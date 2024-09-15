Osceola County Government (2024)

Table of Contents
' + e.question + ' Documents Locations List Locations Map References

Osceola

Osceola County

Live Chat

Citizen Action Center

Osceola County Government (7)

Home | About Osceola County | General Information | Government

  • General Information
  • History
  • Economy
  • Government
  • Population Statistics

Osceola County Government is one level of government serving the residents of, and visitors to, Osceola County. Osceola County Government is unique and distinct from the Federal and State agencies and other local governments operating in the County. For instance, Osceola County Government is distinct from the two City Governments and School Board, each of which have its own elected officials and government staffs. Osceola County Government is unique because it is "different" from City or other local governments in several important ways. First, part of the County Government is run by an elected County Commission, while another part of it is run by five independently elected Constitutional Officers. Cities and the School Board each have only one elected council. Second, the mission of Cities and the School Board is "clearer". Cities are "multi-purpose" local governments providing "municipal" services only to the residents within the Cities' boundaries. The School Board is a "single-purpose" government serving all County residents with one overall program. Osceola County Government is a "multi-purpose" government providing different services at different levels. Osceola County provides "municipal" services to unincorporated County residents and "Countywide" services to all County residents, whether they live in the Cities or not.

Osceola County is a Charter County, and an administrative subdivision of the State of Florida. Voters approved the County Charter in March 1992, and it took effect on October 1, 1992. The structure of County government under the charter does not depart dramatically from the structure of a County government outlined in the Florida Statutes.

Osceola County Government is governed by three sets of elected officials, each of which independently directs separate branches of County Government. These include: the five-member County Commission, five separate Constitutional Officers, and a number of Judicial Officers. Under State law, the County Commission is responsible for funding the budgets of all Osceola County Government, including the independently elected Constitutional Officers and Judicial Officers, as well as the Commission's own departments. Each independent officer has discretion to administer his or her own programs. The County Commission exercises oversight only over its own departments.

The County Commission portion of Osceola County operates as a Commission/Manager Form of Government. In April 1986, the Osceola County Commission hired its first County Administrator. As of October 1, 1992, the position of County Administrator was re-titled County Manager and the County Commission formally hires a County Manager, County Attorney, and Commission Auditor. In February 2001, the Osceola County Commission authorized a reorganization of staff, thus creating anAssistant County Manager position, which was hired by the County Manager. The positions of Assistant County Managers cover five different groups of services throughout the county. Each division houses Department Directors that oversee several offices relative to the same service. With the exception of the Fire & EMS collective bargaining unit, there are no civil service or collective bargaining units in the County Commission's Departments.

Each independently elected Constitutional and Judicial Officer hires managers and staff to direct daily operations of their agencies. These employees are not governed by County Commission rules and serve at the pleasure of those elected officials, with the exception of the new State Career Service protection for certain Sheriff’s employees. Further, civil service or collective bargaining units.

'; sFAQ_HTML += '

'; sFAQ_HTML += '<' + 'a class="faq-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion-5526" href="#' + e.calendar_entry_id + '">'; sFAQ_HTML += '

'; sFAQ_HTML += ''; sFAQ_HTML += '

'; sFAQ_HTML += '

'; sFAQ_HTML += '

'; sFAQ_HTML += '

' + e.answer + '

'; sFAQ_HTML += '

'; } else { sFAQ_HTML += '

' + e.question + '

'; } }); sFAQ_HTML += '

'; $('#faq').html(sFAQ_HTML); $('#faq').removeAttr('style'); $('.faq-toggle').click(function() { var $icon = $(this).closest('.panel').find('i'); if ($icon.hasClass('fa-angle-down')) { $icon.removeClass('fa-angle-down'); $icon.addClass('fa-angle-up'); } else { $icon.removeClass('fa-angle-up'); $icon.addClass('fa-angle-down'); } }); } }); $.getJSON('/resources/json/mapped_assets.php?asset_file_id=5526', function(data) { if (data.images) { var sHTML_Image = '

'; $.each(data.images, function(i, e) { if (e.title) { sHTML_Image += ''; } else { sHTML_Image += ''; } }); sHTML_Image += '

'; $('#images').html(sHTML_Image); $('#images').removeAttr('style'); $('#images').fancygallery({navigation: 'pagination', titleHoverEffect: 'none', rowOffset: 25, thumbWidth: 110, thumbHeight: 75}); } if (data.documents) { if (data.documents.length >= 1) { sHTML_Doc = '

Documents

Click on the document(s) below to view.

