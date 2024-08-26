'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (2024)

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodnight

    Marshall beats Hermans

    That's all from us this evening!

    It was some night of boxing action in Newcastle.

    You can read our full report here as Savannah Marshall cruised past Femke Hermans with a stunning knockout.

    All eyes are now on the highly-anticipated bout with Claressa Shields.

    Until next time...

  3. Post update

    Marshall beats Hermans

    A good night's work...

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (1)

    Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images

  4. Post update

    Marshall beats Hermans

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (2)

    Kal Sajad

    BBC Sport at Utilita Arena

    Claressa Shields entered the ring to do some TV media commitments earlier in the night.

    A fan sat behind me screamed "who are ya?" about thirty times. Shields lapped it up and, not one to shy away from confrontation, shouted back to the crowd. I couldn't quite make out what her response was, but I'll it was along the lines of 'I'm a double Olympic champion who has dominated two professional weight classes, that's who.'

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (3)

    BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport

  5. Laura: Savannah Marshall is the real deal. Pass it on

  6. 'It's personal'

    Marshall beats Hermans

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (4)

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Claressa Shields said: "I told her to bring that punching power with her in the summer. I don’t want to hear no excuses. When I beat her I want everybody to remember she said she was the biggest puncher in the middleweight division. I’m going to show her punching power can’t do anything with me.

    “I’m going to match her with power, I’m going to match her with skills, defence. She’s going to feel like she’s an amateur. She’s going to think she’s in there fighting a man, she’s outmatched.

    “I’ve already decided to come back and fight her in the UK. To fight her in her hometown is giving up a big advantage for me. We need to fight somewhere in the UK like the O2 or Wembley, this fight is huge. We need some neutral fans so the fans can’t sway the judges. Have it somewhere in Wembley or the O2. That’s fair to me.”

    “The fact she’s tried to take away from all my accomplishments and trying to degrade me saying she beat me ten years ago, yes it’s personal and that’s why I’ll personally whoop her ass.”

  7. A rivalry dating back to 2012

    Marshall beats Hermans

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (5)

    Kal Sajad

    BBC Sport at Utilita Arena

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (6)

    Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images

    Shields-Marshall has been years in the making but therivalry has been going on for a solid 10 years. The only time Shields has evertasted defeat inside a boxing ring was against Marshall at the 2012 World AmateurChampionships.

    The American has gone on to dominate the sport. A two-timeOlympic champion and two-weight undisputed champion. But she is desperate to rightthe wrong.

    Shields calls herself the ‘Greatest Woman of all time’ –something which Marshall has described as “cringe”.

    The two fighters had to be separated by securitywhen Shields defended her titles against Ema Kozin in Cardiff last year.

    Somemight feel the rivalry is a bit of pantomime, but having spoken to bothfighters several times over the past couple of years – I feel the animosity between the two is pretty genuine.

  8. Olympic champion Price to turn pro

    Boxxer made some big announcements earlier tonight with the news Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall have penned deals with the promotional company.

    You may remember the boxers from the small feat of winning medals at last summer's Tokyo Olympics. Price picked up gold and Artingstall bronze in what was a historic Games for GB boxing.

    Now the duo - who are real-life girlfriends - will turn pro together.

    "The new journey is to become a world champion," Price told BBC 5 Live.

    "I won gold [at Tokyo]. The money in the professional ranks is life changing. It was a no-brainer really and as an amateur I ticked everything off.

    "I reached the pinnacle of the sport becoming an Olympian, going to the Olympic Games and winning gold, it was the right time to turn."

    READ MORE: Olympic champion Price to turn pro

    Video content

  10. 'Femke was a tough opponent'

    Marshall beats Hermans

    On the knockout blow, Savannah Marshall said: “Icaught her a couple seconds of before and I seen her stumble back and I thought‘I’ve got you here'. She slipped the back hand and I caught her with the lefthook. Very awkward opponent. I knew from the first second she was going to trycatch me on the way in. She had a good game plan to be fair.”

    On feeling pressure: “I didn’tfeel any pressure. I said previously everyone’s been talking of me and Claressafor the past four/five years so this is nothing new to me. I thought everyone wasreally disrespectful to Femke, I didn’t like that. I felt they were totally writingher off and I knew she was a tough opponent. She was going to try and pickpocket me.”

