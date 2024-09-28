Ophelia Nichols Wiki, Bio, Age, Net Worth, Husband, Family, Career & More (2024)

Table of Contents



Ophelia Nichols, known as Shoelover99 or Mama Tot, is a popular American TikTok star and social media personality. Ophelia Nichols’s net worth has an estimated total of $1 Million as of 2024, earned primarily through her social media presence. With 12.6 million TikTok followers, she has gained significant fame.

Ophelia also has a YouTube channel where she shares vlogs and interacts with her audience. On Instagram, she has 947K followers, posting similar content to her TikTok and lifestyle updates. Additionally, she co-hosts a podcast called Tot Talks with two friends, discussing motherhood, and physical and mental health. She is also a writer, sharing articles on her website, shoelover99.com.

Ophelia Nichols Biography & Education

Ophelia Nichols was born on 2 September 1981, her age is 42 Years old in 2024. She was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, United States and she is currently lives in Semmes, Alabama. Her nationality is an American and the zodiac sign is Virgo. Ophelia Nichols is of white descent and she has belives in Christian religion.

Ophelia attended local private schools in her early years, including Theodore High School for her secondary education. She later enrolled in a reputed university for higher studies but eventually chose to pursue her passion for social media. Ophelia gained popularity on TikTok, turning her love for digital content into a full-time career.

Family, Siblings, Husband & Relationships

Ophelia Nichols was born into a well-settled Christian family in the United States. She has not shared her parents’ names publicly, but her father is involved in a reputable business, and her mother is a homemaker. It appears that Ophelia might be an only child, as she has never mentioned any siblings.

Ophelia Nichols’s relationship status is married as of 2024. Ophelia Nichols is married to her husband who is her longtime boyfriend, Derick Nichols. The couple tied the knot on March 13, 2010. Derick is likely a business professional.

They have four children: three sons named Randon Lee Nichols, Gibson Phillips, and one whose name hasn’t been disclosed, and a daughter named Baige Lee. Ophelia frequently shares family photos on her Instagram, showing their positive relationship.

Tragically, Ophelia Nichols’s son, Randon, was shot and killed at a gas station on St. Stephens Road in Prichard, Alabama, near Mobile. The incident occurred around 7:45 PM. Ophelia confirmed the news on social media, asking her followers for help in finding her son’s killer.

Physical Appearance

Ophelia Nichols is known for her attractive and stylish personality. She is dedicated to maintaining her fitness by regularly going to the gym and following a strict diet plan. This helps her keep her slim figure with measurements of 38 inches for her bust, 26 inches for her waist, and 36 inches for her hips.

Nichols has striking features, including blue eyes, fair skin, a well-defined face, and long mid-blonde hair. Ophelia Nichols stands height at 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 meters) tall and weighs around 54 kg (119 pounds). Nichols wears size 6 shoes and size 5 outfits in US sizes, and she has no tattoos.

Ophelia Nichols Net Worth Summary

Ophelia Nichols’s net worth has an estimated total of $1 Million as of 2024. She earned this through her social media presence on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Her main income source is TikTok, where she has 12.6 million followers. Many of her videos reach over 1 million views, earning her between $20-$40 per video.

Ophelia also makes money from Instagram and YouTube, where she has 947K of followers and subscribers. Additionally, she runs a podcast channel, adding to her income. Her earnings come from brand deals, endorsem*nts, and other revenue streams, depending on the agreement.

Ophelia remains an active digital personality and is expected to increase her earnings. She currently enjoys a comfortable life while focusing on her career.

Career

Ophelia Nichols, known for her TikTok handle @shoelover99, is a highly successful social media personality. She has garnered a massive following of 12.1 million on TikTok, where her impressive lip-sync content has earned her a staggering 559.9 million likes as of June 2024. Ophelia also shares similar engaging content on her self-named Instagram profile, which boasts 947K followers.

Her posts, covering fashion, motivation, motherhood, and trending topics, consistently attract millions of views across both platforms. Despite her current success, Ophelia’s journey to stardom wasn’t easy. She faced numerous challenges and built her massive following through her dedication and hard work. Today, she is recognized as one of the most influential social media figures in the United States.

In addition to her social media presence, Ophelia co-hosts a podcast series on her official website. She collaborates with her friends, Lissa and Rissa, who are also active on TikTok. Their podcast covers various topics and adds another dimension to Ophelia’s dynamic online presence.

Ophelia’s remarkable ability to connect with her audience and create relatable content has made her a beloved figure in the social media landscape. Her success story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring influencers. She continues to thrive and expand her influence, proving that with passion and perseverance, achieving social media stardom is possible.

Read More: