'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three (2024)

Claressa Shields said: "I told her to bring that punching power with her in the summer. I don’t want to hear no excuses. When I beat her I want everybody to remember she said she was the biggest puncher in the middleweight division. I’m going to show her punching power can’t do anything with me.

“I’m going to match her with power, I’m going to match her with skills, defence. She’s going to feel like she’s an amateur. She’s going to think she’s in there fighting a man, she’s outmatched.

“I’ve already decided to come back and fight her in the UK. To fight her in her hometown is giving up a big advantage for me. We need to fight somewhere in the UK like the O2 or Wembley, this fight is huge. We need some neutral fans so the fans can’t sway the judges. Have it somewhere in Wembley or the O2. That’s fair to me.”

“The fact she’s tried to take away from all my accomplishments and trying to degrade me saying she beat me ten years ago, yes it’s personal and that’s why I’ll personally whoop her ass.”