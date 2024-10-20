Online Helpdesk | Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (2024)

Learn more about additional assistance programs at DCFS and other government agencies.

It's single access point for details about food pantries and other food assistance sources near you.

211 is an easy to remember telephone number that connects callers to information about critical health and human services available in their community.

Housing Authority will validate only if you have NO RECORD of a DCFS case.

Click here for step-by-step instructions on how to create a CAFÉ account

DCFS: Your SNAP phone interview is today at 9:30 AM. The call may come from an unlisted or out of state number, so please be sure to answer all calls. If you need to reschedule, call 1-888-524-3578.

To Contact the LAHelpU Customer Service Center. Call LAHelpU Customer Service Center at (888) 524-3578.

Matlock. David N. Matlock was appointed Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services on January 8, 2024.

Call the DCFS Child Protection hotline at 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437) toll-free 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. More information on the signs and symptoms of child abuse/neglect. Who are mandated reporters?

The household will receive a Notice of Missed Interview and must reschedule the interview to avoid denial. In the event that an applicant fails to provide required information or cooperate with eligibility requirements, the application will be denied after 10 days from the date of a written request.

After I apply, how and when will I find out if I'm approved? You will be notified by mail once an eligibility decision is made on your application. DCFS has 30 days to process your application. However, if you are determined eligible for SNAP benefits, you will be eligible from the date of application.

Information about your Child Support case can be found in the Café Customer Portal. In Café, you can view payments received, get information on setting up a direct deposit account for receiving child support enforcement payments, and contact your caseworker through the Child Support Enforcement Message Center.

CPS cannot enter your home without your permission.



Although CPS can show up to your home without notice, they cannot enter without your consent. Unless CPS has a court order, or they believe your child is in immediate danger, they can't enter your home unless you say it's okay.

(18) "Neglect" means the refusal or unreasonable failure of a parent or caretaker to supply the child with necessary food, clothing, shelter, care, treatment, or counseling for any injury, illness, or condition of the child, as a result of which the child's physical, mental, or emotional health, welfare, and safety is ...

Kathleen Stewart Richey



Kathleen began her career as an attorney representing children in child dependency and delinquency matters. During that time, she served on the Children's Code Project Committee, which drafted the Louisiana law regarding children's issues.

For case information, you may also call 1-888-524-3578.

DCFS has 30 days to process your application. However, if you are determined eligible for SNAP benefits, you will be eligible from the date of application.

How can I get personal assistance with my FITAP benefits? Call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at (888) 524-3578. The regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., M-F. Or, email the center at LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov with a brief explanation of your reason for writing.

To access child custody records in Louisiana, the requester must contact the family court or the family division of the district courts of the parish. The requesting party will also be required to provide information regarding the case and pay any applicable fees to gain record access.