'; } else { sHTML_Doc = ''; } nDocInc = 0; $.each(sortJSON(data.documents, "display_rank"), function(i, e) {var descript = "";var showmethedoc = true;if(e.description){descript = e.description;if(e.description.indexOf("|||") !== -1){ var enddate = new Date(e.description.split("|||")[1]);descript = e.description.split("|||")[0]; if(enddate < new Date()) { showmethedoc = false; }}}if(showmethedoc){ var sIconURL = ''; if (e.url.toLowerCase().indexOf('.pdf') !== -1) { sIconURL = '/resources/img/fileicons/PDF_32x32.png'; sFileTag = 'Osceola County Government (8)'; } else if (e.url.toLowerCase().indexOf('.doc') !== -1) { sIconURL = '/resources/img/fileicons/word_32x32.png'; sFileTag = 'Osceola County Government (9)'; } else if (e.url.toLowerCase().indexOf('.ppt') !== -1) { sIconURL = '/resources/img/fileicons/jt-icon-ppt.png'; sFileTag = 'Osceola County Government (10)'; } else if (e.url.toLowerCase().indexOf('.xls') !== -1) { sIconURL = '/resources/img/fileicons/jt-icon-excel.png'; sFileTag = 'Osceola County Government (11)'; } else { sFileTag = ''; } if (nDocInc === 0 || nDocInc % 2 === 0) { sHTML_Doc += '

'; } sHTML_Doc += '

'; sHTML_Doc += '

<' + 'a href="' + e.url + '">' + sFileTag + '

'; if (e.title) { sHTML_Doc += '

<' + 'a target="blank" href="' + e.url + '">' + e.title + '

'; } else { sHTML_Doc += '

<' + 'a target="blank" href="' + e.url + '">' + e.name + '

'; } if (e.description) { sHTML_Doc += '

' + descript + '

'; } if (e.publish_date) { var oDocDate = timeConverter(e.publish_date); sHTML_Doc += '

' + oDocDate.month + ' ' + oDocDate.date + ', ' + oDocDate.year + '

'; } sHTML_Doc += '

'; if (nDocInc % 2 !== 0) { sHTML_Doc += '

'; } nDocInc++;} }); $('#docs').html(sHTML_Doc); $('#docs').removeAttr('style'); } }); function timeConverter(UNIX_timestamp) { var a = new Date(UNIX_timestamp * 1000); var date = {}; var months = ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']; date.year = a.getFullYear(); date.month = months[a.getMonth()]; date.date = a.getDate(); date.hour = a.getHours(); date.min = a.getMinutes(); date.sec = a.getSeconds(); return date; } });

'; sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += '

'; if (e.addressstreet1 || e.contactphone1 || e.contacthours) { sMapListHTML += '

'; } else { sMapListHTML += '

'; } sMapListHTML += '

'; if (e.addressstreet1) { sMapListHTML += e.addressstreet1; } if (e.addressstreet2) { sMapListHTML += '
' + e.addressstreet2; } if (e.addresscity && e.addressstate && e.addresszipcode) { sMapListHTML += '
' + e.addresscity + ', '; sMapListHTML += e.addressstate + ' '; sMapListHTML += e.addresszipcode; } sMapListHTML += '

'; if (e.contactphone1) { sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += 'Phone: ' + e.contactphone1 + ''; sMapListHTML += '

'; } if (e.contactemail) { sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += 'Email: ' + e.contactemail + ''; sMapListHTML += '

'; } if (e.website) { sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += 'Website: ' + e.website + ''; sMapListHTML += '

'; } if (e.contacthours) { sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += 'Hours: ' + e.contacthours; sMapListHTML += '

'; } sMapListHTML += '

'; if (e.addressstreet1 || e.contactphone1 || e.contacthours) { sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += 'View Map'; sMapListHTML += 'Directions'; sMapListHTML += '

