Opel Zafira-e Life im Test: mit dem E-Transporter über den Brenner (2024)

FAQs

The Zafira is known to suffer from an issue with the central locking in the back-doors due to the electrics. This is a complex issue to fix on your own and you will most likely need to take the vehicle into a service centre for re-wiring if you do decide to buy.

Opel Zafira Class Compact MPV (C) Body style 5-door MPV Layout Front-engine, front-wheel-drive Chronology 8 more rows

FRANKFURT -- General Motors Co. will move production of the Opel/Vauxhall Zafira minivan to Ruesselsheim in Germany from its Bochum factory.

Boot space



The Zafira's 710-litre boot falls behind the Ford S-Max (965 litres) and SEAT Alhambra (809 litres) but is larger than the Kia Carens' 492-litre boot. The comparatively small load space is not helped by a narrow floor and a low parcel shelf.

"The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer isn't the most practical, the most versatile or the best-to-drive car of its type. It's not the highest in quality or the most generously equipped, either. However, it's still a good all-rounder that does a very solid job in all these areas, and it's good value for money, too."

The estimated lifespan of a Vauxhall Zafira is 158,000mi, before reaching the life expectancy upper limit.

The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was one of the very best family cars you could buy a decade ago. However, it subsequently became clear that the market for spacious people carriers simply isn't there anymore thanks to the monumental popularity of SUVs, so the Zafira was quietly taken out of production in 2018.

The Vauxhall Zafira was awarded a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP back when this model was launched in 2011.

Prices and specifications *OTR price SRi 1.4i 140ps Turbo £23,280 1.4i 140ps Turbo Auto £24,800 2.0CDTi 170ps S/S £26,355 36 more rows Jun 29, 2016

Opel Automobile GmbH (German pronunciation: [ˈoːpl̩]), usually shortened to Opel, is a German automobile manufacturer which has been a subsidiary of Stellantis since 16 January 2021.

Looking for a family car that's comfortable, versatile and drives like a dream? Discover the sleek, 7-seater Zafira Tourer.

Opel Zafira is a car produced by the German carmaker Opel since 1999, and is branded as Vauxhall Zafira in Great Britain.

The Opel Zafira height measured from the ground to the top of the car is 1685 mm, the width is 1884 mm and the length is 4656 mm.

When the original Vauxhall Zafira was launched in 1999, its individually flat-folding seats were a real game-changer. Today, such flexibility is expected from any good MPV, but the Zafira Tourer seats are among the few that can be collapsed genuinely flat in a matter of seconds.

VAUXHALL Zafira 1.6L 5MT FWD (105 HP) WEIGHT SPECS Unladen Weight: 2901 lbs (1316 kg) Gross Weight Limit: 4575 lbs (2075 kg)

Check that the car's mileage is reflected in the condition of the interior, and while it is unrealistic to expect the cheapest Zafiras to come with a full service history, there should still be paperwork for recent maintenance.

In November 2015, Vauxhall issued a recall for 200,000 Zafira B cars, and then a second recall for 234,000 cars of the same model in May 2016. The carmaker said the fires were caused by "unauthorised repair" of the thermal fuse in the vehicle's blower resistor.

The engine choice was big, starting with a 1.4-liter turbocharged and went up to a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel unit. Due to a good aerodynamic coefficient, the Zafira Tourer was fuel-efficient for its class.