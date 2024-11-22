Osceola County Government (2024)

Osceola County Government is one level of government serving the residents of, and visitors to, Osceola County. Osceola County Government is unique and distinct from the Federal and State agencies and other local governments operating in the County. For instance, Osceola County Government is distinct from the two City Governments and School Board, each of which have its own elected officials and government staffs. Osceola County Government is unique because it is "different" from City or other local governments in several important ways. First, part of the County Government is run by an elected County Commission, while another part of it is run by five independently elected Constitutional Officers. Cities and the School Board each have only one elected council. Second, the mission of Cities and the School Board is "clearer". Cities are "multi-purpose" local governments providing "municipal" services only to the residents within the Cities' boundaries. The School Board is a "single-purpose" government serving all County residents with one overall program. Osceola County Government is a "multi-purpose" government providing different services at different levels. Osceola County provides "municipal" services to unincorporated County residents and "Countywide" services to all County residents, whether they live in the Cities or not.

Osceola County is a Charter County, and an administrative subdivision of the State of Florida. Voters approved the County Charter in March 1992, and it took effect on October 1, 1992. The structure of County government under the charter does not depart dramatically from the structure of a County government outlined in the Florida Statutes.

Osceola County Government is governed by three sets of elected officials, each of which independently directs separate branches of County Government. These include: the five-member County Commission, five separate Constitutional Officers, and a number of Judicial Officers. Under State law, the County Commission is responsible for funding the budgets of all Osceola County Government, including the independently elected Constitutional Officers and Judicial Officers, as well as the Commission's own departments. Each independent officer has discretion to administer his or her own programs. The County Commission exercises oversight only over its own departments.

The County Commission portion of Osceola County operates as a Commission/Manager Form of Government. In April 1986, the Osceola County Commission hired its first County Administrator. As of October 1, 1992, the position of County Administrator was re-titled County Manager and the County Commission formally hires a County Manager, County Attorney, and Commission Auditor. In February 2001, the Osceola County Commission authorized a reorganization of staff, thus creating anAssistant County Manager position, which was hired by the County Manager. The positions of Assistant County Managers cover five different groups of services throughout the county. Each division houses Department Directors that oversee several offices relative to the same service. With the exception of the Fire & EMS collective bargaining unit, there are no civil service or collective bargaining units in the County Commission's Departments.

Each independently elected Constitutional and Judicial Officer hires managers and staff to direct daily operations of their agencies. These employees are not governed by County Commission rules and serve at the pleasure of those elected officials, with the exception of the new State Career Service protection for certain Sheriff’s employees. Further, civil service or collective bargaining units.

Osceola County Government

FAQs

What type of government is Osceola County? ›

Government. Osceola County is a charter county, and a subdivision within the State of Florida. Voters approved the County Charter in March 1992, and it took effect on October 1, 1992.

View Details
Who is the representative for Osceola County? ›

Darren Soto | Congress.gov | Library of Congress.

Show Me More
Who runs the Osceola County Jail? ›

Current Department Chief, Yuberky Almonte, was appointed in October 2023.

Learn More Now
Who is the County Manager of Osceola County? ›

Don Fisher is the County Manager of Osceola County, a position he has held since 2010.

Keep Reading
How many Puerto Ricans live in Osceola County, Florida? ›

Of the nearly 37,000 new residents in the two counties, Osceola had the largest percentage increase in many years, 22%, the figures released this week show. That brought its Puerto Rican population to 123,897 in 2018.

See More
What congressional district is Osceola County? ›

Darren Soto was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 to represent Florida's Ninth Congressional District, which includes all of Osceola and parts of Orange and Polk Counties.

Know More
Who is my senator for Florida? ›

Rick Scott (R)

Florida became the 27th state to join the Union on March 3, 1845. Florida's first two senators, James Westcott and David Levy Yulee, took office on July 1, 1845.

Read The Full Story
Who is the sheriff of Osceola County Florida? ›

Lopez. I was born in Chicago and raised here in Central Florida.

Continue Reading
Who oversees Florida prisons? ›

FDC - Florida Department of Corrections.

Read The Full Story
Who owns the most jails? ›

CoreCivic Inc, formerly the Corrections Corporation of America, is a Nashville-based company that owns, leases, and operates prisons, immigration detention centers, and residential reentry centers in the U.S. It owns or manages 74 prisons and jails in the U.S. with a total capacity of 74,957 beds, which are 56% of all ...

See Details

Who runs Osceola County? ›

Osceola County government is run by a five-member elected County Commission and operates as a Commission/Manager form of government. The County Commission formally hires a County Manager and County Attorney.

View More
Who is the mayor of Kissimmee, Florida? ›

Olga Gonzalez has served as the City of Kissimmee's Mayor (Seat 5) since November 2020. She originally joined the Commission in 2016 when she served as a City Commissioner for four years.

Read The Full Story
Who is the current Osceola? ›

The current Chief Osceola is Josh Halley, an FSU senior, and an accounting and finance major. He is the 13th person to carry on the tradition since it began in 1978, and this season is his third year riding as Chief.

Find Out More
What type of local government does Florida have? ›

The laws governing the creation of local governments are contained in the Florida Constitution and the Florida Statutes. Local governments are incorporated by special acts of the Florida Legislature. These include four types: counties, municipalities, school districts, and special districts.

Explore More
What system of government does Florida have? ›

The government of Florida is established and operated according to the Constitution of Florida and is composed of three branches of government: the executive branch consisting of the governor of Florida and the other elected and appointed constitutional officers; the legislative branch, the Florida Legislature, ...

Keep Reading
What are the county governments in Florida? ›

Florida counties have a five- or seven-member board of county commissioners, unless otherwise provided by county charter. Each county is divided into districts roughly equal in population. There are single member, at large and mixed districts. Florida counties may exist in one of four forms of government.

Know More
What type of political state is Florida? ›

The state is dominated by Republicans on the state level, as Democrats have not held the governorship or either house of the legislature since 1999. Republicans currently have veto-proof majorities in both houses of the Florida legislature.

Get More Info Here

