Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages

Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (1)

No problems detected

If you are having issues, please submit a report below.

Oncor Electric Delivery Company is Texas's largest electric utility, serving more than 10 million Texans in 420 cities and 120 counties in the state. Their service territory includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Plano, Arlington, Beeville, Midland, Odessa, Killeen, Waco, Wichita Falls, and Tyler and other surrounding cities in Texas.

3.01 out of 5 2,590 ratings

Problems in the last 24 hours in Manor, Texas

The chart below shows the number of Oncor reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Manor and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (6)

At the moment, we haven't detected any problems at Oncor. Are you experiencing issues or an outage? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Oncor users through our website.

  1. Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (7)

    Power Outage (98%)

  2. Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (8)

    Maintenance (1%)

  3. Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (9)

    Website (1%)

Live Outage Map Near Manor, Travis County, Texas

The most recent Oncor outage reports came from the following cities:Austin and Round Rock.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (10)AustinPower Outage
Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (11)AustinPower Outage
Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (12)AustinPower Outage
Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (13)AustinPower Outage
Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (14)AustinPower Outage
Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (15)AustinPower Outage

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Oncor Issues Reports Near Manor, Texas

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Manor and nearby locations:

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (16)😷Jenn's Still Wearing A Mask😷 (@Jayce2929) reported fromPflugerville, Texas

    @daytime6976 @Liason_TRTN @oncor Glad to hear it! Texas power companies really screwed this one up.

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (17)Susie Gidseg (@thesusieg) reported fromRound Rock, Texas

    No power for 20+ hours in Round Rock. The other side of our street does have power. Any update @oncor @DirectEnergy ? It’s very cold and this is not sustainable.

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (18)Kelvin Lawrence (@gfxman) reported fromRound Rock, Texas

    Now approx 30 hours without power. Was 1F outside overnight. Hope the Texas Grid is back online soon. Pretty cold indoors too and roads still closed in many areas due to snow and ice. People must be suffering all over the state. @oncor

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (19)Rob Hibbard (@robhibbard) reported fromBrushy Creek, Texas

    @oncor I have a friend In Pflugerville looking for help on an update. Can I DM you for help? She said she tried calling but her phone is dying.

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (20)dewey🤠 (@deweyjcooper) reported fromAustin, Texas

    @clarke_shatanya @oncor @ERCOT_ISO They’re not rolling anymore. They’re just blackouts. It sucks so bad!!

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (21)Texas_Latina 🥀 (@yaya_41) reported fromAustin, Texas

    @oncor when power goes out- how do you suggest I warm my dialysate solution for my in home dialysis treatment? I need 4 treatments a day & 4 bags of solution at body temperature?

Oncor Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (22)North Richland Hills (@CityofNRH) reported

    @shane_cleghorn @oncor Oncor crews were working overnight in NRH to continue to restore power. Are you still without?

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (23)mgoodsell3 (@mgoodsell31) reported

    @oncor @ERCOT_ISO Then why don’t I have power???!!! 104 hours!!! Criminal

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (24)Lee Ann (@rattaleea) reported

    @oncor Power out day 5. Online keeps saying we’re not aware of an outage even though I’ve turned it in dozens and dozens of times...

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (25)Paul Durand (@PaulDurandJr) reported

    @ERCOT_ISO @oncor I appreciate y’all’s hard work. This is just very very disappointing and frustrating. I think the fact that we never had any sort of rolling blackouts stings the most. Days without power. Damage to our homes. Throwing away all our food. We are just desperate right now.

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (26)CindyJ (@CindyJ19972676) reported

    @ERCOT_ISO @oncor Recovering? Who is using our power. None for 5 days. Really want a hot meal and a shower.

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (27)Jose Falcon (@hfalcon65) reported

    @oncor 5th day anything no power at 6 unit building in Red Bird Village Apartments in Duncanville due it seems a transformer. Al neighborhood and rest of apartments have power. Elderly peuple live here.

