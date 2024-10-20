Online Helpdesk | Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (2024)

FAQs
Day of interview
How do I talk to a representative for food stamps in Louisiana? ›
DCFS: Your SNAP phone interview is today at 9:30 AM. The call may come from an unlisted or out of state number, so please be sure to answer all calls. If you need to reschedule, call 1-888-524-3578.
To Contact the LAHelpU Customer Service Center. Call LAHelpU Customer Service Center at (888) 524-3578.
Who is the head of DCFS in Louisiana? ›
Matlock. David N. Matlock was appointed Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services on January 8, 2024.
How do I contact CPS in Louisiana? ›
Call the DCFS Child Protection hotline at 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437) toll-free 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. More information on the signs and symptoms of child abuse/neglect. Who are mandated reporters?
What happens if I miss my phone interview for food stamps in Louisiana? ›
The household will receive a Notice of Missed Interview and must reschedule the interview to avoid denial. In the event that an applicant fails to provide required information or cooperate with eligibility requirements, the application will be denied after 10 days from the date of a written request.
How long does it take to get approved for food stamps in Louisiana? ›
After I apply, how and when will I find out if I'm approved? You will be notified by mail once an eligibility decision is made on your application. DCFS has 30 days to process your application. However, if you are determined eligible for SNAP benefits, you will be eligible from the date of application.
How do I check the status of my Child Support case in Louisiana? ›
Information about your Child Support case can be found in the Café Customer Portal. In Café, you can view payments received, get information on setting up a direct deposit account for receiving child support enforcement payments, and contact your caseworker through the Child Support Enforcement Message Center.
What can and cannot CPS do in Louisiana? ›
CPS cannot enter your home without your permission.
What is child neglect in Louisiana? ›
Although CPS can show up to your home without notice, they cannot enter without your consent. Unless CPS has a court order, or they believe your child is in immediate danger, they can't enter your home unless you say it's okay.
(18) "Neglect" means the refusal or unreasonable failure of a parent or caretaker to supply the child with necessary food, clothing, shelter, care, treatment, or counseling for any injury, illness, or condition of the child, as a result of which the child's physical, mental, or emotional health, welfare, and safety is ...
Who is the child ombudsman in Louisiana? ›
Kathleen Stewart Richey
Kathleen began her career as an attorney representing children in child dependency and delinquency matters. During that time, she served on the Children's Code Project Committee, which drafted the Louisiana law regarding children's issues.
For case information, you may also call 1-888-524-3578.
How long does it take to get food stamps in Louisiana? ›
What is the phone number for Fitap in Louisiana? ›
How can I get personal assistance with my FITAP benefits? Call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at (888) 524-3578. The regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., M-F. Or, email the center at LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov with a brief explanation of your reason for writing.
How do I get my CPS records in Louisiana? ›
To access child custody records in Louisiana, the requester must contact the family court or the family division of the district courts of the parish. The requesting party will also be required to provide information regarding the case and pay any applicable fees to gain record access.