    On what she said toShields: “I said: ‘you’re next, you daft cow’.”

    “Claressa, the person, we’ve had a couple of encounters in the ring.What she’s done is unbelievable in the sport. Claressa, the boxer, I don’t likeher and she doesn’t like me.”

    On being a knockout artist:“It is what it is, the higher weights in the pool is very shallow. That’s whyClaressa cleaned up three divisions. She beat me to it. At the higher weights,there’s certainly me and Claressa at the top.”

  11. Nothing to see here...

    Marshall beats Hermans

    Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have just exchanged a few polite words in the ring.

    You can bet this feud will continue to heat up as we get closer to their eventual meeting.

    It's set up to be some fight.

  12. 'They need to square off'

    Marshall beats Hermans

    Speaking to Sky Sports, Savannah Marshall's trainer Peter Fury said: "I said to her to keep at her own pace because Femke would be tricky early on.

    "She closed the distance and we knew she would catch her. I said she would get the KO and that would happen."

    On the bout with Claressa Shields: "I think it's a super fight, Claressa has come over here and big respect to her. This is the biggest fight in women's boxing bar none.

    "It's a massive fight for America and the UK. It has to happen and it has to happen next. There is no oneelse in the division. These are the best two and they need to square off."

  13. 'It will be goodnight'

    Marshall beats Hermans

    Speaking to Sky Sports, Savannah Marshall said: "I'm absolutely over the moon. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets because, I know prices aren't cheap.

    "When they were singing my name I thought 'Oh god, this is for me'. It is unbelievable.

    "Femke [Hermans] is a brilliant fighter. She is a former world champion and she is very awkward. She tried to catch me coming in and I didn't think she would go out like that.

    "I never go for KOs, they seem to find me."

    On a potential fight with Claressa Shields: "There is no one else in the world between me and Claressa. It's me and her now.

    "Claressa can't handle my power. I know when I land on her it will be goodnight. I believe I will severely hurt her. It's Great Britain v America and it's always a big rivalry."

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (8)

    Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images

  14. 'She feels confident'

    Marshall beats Hermans

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (9)

    Hannah Rankin

    WBA super-welterweight champion

    “I really do creditPeter Fury for giving Savannah such confidence in herself. Now she feels confidentand you can see that in the ring.. That partnership is so important betweencoach and fighter.”

  15. The silent assassin does it again

    Marshall beats Hermans

    Aaaaaand stillllll!

    Savannah Marshall lets out a smile as the announcement of her victory is announced inside the venue.

    She retains her WBO middleweight title in some style.

  16. Post update

    Marshall beats Hermans

    Savannah Marshall initially got through with a crunching right.

    As Femke Hermans tried to fire back, Marshall beat her to the punch with a flush left hook.

    Bang!

  17. 'No one is doing this'

    Marshall beats Hermans

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (10)

    Steve Bunce

    Boxing expert on BBC Radio 5 Live

    "Femke was finished withone clean shot. No one is doing this in the women's game.

    "No one is stoppingpeople like this, no one is dropping people like this, no one is stopping previouslyunstoppable, durable women like her.

    "Savannah is leading the punching revolution."

  18. BreakingRound three - Marshall wins by KO

    Marshall v Hermans

    What. A. Statement!

    Savannah Marshall lands with a crunching left hand which ends the fight in spectacular fashion.

    Femke Hermans stays on the canvas momentarily before thankfully getting back to her feet.

    A penny for Claressa Shields' thoughts after that?

  19. 'Femke's a better switcher'

    Marshall v Hermans

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (11)

    Steve Bunce

    Boxing expert on BBC Radio 5 Live

    “I think Femke’s a better switcher than Savannah. It’s fine switching [stances] but you’ve got to do it in one fluid motion. Savannah didn’t do that and she gotcaught a few times in the changes.”

  20. Round two

    Marshall v Hermans

    Savannah Marshall looks relaxed but the right is a real weapon behind the left jab.

    She gets through close to the ropes but Femke Hermans counters well.

    The Belgian is proving to be far from a pushover.

    'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (12)

    Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images

'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (2024)

