option of filing a lawsuit against those responsible for any harm suffered. Legal issues involving civil rights can be very complicated without proper expertise.

Read More
What is not protected by the First Amendment? ›

Categories of speech that are given lesser or no protection by the First Amendment (and therefore may be restricted) include obscenity, fraud, child pornography, speech integral to illegal conduct, speech that incites imminent lawless action, speech that violates intellectual property law, true threats, false ...

See Details
Is banning TikTok against the 1st Amendment? ›

NPR reached out to a host of legal scholars who specialize in constitutional law, and the half-dozen who responded all said the U.S. government forcing the closure of TikTok on vague national security grounds would most likely infringe on TikTokkers First Amendment rights.

Learn More

Can I sue Facebook for violating my First Amendment rights? ›

You cannot sue Facebook for violating your First and Second Amendment rights. The First Amendment protects free speech from government interference, not actions by private companies like Facebook. Similarly, the Second Amendment concerns the right to bear arms, which does not apply to social media platforms.

Show Me More
Does censorship of the Internet violate the First Amendment? ›

Censors seek to limit freedom of thought and expression by restricting spoken words, printed matter, symbolic messages, freedom of association, books, art, music, movies, television programs, and Internet sites. When the government engages in censorship, First Amendment freedoms are implicated.

View Details
Can you sue Twitter for suspending my account? ›

Can I Sue Twitter For Account Suspension? Yes, you can sue Twitter if they violated your rights.

Explore More
Is Twitter libel or slander? ›

The core difference between libel and slander is that libel is published in a tangible medium such as a newspaper or video, while slander is spoken aloud. Common forms of defamation on Twitter include: False tweets, comments, and retweets, Fake profiles and accounts, and.

Show Me More
Is social media protected by the First Amendment? ›

As Justice Elena Kagan explained, writing for a majority of the court, social media platforms have the same First Amendment rights as newspapers, magazines, and others who compile and present speech.

Show Me More
How does the First Amendment apply to the media? ›

Prior restraint is one of the strongest guarantees among the First Amendment media freedoms. Under prior restraint, the government cannot censor the publication of media before it has ever been printed.

Discover More Details
Does using social media allow government the right to violate your 4th Amendment rights? ›

Government officials may use public information to justify an arrest or conviction, and without Fourth Amendment protec- tion, users may be subject to criminal liability based on personal photo- graphs, location check-ins, or status updates posted on social networking websites.

See Details
What amendment could be dying through social media? ›

Murthy v. Missouri Ruling Could Allow Social-Media Platforms to Leave Up Misinformation and Violence If Supreme Court Finds that Government Communications Violate First Amendment.

Keep Reading
How social media affects freedom of expression? ›

Social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok impact users' freedom of expression rights by performing various activities to 'curate' the information that is presented to their users. They can select content, organize it, promote some content and demote other, etcetera.

See Details

References

Top Articles
Deadly Threats Overcome Saved 13 People Trapped on an Underground Ledge with a Deluge Descending to Swallow them All
Can you play Graveyard Keeper after the ending?
Graveyard Keeper Corpse Autopsy & Embalming Tips Guide
Latest Posts
Watch ESPN - Stream Live Sports & ESPN Originals
March | 2021 | Book Talk & More with Kathy
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Golda Nolan II

Last Updated:

Views: 5915

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Golda Nolan II

Birthday: 1998-05-14

Address: Suite 369 9754 Roberts Pines, West Benitaburgh, NM 69180-7958

Phone: +522993866487

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Shopping, Quilting, Cooking, Homebrewing, Leather crafting, Pet

Introduction: My name is Golda Nolan II, I am a thoughtful, clever, cute, jolly, brave, powerful, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.