One Pot Pasta With Chicken, Spinach and Mushroom (2024)

This one pot pasta with chicken, spinach & mushroom is ready in 30 minutes & makes a great weeknight meal. Add any veg you like to make it even healthier!

This recipe was originally published in February 2016 but I've since updated the photos. All the text below was written in the original post, just now with better photos! I hope you love this one pot pasta as much as I do☺

We make pasta for dinner at least once a week. It's easy, it's versatile and it's perfect comfort food. One pot pastas are some of my favourites because they also cut down on clean up which is super. This cheesy roasted red pepper one pot pasta is a great vegetarian option or even try making thispressure cooker version!

Last week I finally got round to trying out a one pot/one pan pasta and guess what, I'm in love! So easy, so tasty and so quick. I think the original concept is credited to Martha Stewart and since then so many different versions have been created.

I love that this one was perfect for using up the left over veg we had in the fridge and you could definitely add anything else you had on hand.

How do you cook pasta and sauce together?

For the sauce in this one pot pasta I used a combination of tinned tomatoes, chicken or vegetable stock and milk. It might sound like a bit of an odd combination but I found it was the best way to get a creamy and tasty sauce. The pasta and all the other ingredients are cooked right in the liquid and the starch from the pasta thickens the liquid so that it turns into a sauce.

I looked up quite a few recipes before trying this out because I knew I wanted to include the chicken thighs we had and I wanted to see how other people had done it.

A lot of people had cooked the chicken first and then taken it out while they cooked the rest of meal. I really wasn't keen for that, my priority was being able to cook everything in the pot without having to remove and add things again. Basically just minimal faffing.

This recipe does exactly that - you cook the chicken for a short while to make sure it's all sealed and then it finishes cooking while you gradually add all the rest of the ingredients.

Which pasta is best for one pot pasta?

Honestly I think this recipe will work with pretty much any pasta. I went with fusilli but you could use any cut, a longer one like spaghetti would work just as well. Just keep a close eye on the pot to make sure the pasta is cooked to your liking.

INGREDIENTS YOU NEED TO MAKE THIS SUPER EASY ONE POT PASTA WITH CHICKEN, SPINACH & MUSHROOM:

Oil

Onion

Garlic

Dried Oregano

Smoked Paprika

Chilli Flakes

Chicken Thighs

Button Mushrooms

Baby Leaf Spinach

Pasta

Chopped Tomatoes

Chicken Stock/Chicken Broth

Milk

Worcestershire Sauce

Once everything's been cooking for a while the starch from the pasta helps to thicken the stock and tomatoes and makes everything taste amazing.

I wish I had more time to make my own stock from scratch but unfortunately I have to resort to the ready made stuff.

This pasta is also pretty healthy thanks to the spinach and mushrooms and I love that basically any veg would work so chuck in whatever you like best.

Pan or pot?

You can use pretty much anything to make this one pot pasta as long as it's big enough to hold all of your ingredients. I like to use my large pot or dutch oven but if you have a wide skillet that could also work.

Expert tips for making this one pot pasta recipe:

Start off by frying the onion, garlic and chicken in the pot you're going to cook the pasta in. Sealing the chicken first helps to keep all the flavour in there.

Add the mushrooms and all the liquid along with the pasta and simmer until the pasta is cooked. If the sauce is still a bit liquidy leave it to stand for a couple of minutes and the starch from the pasta will help to thicken it.

Can you freeze one pot pasta?

If there are any leftovers then you can definitely freeze this pasta. Simply portion into sealed containers and store in the freezer. When you're ready to eat defrost thoroughly and then reheat in the microwave for a couple of minutes until heated through.

WONDERING WHAT TO DO WITH THE LEFTOVER INGREDIENTS YOU’VE GOT FROM MAKING THIS ONE POT PASTA WITH CHICKEN, SPINACH & MUSHROOM?

If you’re anything like me then you’re always looking for ways to save money and avoid food waste so I want to make sure you’ve get plenty of ideas on how to use up any ingredients that are leftover from my recipes!

How to make one pot pasta:

Recipe

One Pot Pasta with Chicken, Spinach & Mushroom This one pot pasta with chicken, spinach & mushroom is ready in 30 minutes & makes a great weeknight meal. Add any veg you like to make it even healthier! 4.67 from 9 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Main Course Cuisine: Italian Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes See Also Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich served on a Parmesan Crusted Bun! Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Servings: 4 servings Calories: 594kcal Author: Amy Fulwood Ingredients 1 tablespoon Oil

1 Onion chopped

2 cloves Garlic crushed

2 teaspoon Dried Oregano

1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika

½ teaspoon Chilli Flakes

4 Skinless and Boneless Chicken Thighs sliced

200 g Button Mushrooms sliced

150 g Baby Leaf Spinach

400 g Pasta

1 400g tin Chopped Tomatoes

1 litre Chicken Stock

120 ml Milk

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

Salt and Pepper

Parmesan Cheese to serve UK Measures - US Measures Instructions Heat the oil over a medium heat. Cook the onion for a few minutes until softened. Add the garlic, spices and chicken and cook until the chicken is almost cooked, about 10 minutes.

Add the mushrooms, cook for a few more minutes. Add the pasta, tomatoes, stock, Worcestershire sauce and milk plus a big sprinkling of salt and pepper. Bring everything to the boil and then simmer for about 10-15 minutes. I found that the pasta took a little longer to cook than normal so you might need about 15 minutes.

A few minutes before the end of cooking add the spinach and let wilt into the pasta. Once the pasta is cooked serve topped with a sprinkling of parmesan if you like. Nutrition Facts One Pot Pasta with Chicken, Spinach & Mushroom Amount Per Serving Calories 594Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g17% Saturated Fat 2g10% Cholesterol 110mg37% Sodium 199mg8% Potassium 993mg28% Carbohydrates 83g28% Fiber 5g20% Sugar 7g8% Protein 38g76% Vitamin A 3915IU78% Vitamin C 14.7mg18% Calcium 124mg12% Iron 4.1mg23% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe?Tag @amycookreport on Instagram and hashtag it #thecookreport!

