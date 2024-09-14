Oraciones De Un Minuto Para Mujeres One Minute Prayers For Women PDF, (2024)

Hope Lyda,HARVEST HOUSE PUBLISHERS

ACERCATE A DIOS A TRAVES DE ESTAS ORACIONES REFLEXIVAS Y ESCLARECEDORAS. Esta hermosa recopilación de conversaciones de un minuto con Dios te ayudará a compartir el deseo de tu corazón de caminar con Jesús, crecer en tu espiritualidad y ayudar a otros. Incluye a Dios en tu vida diaria y siente su paz, su gracia y su alegría. Cuando comprometas tu día a su propósito, él transformará tu corazón y tu vida. Tan seguro como que hay un nuevo amanecer cada día, así de seguro debes estar de que Dios está contigo. Lo que sea que traiga el día, puedes saber que Él está cerca y anhela los momentos para hablarle a tu corazón. Estas oraciones cortas y poderosas y versos inspiradores revivirán tu espíritu, renovarán tu fe y te llevarán a conversaciones más profundas con tu creador. Despierta diariamente a la posibilidad y aliento de Dios a medida que: - Confíes en sus promesas para cada prueba, busques cada sagrada enseñanza en sus decisiones y camines en el plan diseñado para ti. - Pases los primeros momentos de cada día con Dios, tu corazón ablandado estará más disponible para recibir su gracia transformadora durante todo el día. ENGLISH DESCRIPTION Reach out to God through these thoughtful, insightful prayers. This delightful collection of one-minute talks with God helps you share your heart's desire to walk with Jesus, grow spiritually strong, and reach out to others. Include God in your everyday life and experience His peace, His grace, and His joy. When you commit your day to his purpose, he will transform your heart and your life. What's on Your Heart Today? As sure as the rising of each new dawn, God is with you. Whatever the day will bring, you can know that he is near and longs for moments to speak to your heart. These short, powerful prayers and inspiring verses will revive your spirit, renew your faith, and lead you to deeper conversations with your creator. Awaken daily to God's possibility and encouragement as you... - trust his promises for every trial seek holy guidance in your decisions walk in the purpose designed for you - spend your first moments of every day with God, your softened heart will become more available to his transforming grace all day long.