“One-ring” cell phone scam can ding your wallet (2024)

mitchmudder
February 10, 2014
I don't know this number they hang up 210-775-5385 they call once or twice everyday can you please stop the calls reported to att they gave me this information. Thank you
no robo
February 20, 2014
In reply to I don't know this number they by mitchmudder
786-204-4358 just called and hung up... seems they are on the robo again.
Rebelrising
February 24, 2014
In reply to 786-204-4358 just called and by no robo
I've been getting calls from that number (I'm in Florida) for over a year now. It's in Spanish. I added them to my automatic reject list. If you have an android, you should be able to do the same.
SugarBalls
March 12, 2014
In reply to I've been getting calls from by Rebelrising
Just wanted to say this 78 whatever number.it called me. and then an hour later called my girl friend. What does that mean? That they scam call a couple both within an hour..?
coachaasiyah
March 15, 2014
In reply to Just wanted to say this 78 by SugarBalls
they did the same here - called me first and then an hour later, my mom got the phone call. I told her not to pick up. I didn't either and no need to call back. If it's important, people leave messages.
Because
April 27, 2014
In reply to Just wanted to say this 78 by SugarBalls
If you guys are on the same plan, your numbers will likely be remarkably similar or listed in the same place. If the calls just run down a list, it'll hit one and then another in a short period of time.
metroP.O.S
June 10, 2014
In reply to Just wanted to say this 78 by SugarBalls
they just called me a minute after calling my wife...everyday sometimes three times a day even at 4 in the morning.
Cw
May 02, 2018
In reply to they just called me a minute by metroP.O.S
I’ve been called at 1 a.m. several times from this number 523-838-4837 I don’t answer and have tried to block the numbers, but they use other numbers.
Lilly
March 04, 2019
In reply to I’ve been called at 1 a.m. by Cw
You can block the entire area code on your cell or landline.
ajvbear
April 16, 2019
In reply to You can block the entire area by Lilly
how?
physics0ne
October 22, 2019
In reply to You can block the entire area by Lilly
They probably a number like yours so you won't block others that are like yours because, as you say, are on the same plan and ones you want to receive. I'm not sure if you can block all numbers except those in your address book?
What's that number
July 10, 2014
In reply to Just wanted to say this 78 by SugarBalls
I got the call from that number they hung up after 20 sec I or them didn't say a word
Mikel N
September 12, 2014
In reply to I got the call from that by What's that number
I just got a call from them ... I picked up and they didn't answer. Rather than calling back I googled the number, and am I glad I did! Hopefully this will be a one-shot.
ashess
March 06, 2015
In reply to I just got a call from them . by Mikel N
People call a lot of random people and then they keep doing it. Like if they call you their trying to find where you live.
Klingon warrior
August 30, 2016
In reply to People call a lot of random by ashess
Use a prepaid phone they can't charge any extra minutes, you are probably getting scamed
Shawonja
September 17, 2018
In reply to Just wanted to say this 78 by SugarBalls
I have been getting these crazy number the number was so somebody please tell me what kind of number is this 479-281-3267 and they took 287.00 off my check card I was mad and posed if u fine out it is what it is
Helper
September 16, 2021
In reply to I have been getting these by Shawonja
Correction 479 is an area code, in Arkansas, not error code :-) looks like they’re spoofing the number somehow to make it appear that it’s local.
Not sugar balls
April 18, 2019
In reply to Just wanted to say this 78 by SugarBalls
Scammers can call hundreds of numbers at the same time because of their computer programs.I bet your phone number on your girlfriend's phone number aren't that different from each other.They just called blocks of numbers.
Bfaywal
March 16, 2014
In reply to I've been getting calls from by Rebelrising
what do these ppl want? we've been getting these calls for months, i dont see what they are out for. they have ruined the continuity of my office and are calling morning non and nightr on two office cells and my 800nnumber!
Baffled
April 12, 2014
In reply to what do these ppl want? we've by Bfaywal
Get Android phones and put them on reject list!
PhilZone
April 28, 2014
In reply to Get Android phones and put by Baffled
You don't need an android phone to block unwanted calls on a cell phone. On an iPhone add the number to your contact list, scroll down and click block. You should also report the number to your service provide (AT&T, Verizon, etc.) to get them blocked there.
