Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

Oncor Electric Delivery Company is Texas's largest electric utility, serving more than 10 million Texans in 420 cities and 120 counties in the state. Their service territory includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Plano, Arlington, Beeville, Midland, Odessa, Killeen, Waco, Wichita Falls, and Tyler and other surrounding cities in Texas.
Problems in the last 24 hours in Manor, Texas
The chart below shows the number of Oncor reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Manor and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.
At the moment, we haven't detected any problems at Oncor. Are you experiencing issues or an outage? Leave a message in the comments section!
Most Reported Problems
The following are the most recent problems reported by Oncor users through our website.
-
Power Outage (98%)
-
Maintenance (1%)
-
Website (1%)
Live Outage Map Near Manor, Travis County, Texas
The most recent Oncor outage reports came from the following cities:Austin and Round Rock.
|City
|Problem Type
|Report Time
|Austin
|Power Outage
|Austin
|Power Outage
|Austin
|Power Outage
|Austin
|Power Outage
|Austin
|Power Outage
|Austin
|Power Outage
- 😷Jenn's Still Wearing A Mask😷 (@Jayce2929) reported fromPflugerville, Texas
@daytime6976 @Liason_TRTN @oncor Glad to hear it! Texas power companies really screwed this one up.
- Susie Gidseg (@thesusieg) reported fromRound Rock, Texas
No power for 20+ hours in Round Rock. The other side of our street does have power. Any update @oncor @DirectEnergy ? It’s very cold and this is not sustainable.
- Kelvin Lawrence (@gfxman) reported fromRound Rock, Texas
Now approx 30 hours without power. Was 1F outside overnight. Hope the Texas Grid is back online soon. Pretty cold indoors too and roads still closed in many areas due to snow and ice. People must be suffering all over the state. @oncor
- Rob Hibbard (@robhibbard) reported fromBrushy Creek, Texas
@oncor I have a friend In Pflugerville looking for help on an update. Can I DM you for help? She said she tried calling but her phone is dying.
- dewey🤠 (@deweyjcooper) reported fromAustin, Texas
@clarke_shatanya @oncor @ERCOT_ISO They’re not rolling anymore. They’re just blackouts. It sucks so bad!!
- Texas_Latina 🥀 (@yaya_41) reported fromAustin, Texas
@oncor when power goes out- how do you suggest I warm my dialysate solution for my in home dialysis treatment? I need 4 treatments a day & 4 bags of solution at body temperature?
- North Richland Hills (@CityofNRH) reported
@shane_cleghorn @oncor Oncor crews were working overnight in NRH to continue to restore power. Are you still without?
- mgoodsell3 (@mgoodsell31) reported
@oncor @ERCOT_ISO Then why don’t I have power???!!! 104 hours!!! Criminal
- Lee Ann (@rattaleea) reported
@oncor Power out day 5. Online keeps saying we’re not aware of an outage even though I’ve turned it in dozens and dozens of times...
- Paul Durand (@PaulDurandJr) reported
@ERCOT_ISO @oncor I appreciate y’all’s hard work. This is just very very disappointing and frustrating. I think the fact that we never had any sort of rolling blackouts stings the most. Days without power. Damage to our homes. Throwing away all our food. We are just desperate right now.
- CindyJ (@CindyJ19972676) reported
@ERCOT_ISO @oncor Recovering? Who is using our power. None for 5 days. Really want a hot meal and a shower.
- Jose Falcon (@hfalcon65) reported
@oncor 5th day anything no power at 6 unit building in Red Bird Village Apartments in Duncanville due it seems a transformer. Al neighborhood and rest of apartments have power. Elderly peuple live here.
- Boss B (@BossBSFR81) reported
@oncor we are at 5 days without power in Copperas Cove on Courtney & you have no estimated time when you are gonna even start on this apparently #TexasPowerOutages #oncor #ERCOT
- Janet B (@throwmeabonejlb) reported
@oncor still waiting for power, and your system gives absolutely zero updates. No power since Monday at 2:30am although my next door neighbors have had power since last night. Ran out of firewood this morning and have kids and pets in the cold house!
- Jinyoung Park (@jypnola) reported
.@oncor your crew identified the issue yesterday. why is my power still not on?! it's been over 4 days of zero electricity.
- Kirstin Adamcik (@kirstin2008) reported
Hey @oncor can at least provide your customers with an idea of when they will have power again? #TexasPowerOutages #ercort #oncor