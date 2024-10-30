Online Reading Resources for Students & Teachers | Raz-Kids (2024)

© 2024 LAZEL, Inc., A Cambium Learning ® Group Brand. All rights reserved. Learning A-Z, Foundations A-Z, Raz-Kids, Raz-Plus, Raz-Plus ELL, Raz-Plus Español, Raz-Plus Connected Classroom, Reading A-Z, Science A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and Writing A-Z are registered trademarks of LAZEL, Inc. All other trademarks, logos, service marks are the property of LAZEL, Inc. or its affiliates.

Learning A-Z provides a variety of live and on-demand professional learning options. To get started, we recommend viewing our recorded webinars and/or micro-learning videos. You can also sign up for our weekly live webinars, which highlight our various resources and provide on-the-spot opportunities to have your questions answered. You may also purchase professional learning and curriculum services that we tailor to meet your needs.

Learning A-Z offers a wealth of literacy resources that align with research-based best practices and foster Social-Emotional Learning. Created to allow teachers to blend instruction using varied research platforms and tools, Learning A-Z products act as the perfect companion for instruction.

Raz-Kids offers students a variety of interactive annotation tools and a recording feature to develop critical thinking and close reading skills. Students become motivated to use these tools to better understand what they’re reading, pass comprehension quizzes, and earn motivating virtual incentives.

Raz-Kids is a K-5 solution that pairs reading practice with motivating tools that empower students to level up their reading skills. A blend of assignments and incentives, this kid-first solution gives students the agency to practice reading consistently to strengthen their literacy skills.

Essential K-5 literacy suite that pairs the teacher resources of Reading A-Z and the student practice opportunities of Raz-Kids, plus more:

Printable and projectable books and resources Standards-aligned K–5 lesson plans Decodables, comprehension resources, language practice materials, and much more Assessments

Address learning gaps with the instant feedback available to teachers and parents each time a student completes an activity or assessment.

Raz-Kids makes reading fun by offering rewards and incentives that keep students motivated to practice.

Help students become active readers and hone critical thinking skills with a set of annotation and recording tools included in Raz-Kids.

From a library of books and complementary practice activities that meet kids at their reading level, to empowerment tools that help them become more active readers, Raz-Kids truly offers all students the differentiated practice they need to level up their reading skills.

"Before using Raz-Kids, my daughter’s DIBELS test scores were average with one area in need of support. After using Raz-Kids, every single score was off the chart. Her scores doubled the number that moved her up to the next level, and in one area it had tripled! She has a strong foundation of reading and comprehension that helps her succeed in other areas of school. Now she can focus on loving school, work on building friendships and helping others. Thank you for being part of her foundational support!"

"I am a Special Education teacher in a special needs private school where I work with various learning abilities and differences. Raz-Kids is the ONLY app that ALL of my students LOVE. It keeps them engaged in independent ELA rotations, differentiates instruction for individual needs, and provides meaningful, easily collected data to monitor each student's progress. This is the best money I have spent as a teacher. Thank you!"

“Raz-Kids helped our students achieve great amounts of growth while getting them really excited about reading. If you’re looking for a way to help students grow their reading skills and get excited about reading, it’s definitely worth the investment!!”

Education is more impactful when caregivers play an integral role in their child’s education.Our easy-to-access Parent Portal and digital resources enable parents to read with their students, keep up with progress, and stay connected.

Let the love of reading extend beyond the classroom. Enjoy 24/7 access to digital books using the Kids A-Z mobile app.

Cater to each student’s unique interests and needs with diverse content themes, language options, and accessible formats.

Take a look at how Clear Creek Elementary has used Raz-Kids and other Learning A-Z solutions to increase student motivation and advance reading levels.

“If our teacher wants us to find the main idea in the book that we’re reading, I can find the highlighter and take my notes.”

Becoming a skilled reader has never been more empowering with the practice opportunities available in Raz-Kids! Equipped with everything students need to strengthen essential skills, this digital-first, student-centric solution drives literacy success for K-5 students.

With technology at their fingertips, through the Raz-Kids Mobile App, students are encouraged to read anytime, anywhere on their iPad, Android, or Kindle Fire tablets. And with a subscription to Raz-Kids or the Reading Solution, it's FREE!

Raz-Kids is an award-winning teaching product that provides comprehensive leveled reading resources for students. With hundreds of eBooks offered at 29 different levels of reading difficulty, it's easy to put the right content in every student's hands.

Raz-Kids is a K-5 solution that pairs reading practice with motivating tools that empower students to level up their reading skills.

Reading A-Z and Raz-Kids are part of the Learning A-Z family of websites, created by Cambium Learning (2013). The two websites work together to provide thousands of levelled reading materials that are both printable and digital, from various genres, and are typically suited for students in kindergarten to grade five.

As a member of Raz-Plus, you gain access to thousands of books, assessments, and other resources in printable, projectable, digital, and mobile formats. Ensure success in your classroom and beyond with engaging, developmentally appropriate books at various levels of text complexity.

By combining the power of both Reading A-Z and Raz-Kids in one instructional interface, Raz-Plus provides a stronger connection between what is being taught and what students are practicing on their own. Provide standards-aligned reading instruction with more than 50,000 resources that develop key 21st century skills.

The Decodable Passages Packs use a phonics-based approach to literacy instruction through simple, engaging stories. Set 1, Book 1 introduces students to the short a sound.

Need More Practice for Fluency? Raz-Kids provides hundreds of books for reading practice at school or home. Raz-Plus provides thousands of books and passages for reading practice. Students listen to text for modeled fluency.

For newly rostered students, the Reading Placement Tool is automatically deployed the first time a student logs into their account. This adaptive reading activity will take about 20 minutes for a student to complete. Students will be placed at one of nine entry points. Preview the Reading Placement Tool.

Students earn stars for completing assessments and other activity on the site. You can award bonus stars after scoring assessments. Students spend earned stars to personalize their avatar in the Avatar Builder and their Raz Rocket.