Snssmn
May 06, 2014
In reply to You don't need an android by PhilZone
Excellent suggestion for the iphone! Thanks
NubianEducator
May 26, 2014
In reply to You don't need an android by PhilZone
There is an app Privacy Star to block unwanted calls and messages. I do not have to make call to not ever know my number was dialed. A code to block by the provider or log into my account and use the block option there. I use the latter option if the number continues to call or it is someone I do not care to contact me.
Orbiting your …
June 24, 2014
In reply to There is an app Privacy Star by NubianEducator
Thank you for the tidbit...found it so helpful from a different perspective. Person doesn't call...text instead. Maybe the person is someone who is actually pretending to be close to me...interesting!!!Thank you!
MakesSense
June 01, 2014
In reply to You don't need an android by PhilZone
So with Iphones, you add the scammer number to YOUR CONTACT list to be able to block it. Sounds a bit counter intuitive to me. What if an Iphone user doesn't want to weed through scam numbers when searching their contacts. Boycott anything Apple (except actual apples, they are good for you). Paying for style and chic is so nineties.
InfoMan
June 04, 2014
In reply to So with Iphones, you add the by MakesSense
You can block numbers on the iphone without adding them to your contact list. When on your list of recent calls just click the "i" in the circle to the right of the number. It will open an info tab, just scroll to the bottom and click block number. Sorry your crazy rant about Apple is worthless now.
SMITH
June 16, 2014
In reply to You can block numbers on the by InfoMan
they called my iphone and my work samsung. blocked it on the iphone. no block option on the ol flip phone.
lmasters
July 03, 2014
In reply to they called my iphone and my by SMITH
yeah I have this slidy Samsung... can't reject the calls, one good thing about it though is you can set a custom ringtone so I just have a bunch of contacts named things like #spam and #SpamasaurusRex with telemarketer etc #s jammed in and set to No Ring so it won't ring for them
Momo
April 19, 2019
In reply to they called my iphone and my by SMITH
On a lot of older flip phones in the security section there is an option to restrict calls outgoing and incoming to only the numbers listed in your phone. No one else can ever call you. Hope this helps!
kidd
December 01, 2014
In reply to You can block numbers on the by InfoMan
I know this is an old thread. And I TRULY SAY THIS IN JEST, and don't mean to offend all the iPhone uses out there most my friends use them and I say the same thing to them. iPhones suck. and if I've ruffled any feathers, it was just a joke, its just a phone (and I would expect to be much more than that for that much money), which is why I agreed to spend that much money, open source is the way to go! so,calm down.but I agree with the thread a hundred ten percent just rejected number whichever way you can t do not call them
Fedupwiththecalls
September 19, 2021
In reply to You can block numbers on the by InfoMan
I have an iPhone and I have been using the block method for months and I still get 2-3 calls and texts every.single.day. After I block they use a different number.I’m waiting it out hoping they will stop. I have too many contacts to change phone numbers.
shadow82196
July 08, 2014
In reply to So with Iphones, you add the by MakesSense
On Iphone, all you have to do is on recent calls press the "i" scroll down to block caller.
teaformum
September 12, 2014
In reply to So with Iphones, you add the by MakesSense
Don't need to put their number in yr contact list. Apple iphone has something else called a blocked numbers list, obviously for numbers you want blocked, and they do not appear in yr contact list.....and iPhones are great, I purchased one because I hated all the other ones....apple is very simplistic :)
sierrav46
December 10, 2014
In reply to So with Iphones, you add the by MakesSense
You people need to do your research because if you just go to recent calls and click the i button at the bottom you can block the number. I don't know why you all are thinking you have to add them to your contacts, learn your facts before you post it on the Internet.
Rin68nyr
January 07, 2015
In reply to So with Iphones, you add the by MakesSense
On iPhone, you don't have to add them to a contact list. In your "recent calls" list, tap the "i" in the circle, and scroll down...then click on "block caller" and confirm. No need for them to be in a contact list.
vivian352
December 12, 2019
In reply to So with Iphones, you add the by MakesSense
You don’t have to add numbers to your contact list to block them. You go to recent calls and click on the i that has a circle around it, scroll to the bottom and click on block this caller.
gg
June 05, 2014
In reply to You don't need an android by PhilZone
you dont even need to add to contact, go to recent calls hit info next to # scroll down to block this caller
mabigailsc
July 02, 2014
In reply to You don't need an android by PhilZone
I have an Andriod Phone. I get calls from ramdom number that have my same area code and first three digits. I add each incoming call to the reject list but seems like they change it up and incoming numbers 4 last digits are different therefore having to add them to reject list every single time. it's annoying.
