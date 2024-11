FAQs

The Flexible Plan lets those companies provide their temporary employees with Google Workspace or Cloud Identity Premium and only pay for the service while it's used. User accounts can be deleted when employees leave at the end of the summer.

After your 14-day trial of Google Workspace Individual plan, you'll be charged $9.99 USD/month if selecting the monthly payment or $99.99 USD/year if selecting the annual payment. Cancel any time.

Business—Productivity suites for businesses with 1-300 users. Education—Discounted suites for qualifying educational institutions. Enterprise—Adds premium security and advanced controls for unlimited users. Essentials—Productivity and collaboration tools without Gmail.

Business Starter, Business Standard, and Business Plus plans can be purchased for a maximum of 300 users. There is no minimum or maximum user limit for Enterprise plans. Google Workspace customers may have access to additional features for a limited promotional period.

Billing plans Flexible Plan Monthly payment Gemini Business: $24 USD per user Gemini Enterprise: $36 USD per user AI Meetings and Messaging: $12 USD per user AI Security: $12 USD per user

How to change your Google Workspace edition Open Google Domains.

Select the name of your domain.

Click Domain overview.

Under Billing click Manage Google Workspace.

Click Manage Google Workspace subscription > Change.

Click Switch.

Click Buy.

You can sign up with just your business email, or verify your domain to get more features. You can use a domain you already own, or purchase one during sign-up. Sign up with 10 or fewer users for a free trial.

If we can't successfully charge your billing account for a monthly payment and you don't fix the problem within 30 days, we'll suspend your service.

For businesses, the G Suite legacy free edition will no longer be available after June 27, 2022. Your account will be automatically transitioned to a paid Google Workspace subscription where we continue to deliver new capabilities to help businesses transform the way they work.

Gmail is made for private use by individuals while Google Workspace is made for business (solo professionals to enterprises). Google Workspace as opposed to Gmail, is built for team collaboration and provides added customization, integration, security measures, and storage space that are essential for business users.

Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) is a collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, software and products developed and marketed by Google. It consists of Gmail, Contacts, Calendar, Meet and Chat for communication; Drive for storage; and the Google Docs Editors suite for content creation.

When you sign up for Google Workspace, you get a 14-day free trial. After your paid subscription starts, we automatically charge your primary payment method at the beginning of the next month. If your paid service starts in May, for example, we charge you at the beginning of June.

Could Workspace be removed from the monthly charge? You can cancel your Google Workspace subscription at any time and keep your domain registration.

G Suite includes Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites, while Google Workspace includes those same features plus Meet, Chat, and Jamboard. Additionally, Google Workspace has more storage space and advanced security features, making it the better choice for businesses.

No. You don't need to purchase a new Google Workspace Account through Google Domains. If you purchased Google Workspace separately from Google Domains and completed Google Workspace setup, you're ready to use Google Workspace.

Flexible plans are paid every month while annual plans are paid in full at the point of purchase. If you are sure that you will need Google Workspace for a year or more, this is not a worry for you!

Recognizing the value of flexibility, Google has introduced work-from-anywhere weeks, allowing employees to work from a location other than their main office for up to four weeks a year, facilitating flexibility around travel and holidays​​.

Standard environment uses a custom-designed autoscaling algorithm. Flexible environment uses the Compute Engine Autoscaler. Note that flexible environment does not support all of the autoscaling options that are available to Compute Engine.

Cloud Run services in the same project can be deployed to different regions. In App Engine, all services in the project are in the same region. Cloud Run uses the term Revision, instead of Version, to align with the Knative resource model.