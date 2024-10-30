Online Reading Resources for Students & Teachers | Raz-Kids (2024)

Learning A-Z https://www.learninga-z.com/site/products/raz-kids/overview Raz-Kids delivers interactive computer-based and mobile books and quizzes at different levels of text complexity. https://www.learninga-z.com/user_area/content_media/raw/RazKidswhite.png?bgcolor=dark-blue https://www.learninga-z.com/user_area/content_media/raw/RazKidswhite.png?bgcolor=dark-blue https://www.raz-kids.com Raz-Kids Raz-Kids
“Raz-Kids helped our students achieve great amounts of growth while getting them really excited about reading. If you’re looking for a way to help students grow their reading skills and get excited about reading, it’s definitely worth the investment!!”
Rebecca, School/District Admin from Texas, Cincinnati, Ohio
132.00 https://schema.org/InStock ORDER NOW
- Shop Products
Products
Foundations A-Z
Raz-Plus
Raz-Kids
Reading A-Z
Science A-Z
Vocabulary A-Z
Writing A-Z
Raz-Plus Add-Ons
Raz-Plus ELL
Raz-Plus Connected Classroom
Raz-Plus Español
Shop All Products
- Company
What We Do
Who We Serve
How We Align
What We Support
How We Deliver
Company
News
Cultural Responsiveness
Awards and Accolades
Events
Reviews and Testimonials
Team
Careers
Partners
- Resources
Resources
Breakroom Blog
Download Library
Research and Efficacy
Videos
Free Trials
Free Samples
Professional Learning Services
Virtual Learning
Explore Professional Learning Services
Get Helpful Resources
Contact PD
- Contact
Contact Us
Support
Past Due Accounts
Professional Development
Subscribe to Newsletter
Sales
Global
Chat with us
Browse the Knowledge Base
- Login
-
- Get Started
- Home
- Shop Products
- Raz-Kids
Becoming a skilled reader has never been more empowering with the practice opportunities available in Raz-Kids! Equipped with everything students need to strengthen essential skills, this digital-first, student-centric solution drives literacy success for K-5 students.
- 800+ digital books to meet your students’ unique needs and interests
- Tools to develop active reading strategies and create student agency
- Engaging student portal for independent practice
Start Free Trial
Start a trial for 40+ educators with adistrict trial today.
$132.00
for 1-year subscription
(That’s only $11.00 a month!)
Order Now
Visit our Support Center to address any additional questions or Contact us for a quote today. The displayed price is presented on a per classroom/family/home basis.
Support Your Teachers With Raz-Kids Request a Quote
Raz-Kids is Essential for Educators and Students
“If our teacher wants us to find the main idea in the book that we’re reading, I can find the highlighter and take my notes.”
Chloé
Student, Clear Creek Elementary
Take a look at how Clear Creek Elementary has used Raz-Kids and other Learning A-Z solutions to increase student motivation and advance reading levels.
Fascinate Learners.
Build Skilled Readers.
Cater to each student’s unique interests and needs with diverse content themes, language options, and accessible formats.
Let the love of reading extend beyond the classroom. Enjoy 24/7 access to digital books using the Kids A-Z mobile app.
Drive students to advance reading levels by completing activities in our engaging student portal.
Bring Parents Along for the Journey
Education is more impactful when caregivers play an integral role in their child’s education.Our easy-to-access Parent Portal and digital resources enable parents to read with their students, keep up with progress, and stay connected.
See How Teachers Are Using
Raz-Kids!
“Raz-Kids helped our students achieve great amounts of growth while getting them really excited about reading. If you’re looking for a way to help students grow their reading skills and get excited about reading, it’s definitely worth the investment!!”
Rebecca
School/District Admin from Texas
"I am a Special Education teacher in a special needs private school where I work with various learning abilities and differences. Raz-Kids is the ONLY app that ALL of my students LOVE. It keeps them engaged in independent ELA rotations, differentiates instruction for individual needs, and provides meaningful, easily collected data to monitor each student's progress. This is the best money I have spent as a teacher. Thank you!"
Carrie
Teacher from Georgia
"Before using Raz-Kids, my daughter’s DIBELS test scores were average with one area in need of support. After using Raz-Kids, every single score was off the chart. Her scores doubled the number that moved her up to the next level, and in one area it had tripled! She has a strong foundation of reading and comprehension that helps her succeed in other areas of school. Now she can focus on loving school, work on building friendships and helping others. Thank you for being part of her foundational support!"
Kathy
Parent from Utah
How Raz-Kids Impacts Third Graders’ Reading Comprehension and Attitude Toward Reading
Research Applies to: Raz-Kids, Raz-Plus
View Report
Raz-Kids and Developmental Reading in First-Grade Students
Research Applies to: Raz-Kids, Raz-Plus
View Report
Developing a Lifelong Love
of Reading
From a library of books and complementary practice activities that meet kids at their reading level, to empowerment tools that help them become more active readers, Raz-Kids truly offers all students the differentiated practice they need to level up their reading skills.
Help students become active readers and hone critical thinking skills with a set of annotation and recording tools included in Raz-Kids.
Raz-Kids makes reading fun by offering rewards and incentives that keep students motivated to practice.
Address learning gaps with the instant feedback available to teachers and parents each time a student completes an activity or assessment.
Strengthen Literacy With Learning A-Z
Three flexible K–5 solutions to help you create confident readers.
FOR EVERYONE
Essential K-5 literacy suite that pairs the teacher resources of Reading A-Z and the student practice opportunities of Raz-Kids, plus more
FOR TEACHERS
Resources to support teacher-led instruction and student books to print and project
FOR STUDENTS
Gamified student portal with digital library designed for active learning and independent practice
FOR EVERYONE
Essential K-5 literacy suite that pairs the teacher resources of Reading A-Z and the student practice opportunities of Raz-Kids, plus more:
- Digital assignments and assessments
- Independent practice aligned with instruction
- Detailed performance reports
- Printable, projectable, and digitally assignable books and materials
FOR TEACHERS
Resources to support teacher-led instruction and student books to print and project
- Printable and projectable books and resources
- Standards-aligned K–5 lesson plans
- Decodables, comprehension resources, language practice materials, and much more
- Assessments
FOR STUDENTS
Gamified student portal with digital library designed for active learning and independent practice
- Vast customizable library
- E-tools for active reading
- Accessible online from anywhere
- Simple performance reports
- Student, parent, and teacher access
Drive Student Outcomes With Learning A-Z
Sign up for a free trial of our products today! Trials include free samples for 40+ classrooms. Request a quote today to obtain 10+ licenses.
- Start Free Trial
- Request a Quote
Raz-Kids is a K-5 solution that pairs reading practice with motivating tools that empower students to level up their reading skills. A blend of assignments and incentives, this kid-first solution gives students the agency to practice reading consistently to strengthen their literacy skills.
Raz-Kids is a K-5 solution that pairs reading practice with motivating tools that empower students to level up their reading skills. A blend of assignments and incentives, this kid-first solution gives students the agency to practice reading consistently to strengthen their literacy skills.
Raz-Kids offers students a variety of interactive annotation tools and a recording feature to develop critical thinking and close reading skills. Students become motivated to use these tools to better understand what they’re reading, pass comprehension quizzes, and earn motivating virtual incentives.
Raz-Kids offers students a variety of interactive annotation tools and a recording feature to develop critical thinking and close reading skills. Students become motivated to use these tools to better understand what they’re reading, pass comprehension quizzes, and earn motivating virtual incentives.
Learning A-Z offers a wealth of literacy resources that align with research-based best practices and foster Social-Emotional Learning. Created to allow teachers to blend instruction using varied research platforms and tools, Learning A-Z products act as the perfect companion for instruction.
Learning A-Z offers a wealth of literacy resources that align with research-based best practices and foster Social-Emotional Learning. Created to allow teachers to blend instruction using varied research platforms and tools, Learning A-Z products act as the perfect companion for instruction.
Learning A-Z provides a variety of live and on-demand professional learning options. To get started, we recommend viewing our recorded webinars and/or micro-learning videos. You can also sign up for our weekly live webinars, which highlight our various resources and provide on-the-spot opportunities to have your questions answered. You may also purchase professional learning and curriculum services that we tailor to meet your needs.
Learning A-Z provides a variety of live and on-demand professional learning options. To get started, we recommend viewing our recorded webinars and/or micro-learning videos. You can also sign up for our weekly live webinars, which highlight our various resources and provide on-the-spot opportunities to have your questions answered. You may also purchase professional learning and curriculum services that we tailor to meet your needs.
Subscriptions include one year of access to the purchased product(s) for up to 36 students per classroom, a dedicated support team available by chat, and complimentary webinars, videos, and guides to help you get started.
Subscriptions include one year of access to the purchased product(s) for up to 36 students per classroom, a dedicated support team available by chat, and complimentary webinars, videos, and guides to help you get started.
Sign up to receive our eNews, updates, and offers.
Subscribe You may unsubscribe at any time.
- Privacy Policy
- /
- Terms
- /
- Accessibility
- /
- Contact
- /
- Help
- /
- Careers
- /
- Site Map
© 2024 LAZEL, Inc., A Cambium Learning® Group Brand. All rights reserved. Learning A-Z, Foundations A-Z, Raz-Kids, Raz-Plus, Raz-Plus ELL, Raz-Plus Español, Raz-Plus Connected Classroom, Reading A-Z, Science A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and Writing A-Z are registered trademarks of LAZEL, Inc. All other trademarks, logos, service marks are the property of LAZEL, Inc. or its affiliates.
Start a Free Trial No credit card required
Start Free Trial
Purchase a Subscription Only $132.00 a year
Order Now