Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

Oncor Electric Delivery Company is Texas's largest electric utility, serving more than 10 million Texans in 420 cities and 120 counties in the state. Their service territory includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Plano, Arlington, Beeville, Midland, Odessa, Killeen, Waco, Wichita Falls, and Tyler and other surrounding cities in Texas.

Problems in the last 24 hours in Manor, Texas

The chart below shows the number of Oncor reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Manor and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

At the moment, we haven't detected any problems at Oncor. Are you experiencing issues or an outage? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Oncor users through our website.

Power Outage (98%) Maintenance (1%) Website (1%)

Live Outage Map Near Manor, Travis County, Texas

The most recent Oncor outage reports came from the following cities:Austin and Round Rock.

City Problem Type Report Time Austin Power Outage 2 days ago Austin Power Outage 2 days ago Austin Power Outage 8 days ago Austin Power Outage 14 days ago Austin Power Outage 15 days ago Austin Power Outage 15 days ago

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Oncor Issues Reports Near Manor, Texas

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Manor and nearby locations:

😷Jenn's Still Wearing A Mask😷 (@Jayce2929) reported a minute ago from Pflugerville, Texas @daytime6976 @Liason_TRTN @oncor Glad to hear it! Texas power companies really screwed this one up.

Susie Gidseg (@thesusieg) reported 4 minutes ago from Round Rock, Texas No power for 20+ hours in Round Rock. The other side of our street does have power. Any update @oncor @DirectEnergy ? It’s very cold and this is not sustainable.

Kelvin Lawrence (@gfxman) reported 22 minutes ago from Round Rock, Texas Now approx 30 hours without power. Was 1F outside overnight. Hope the Texas Grid is back online soon. Pretty cold indoors too and roads still closed in many areas due to snow and ice. People must be suffering all over the state. @oncor

Rob Hibbard (@robhibbard) reported 33 minutes ago from Brushy Creek, Texas @oncor I have a friend In Pflugerville looking for help on an update. Can I DM you for help? She said she tried calling but her phone is dying.

dewey🤠 (@deweyjcooper) reported 41 minutes ago from Austin, Texas @clarke_shatanya @oncor @ERCOT_ISO They’re not rolling anymore. They’re just blackouts. It sucks so bad!!

Texas_Latina 🥀 (@yaya_41) reported 55 minutes ago from Austin, Texas @oncor when power goes out- how do you suggest I warm my dialysate solution for my in home dialysis treatment? I need 4 treatments a day & 4 bags of solution at body temperature?

Oncor Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media: