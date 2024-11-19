One-Pot Chicken, Quinoa, Mushrooms & Spinach - Easy Dinner Recipe (2024)

Published: Aug 27, 2020 · Modified: Oct 15, 2022 by Dara · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. · 123 Comments

In this easy one-pot chicken recipe, chicken, quinoa, mushrooms and spinach nestle together for a healthy meal with minimal clean-up. 256 calories and 6 Weight Watchers SP



On those days when cooking and clean-up seem overwhelming, this one-pot chicken quinoa dish comes to the rescue!

Ever since I fist made Quinoa with Caramelized Crimini Mushrooms, Soy Sauce and Ginger years ago, I knew that one of my favorite whole grains (which can even be frozen for easy meal prep!) was a perfect match for my all-time favorite vegetable.

So, why not nestle some seasoned chicken thighs into the simmering quinoa and mushroom mixture, along with some fresh spinach for a complete meal?

Healthy dinner on the table and massive clean-up averted.

Tips for making this one-pot chicken quinoa meal:

The first step is to get a nice sear on the spice-coated chicken thighs. That golden brown crust on the outside adds flavor. Never turn down the opportunity to add an extra layer of flavor! Two to three minutes per side in a hot skillet will do the trick.

Next up…sauté the mushrooms and onions until tender, then stir in the garlic.

Add the broth and quinoa, bring the mixture to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat. The mixture should be simmering.

About 10 minutes later, add the chicken thighs back to the skillet. Don’t leave behind the accumulated juices (hello, flavor). Once the chicken is in the pan, cover and cook.

Be sure that the mixture is simmering! If you don’t see bubbles, turn up the heat a bit so that the mixture is hot enough to cook the chicken.

The last step is to add the spinach and adjust the seasonings (salt and pepper) to taste. Super simple!

What can I use in place of mushrooms?

If you’re not a rabid fan of mushrooms like I am, feel free to make a substitution. Zucchini, bell peppers, green beans, carrots, eggplant or even sliced cabbage added in the last few minutes. Plenty of options!

Can chicken breasts be used instead of thighs?

Yes. If using breasts, I suggest cutting them in half or in thirds if they are large. Take care not to overcook the meat, as chicken breasts tend to dry out easily.

One-Pot Chicken, Quinoa, Mushrooms & Spinach Recipe One-Pot Chicken, Quinoa, Mushrooms and Spinach recipe...Healthy dinner, quick clean-up! 4.65 from 223 votes See Also Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe Print Pin Rate Course: Entrees Cuisine: American Keyword: Healthy Dinner Recipes, One Pot, Poultry Recipes Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes minutes Total Time: 50 minutes minutes Servings: 6 Servings Calories: 257.8kcal Author: Dara Michalski | Cookin' Canuck Ingredients 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

¾ teaspoon crushed dried rosemary

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil divided

½ yellow onion chopped

8 ounces crimini mushrooms sliced

3 garlic cloves minced

1 cup dry quinoa

2 cups low-fat chicken broth

1 ½ cups sliced spinach leaves

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Place the chicken thighs in a medium bowl. Add the rosemary, smoked paprika, salt and pepper, and toss to coat the chicken.

Heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil in large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 2 minutes on each side. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

Heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil in the skillet. Add the onion and mushrooms, and cook until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Stir the quinoa and broth into the vegetables. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Nestle the chicken into the quinoa, and cook (covered) until the liquid is absorbed and the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes (total of 30 minutes).

Transfer the chicken to a plate. Stir the spinach into the quinoa. Serve with the chicken. Season to taste. Notes Weight Watchers Points: 6 (Blue - Freestyle SmartPoints), 6 (Green), 4 (Purple) Please note that I am not a medical or nutritional professional. I provide nutritional information for my recipes as a courtesy to my readers. It is calculated using the Sparks nutrition calculator and Weight Watchers points are calculated using the Recipe Builder on their site. While I attempt to provide information that is as accurate as possible, you should calculate the nutritional information independently before relying on it. Nutrition Serving: 1Thigh + ¾ Cups Quinoa Mixture | Calories: 257.8kcal | Carbohydrates: 22.2g | Protein: 24.8g | Fat: 7.3g | Saturated Fat: 1.2g | Cholesterol: 76.7mg | Sodium: 621.3mg | Fiber: 2.9g | Sugar: 1.3g Tried this recipe?If you make this recipe, I'd love to see it on Instagram! Just use the hashtag #COOKINCANUCK and I'll be sure to find it.

This post was first published on September 11, 2015 and was updated on August 27, 2020.