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (28)Boss B (@BossBSFR81) reported

    @oncor we are at 5 days without power in Copperas Cove on Courtney & you have no estimated time when you are gonna even start on this apparently #TexasPowerOutages #oncor #ERCOT

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (29)Janet B (@throwmeabonejlb) reported

    @oncor still waiting for power, and your system gives absolutely zero updates. No power since Monday at 2:30am although my next door neighbors have had power since last night. Ran out of firewood this morning and have kids and pets in the cold house!

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (30)Jinyoung Park (@jypnola) reported

    .@oncor your crew identified the issue yesterday. why is my power still not on?! it's been over 4 days of zero electricity.

  • Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (31)Kirstin Adamcik (@kirstin2008) reported

    Hey @oncor can at least provide your customers with an idea of when they will have power again? #TexasPowerOutages #ercort #oncor

FAQs

How do I check if there's a power outage in my area? ›

The outage map also includes detailed information about specific outages, such as the cause and estimated time of restoration. Alternatively, you can also call their customer service number at 1-800-DIAL DWP (800-342-5397) to find out if there is an existing power outage in your area.

How do I check the status of my power outage in Texas?

You can report a power outage or check the status of a previously reported power outage via our online reporting tool. You can also call us at 888.313. 4747. If you have signed up for My Oncor Alerts, text OUT to 66267 (ONCOR).

How do I reconnect my Oncor power?

Step 4: Call Oncor at 888.313. 6862 to request a reconnect after a storm hazardous disconnect.

How long do most power outages last? ›

Average Duration of Power Outages

On average, most technical or minor outages in the USA last about 1-2 hours. However, those caused by major natural disasters can extend for days or even weeks.

How long can a fridge go without power? ›

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened. A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

How do I find out if there is a power cut in my area? ›

Is there a power cut in my local area?
  1. Call 105 free from your mobile or landline to get straight through to your local network operator's emergency number.
  2. Go to your local network operator's website to report or track the power cut.

How do I talk to someone at Oncor customer service?

CONTACT US
  1. CONTACT US.
  2. General Inquiries/Service Requests:
  3. Call 888.313.6862.
  4. E-mail contactcenter@oncor.com.
  5. (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Time)
  6. New Construction Assistance.

Are Oncor and txu the same?

TXU Energy is the Retail Electric Provider (REP), Oncor is the Transmission and Distribution Utility (TDU), and Luminant is the wholesale electricity generation.

Does Oncor work in the rain?

Rain or shine, our crews work as quickly & safely as possible to restore power to customers. Remember to stay away from downed power lines and/or any debris, even once the storm has passed. If you see a downed line call 911 immediately.

Can I shower during a power outage? ›

It's perfectly safe to shower during an outage or storm. The main risk is that showering in the dark increases your risk of slipping and falling, which is why you should have a battery-powered light in your bathroom. It's a safer alternative to candles and gas lamps that represent a fire hazard.

Should I unplug my refrigerator during a power outage? ›

Televisions, computer equipment, game consoles, fans, lights and all other smaller appliances should be unplugged, especially if they were in use when the power went out. Larger appliances, such as refrigerators, should not be unplugged.

How can I sleep without electricity? ›

How Can I Sleep in the Summer Without Electricity?
  1. Avoid taking a hot shower before bed. ...
  2. Drink lots of water or sports drinks throughout the day to stay hydrated.
  3. Dress in loose, light clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton. ...
  4. If possible, move to a cooler room in your house or apartment.

How do you check if the power is off? ›

Use a receptacle voltage tester by plugging the device into the outlet. The lights on the device will come on to indicate the presence of a live electrical current. Test an electrical outlet with a non-contact voltage tester by holding the tester about an inch away from the short slot on the outlet.

How do I check my power supply in area? ›

To effectively check your power supply, you will need a few essential tools. The primary tool is a multimeter, which measures voltage, current, and resistance. A digital multimeter is preferred for its accuracy and ease of use.

How do I check my PG&E outage by address? ›

Step 1: Go to PG&E Outage Center to search for an address. Step 2: If an outage is affecting the address, you will see the option to "Get outage updates." Click this link. Step 3: Enter the phone or email where you would like to get alerts.

Are there rolling blackouts in California today? ›

There are no rotating outages at this time.

