One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek (2024)

Who said eating vegan couldn't be enjoyable and delicious? Our One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini dish defies mundane, non-appetizing assumptions about vegan eating. This Italian-inspired vegan meal prep recipe is hearty and comforting. The combination of mushrooms, vegan cream, and gluten-free breadcrumbs create a meaty, texturized dish. This meal is so good it's hard to believe the dish is vegan! One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini is perfect for dinner with the family and leftovers for lunch.

This vegan meal prep idea features cremini mushrooms. Cremini mushrooms are a superfood vegetable packed with loads of nutrients. Not only are these mushrooms nutritious, but they're also an excellent substitute for meat. The mushrooms, roux, and pasta make this delicious dish very filling. Everyone will be impressed with such a satisfying and savory vegan entree.

One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek (1)

How long will Mushroom Tetrazzini last for?

Mushroom Tetrazzini lasts for 3-4 days when kept in an airtight container. You can store meals and leftovers in a one-compartment or two-compartment meal prep container.

Can Mushroom Tetrazzini be frozen?

Yes, you can freeze Mushroom Tetrazzini for 2-3 months. Be sure to freeze only once the leftovers have cooled. Transfer Mushroom Tetrazzini from the pan to a freezer-friendly glass container. When you're ready to enjoy later, thaw the dish in your refrigerator overnight. Then you can pop the container in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes to reheat.

How do you make Mushroom Tetrazzini?

Mushroom Tetrazzini is a simple vegan and gluten-free dish to make. Preparation and cook time take less than 45 minutes.

To start, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can bake Mushroom Tetrazzini in a cast-iron Dutch oven or casserole dish. As the oven is preheating, prepare the cremini mushrooms by browning them in a large oven-proof skillet. Browning takes 5-7 minutes. Once mushrooms are ready, remove them from the skillet. Add the remaining vegan butter to the skillet on medium heat to cook the shallots and garlic. After that, continue making the roux by adding flour, plant milk, vegetable stock, parsley, and yeast. Now that your creamy vegan sauce is well mixed, add mushrooms and spaghetti. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

The final touches at this point are the breadcrumbs. Sprinkle the panko on top and bake in the oven for 15 minutes. By this time, Mushroom Tetrazzini looks and smells delicious as you remove it from the oven! But be sure to let the dish rest for 15 minutes before digging in and dividing up into future meals.

One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek (2)

One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini Ingredients:

  • ½ Cup Vegan Butter
  • 16 Ounces Cremini Mushrooms, sliced
  • 1½ Teaspoons Salt, divided
  • 1 Large Shallot, finely diced (about ⅓ cup)
  • 1 Tablespoon Garlic, finely diced
  • ¼ Cup Gluten Free All Purpose Flour
  • 3 Cups Plant Milk
  • 2 Cups Vegetable Stock
  • ¼ Cup Nutritional Yeast
  • ⅓ Cup Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish
  • 1 Pound Gluten Free Spaghetti (we used Banza brand)
  • 2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice
  • ½ Cup Gluten Free Panko Breadcrumbs
One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek (3)
One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek (4)

How to portion Mushroom Tetrazzini?

This particular vegan meal prep recipe yields 4 servings. Use a 2-compartment meal prep container, filling the bigger space with Mushroom Tetrazzini. The smaller part of the container is for the salad.

More Vegan Mushroom meal prep recipes:

Despite their look, mushrooms are hearty and make amazing belly-warming comfort dishes. Here are more comforting vegan mushroom recipes:

Cremini Mushroom Meatloaf

Honey Garlic Mushroom Meatballs

Vegan Mushroom Quinoa Breakfast Hash

Other tips for making Mushroom Tetrazzini:

  • We use cremini mushrooms. You can also use portobellini, baby bella, or brown button mushrooms. These mushrooms are heartier than white mushrooms.
  • For crispier breadcrumbs, cook them in a skillet with olive oil until brown.
  • You can cook Mushroom Tetrazzini on the stovetop. Cook spaghetti as usual in a separate pot. Cook sauce and mushrooms on the stove as well. Once everything is cooked, combine in a pot or pan. Add breadcrumbs, garnish, and serve.
One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek (5)
One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek (7)

One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek (8)

One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini

Super creamy, rich and comforting. This One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini is a one pot wonder that is ready in less than 45 minutes.

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes minutes

Course: Lunch, Main Dish

Cuisine: Italian

Keyword: Meal Prep, Mushrooms

Servings: 4 meals

Calories: 563kcal

Author: Meal Prep on Fleek

Ingredients

  • ½ cup vegan butter
  • 16 ounce crimini mushrooms sliced
  • 1 ½ teaspoon Salt divided
  • 1 large shallot finely diced (about ⅓ cup)
  • 1 tablespoon garlic finely diced
  • ¼ cup gluten-free all purpose flour
  • 3 cups plant based milk or milk of choice
  • 2 cups vegetable stock
  • ¼ cup nutritional yeast
  • cup Italian flat leaf parsley roughly chopped
  • 1 pound gluten free spaghetti or pasta of choice (we used Banza brand)
  • 2 tablespoon lemon juice
  • ½ cup gluten free panko breacrumbs

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In a very large oven-proof skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of vegan butter with sliced mushrooms. Cook until the mushrooms release their water, and have browned on both sides, 5 - 7 minutes. Season with ½ teaspoon salt, mix well, then remove to a plate and reserve.

  • To the pan, add in the remaining vegan butter, shallot, and garlic, cooking under medium heat, until the shallot is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add in the remaining salt and flour, whisking until everything is combined well, and the flour has cooked; about 1 minute.

  • Slowly add in the plant milk while whisking, to prevent the mixture from clumping. Add in thevegetable stock, turn the heat to medium-high, and whisk until the mixture thickens, about 5minutes. Add the nutritional yeast, and parsley. Mix well.

  • Add the mushrooms and spaghetti to the pan, breaking the pasta in half before adding. Mix to coat, and cook until the spaghetti has softened slightly, mixing frequently; about 3-5 minutes.

  • Sprinkle the panko on the top of the pan, remove from the stove, and bake in the oven for 15 minutes, until bubbly, and the breadcrumbs have browned. Remove from oven, and let rest for 10 minutes before dividing among 6 containers. Serve with green salad and tomatoes. Store in your MPOF meal prep containers.

Notes

Nutrition for 1 out of 4 servings:

23.7g Protein | 57.7g Carbs | 29.7g Fat | 12.4g Fiber | 563 Calories

Nutrition

Serving: 1meal | Calories: 563kcal | Carbohydrates: 57.7g | Protein: 23.7g | Fat: 29.7g | Fiber: 12.4g

Tried this recipe?Mention @mealpreponfleek or tag #mealpreponfleek!

