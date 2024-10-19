OpenXR - High-performance access to AR and VR —collectively known as XR— platforms and devices (2024)

OpenXR for Programmers

To the application programmer, OpenXR is a set of functions that interface with a runtime to perform commonly required operations such as accessing controller/peripheral state, getting current and/or predicted tracking positions, and submitting rendered frames.

A typical OpenXR program begins with a call to create an instance which establishes a connection to a runtime. Then a call is made to create a system which selects for use a physical display and a subset of input, tracking, and graphics devices. Subsequently, a call is made to create buffers into which the application will render one or more views using the appropriate graphics APIs for the platform. Finally, calls are made to create a session and begin the application’s XR rendering loop.

OpenXR for Runtime Implementors

To the runtime implementor, OpenXR is a set of functions that control the operation of the XR system and establishes the lifecycle of a XR application. The implementor’s task is to provide a software library on the host which implements the OpenXR API, while mapping the work for each OpenXR function to the capabilities of the underlying device.