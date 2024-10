Opel Combo e‑Life im Test: ein praktischer Familienstromer (2024)

FAQs

Boasting a range of up to 275km from a single charge, the new Combo-e offers up to 4.4m3 cargo space and 800kg payload and is available in two lengths. It arrives in Ireland in late 2021.

What are the most common problems with a used Vauxhall Combo Life MPV? Reported problems are few, so far. The Combo Life has an excellent reputation as a reliable workhorse.

DIMENSIONS OPEL COMBO LIFE ENJOY 1.6TD M/T Front Track (mm) Min – Max 1553 – 1563 Rear Track (mm) Min – Max 1567 – 1577 GVM (kg) 2060 GCM (kg) 3160 4 more rows

Combo C (2002-2012) Combo C Engine Petrol: 1.4 L Twinport I4 1.6 L Z16SE I4 Diesel: 1.3 L CDTI I4 1.3 L EcoFlex CDTI I4 1.7 L DI I4 1.7 L DTI I4 1.7 L CDTI I4 CNG: 1.6 L Z16YNG I4 Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed Easytronic automated manual Dimensions Wheelbase 2,715 mm (106.9 in) 13 more rows

Is the Opel Combo a good family car? The Cargo won't make for a good family vehicle, however, the Life variant is an excellent option for those looking for their next family vehicle. It is spacious, comfortable and frugal with its fuel consumption.

Opel Combo-e Life (all model variants) - Top speed: 130 km/h.

Real Range Estimation between 85 - 190 mi City - Mild Weather * 190 mi Highway - Mild Weather * 110 mi Combined - Mild Weather * 140 mi

Combo Combo 2000 1.7CDTi Load Volume (m3) 2.8 Gross Payload (Kg) 743 Gross Vehicle Weight (Kg) 1995 Kerb Weight (Kg) 1252 13 more rows

Available with five or seven seats1, the Combo Life is all about flexibility. Need more space in the boot? The two sliding seats2 in the third row can be easily removed.

Opel makes all of its own engines, and designs them all too with the exception of the 1.7 and 1.3-litre CDTi diesels, which were co-designed with Isuzu and Fiat, respectively.

Except for the 101 PS Multijet, all engines feature a variable-geometry turbocharger. Opel also uses a version of this engine. Their CDTI engine, manufactured in Pratola Serra, Italy and Kaiserslautern, Germany, is the product of the half-decade joint venture between GM and Fiat.

Opel was owned by General Motors from 1929 to 2017. For most of its history it was only marketed in Europe. When compact (and sub-compact) cars came into fashion in the 1960, GM imported Opel to be marketed by Buick rather than design an exclusively Buick car for that market.

143 - 144 miles

Chevy's electric pickup is a feat of brute-force engineering with tons of power, tons of tech, and tons of battery cells that give it 440 miles of range.