frustrated cel…
August 22, 2014
In reply to I have an Andriod Phone. I by mabigailsc
Same. I block any calls that start with my first 6 digits and have it sent to voicemail. Unfortunately my mother's number gets blocked along with the spambots In the voicemail its a Spanish lady speaking Spanish and telling me to press one now
June Bug
April 06, 2015
In reply to I have an Andriod Phone. I by mabigailsc
You don'y need to put them in your contact list...lol
iPhone user
August 13, 2014
In reply to You don't need an android by PhilZone
You don't have to add the number to your contact list. Go to your recent calls list (from the "Phone" app). Tap on the little "i" on the right side of the number you want blocked. Scroll down to the bottom and tap on "Block this Caller". Simple and fast.
Kchandler
August 07, 2015
In reply to You don't need an android by PhilZone
I have an iPhone and I have blocked these numbers, but they are still able to somehow still get through and call me. I just got a call again from just the number "7", and my phone indicated a voicemail. However, as usual, there was no voicemail, only a couple of seconds of silence. On some of the numbers I block, the scammers just roll over to the next number and continue to call. (e.g. 555-555-1234 blocked now calls from 555-555-1235) and each time I block numbers they simply move up another digit or change one or two digits and keep calling. I don't talk to them unless they just robo-call and then I yell at them to atop calling me and take my number off their #€%* list! That usually makes them stop for a few days.i have added my number to the Do Not Call List but apparently that doesn't apply to cell phones.
FTC Staff
August 12, 2015
In reply to I have an iPhone and I have by Kchandler
You can add your cell phone number to the Do Not Call Registry.
If you added your number and you're still getting unwanted calls, they could be from groups that are exempt from the list, or from scammers.
Go to donotcall.gov to add a number and learn about the Registry.
PeytonCK
February 16, 2017
In reply to I have an iPhone and I have by Kchandler
I you have already registered on the FTC's Do Not Call List, and if after 31 days you continue to receive unwanted calls (other than charities, debt collectors, etc.), you can file a complaint with the FTC here: National Do Not Call Registry Not sure if I can paste links (personally, I wouldn't click on one posted by a stranger lol), but I think you could find the page if you searched for "FTC Complaint Assistance." They ask you questions and walk you through the process. Honestly not sure how much help they could be, but it's worth a try. Also, according to the FTC's site, the rules are the same for cell phones and landline after they have been registered on the do not call list.
techwizard
March 07, 2017
In reply to You don't need an android by PhilZone
For IPhone: You don't even have to add them to contacts. Just go to the recent calls list, click on the "i" across from the #, and in the options for that #, choose block caller at the bottom.
Phil R
August 02, 2014
In reply to Get Android phones and put by Baffled
I received a call on my Android from this number: (786) 204-4358. I didn’t recognize it at all so I didn’t answer. I’ve been getting scam, telemarketer, “robo-calls” on my land line for years, this is the first time I got one on my mobile phone. I called the number from my land line (BEFORE reading this article - I have since blocked the number on my land and cell phone as well as reporting it to my phone provider in the event that my call is used to rack up additional charges). It turned out to be a Walmart promo, “Hello! Congratulations, you’ve been selected for a $100 Walmart gift card! Press “1″ to be connected with a live agent in order to claim your gift card.” Gimme a freakin’ BREAK! We don’t even HAVE Walmart in New York City.
Female45
August 10, 2014
In reply to I received a call on my by Phil R
786-204-4358 called me also. I was golfing while it rang, so I did not pick up, but I did call it back. I'm not sure if it was a scam or not, but I don't know if I should do anything about it.
fourdivergent
May 13, 2014
In reply to I've been getting calls from by Rebelrising
Same thing with me and I live in Florida too so Idk and how do you do the reject list
Jo
June 15, 2014
In reply to I've been getting calls from by Rebelrising
We just got this same call from the exact same number! Why can't something be done with these scammers???
AnnoyedRejector
October 22, 2014
In reply to I've been getting calls from by Rebelrising
I've been having the same bs problem 4 about a year from 8 diff #'s starting w/(609)-222-****. Then when I call back, people are clueless.Y can't the FTC do anything? These calls come after 9PM, multiple times a day, and are using random paying customers #'s to steal $. I recently was a victim of ID theft. Prob cuz these whacks. On top, I havta pay to block these #'s n they jus keep callin from diff #s.