'; } sMapListHTML += '

'; sMapListHTML += '

'; nLocCount++; }); sMapListHTML += '

'; $('#map-list').show(); $('#map-list').html(sMapListHTML); $('#map-list').before('

Locations List

'); // var oLocationEntryMap = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map-canvas-0'), oMapOptions); $(document).ready(function() { // $(window).load(function() { var nApplyMapCount = 0; }); }var joekml = false; function renderMapView(oInput) { $('#map-canvas').show(); $('#map-canvas').before('

Locations Map

'); var nLat = 28.1787611; var nLng = -81.1527937; var oMapCenterLatLng = new google.maps.LatLng(nLat, nLng); var oBounds = new google.maps.LatLngBounds(); var oMapOptions = { center: oMapCenterLatLng, zoom: 9 }; map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map-canvas'), oMapOptions); var sMapViewHTML = '

'; var i = 0; $.each(oInput, function(i, e) { var oMarkerLatLng = new google.maps.LatLng(e.lat, e.lng); oBounds.extend(oMarkerLatLng); //debugger; //map.fitBounds(oBounds); //console.log(e.lat + ", " + e.lng); var sInfoWindowContent = ''; sInfoWindowContent += e.name + ' '; if (e.addressstreet1) { sInfoWindowContent += '
' + e.addressstreet1; } if (e.addressstreet2) { sInfoWindowContent += '
' + e.addressstreet2; } if (e.addresscity) { sInfoWindowContent += '
'; sInfoWindowContent += e.addresscity + ', ' + e.addressstate; if (e.addresszipcode) { sInfoWindowContent += ' ' + e.addresszipcode; } } var oInfoWindow = new google.maps.InfoWindow({content: sInfoWindowContent, maxWidth: 200}); var marker = new google.maps.Marker({ map: map, position: oMarkerLatLng, title: e.name }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, 'click', function() { nCurrentZoomLevel = map.getZoom(); map.setZoom(nCurrentZoomLevel + 1); map.setCenter(marker.getPosition()); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, 'mouseover', function() { oInfoWindow.open(map, marker); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, 'mouseout', function() { oInfoWindow.close(map, marker); }); if (e.kml_path && !joekml) { var ctaLayer = new google.maps.KmlLayer({ url: 'http://osceola.solodev.net' + e.kml_path }); ctaLayer.setMap(map);joekml = true; } if (e.url) { e.url = '/locations' + e.url.replace("/locations",""); } if (e.detailURL) { e.url = e.detailURL; } if (i === 0) { // '

'; } if (i % 2 === 0 && i !== 0) { sMapViewHTML += '

'; } sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; if (e.addressstreet1) { sMapViewHTML += '

'; if (e.image_url) { sMapViewHTML += 'Osceola County Government (12)'; } else { sMapViewHTML += 'Osceola County Government (13)'; } sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += ''; sMapViewHTML += e.name; sMapViewHTML += ''; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; if (e.addressstreet1) { sMapViewHTML += e.addressstreet1; } if (e.addressstreet2) { sMapViewHTML += '
' + e.addressstreet2; } if (e.addresscity) { sMapViewHTML += '
'; sMapViewHTML += e.addresscity + ', ' + e.addressstate; if (e.addresszipcode) { sMapViewHTML += ' ' + e.addresszipcode; } } sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += 'Get Directions'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; } else { /* sMapViewHTML += '

'; // sMapViewHTML += 'Osceola County Government (14)'; sMapViewHTML += 'Osceola County Government (15)'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += '

'; sMapViewHTML += ''; sMapViewHTML += e.name; sMapViewHTML += ''; sMapViewHTML += '

'; */ } sMapViewHTML += '

'; i++; });//map.initialZoom = true;//map.fitBounds(oBounds);//google.maps.event.addListenerOnce(map, 'idle', function() { map.fitBounds(oBounds); }); sMapViewHTML += '

'; $('#map-canvas-list').show(); $('#map-canvas-list').html(sMapViewHTML);//map.fitBounds(oBounds, 10); }

Osceola County Government (2024)

References

Top Articles
Container Shipping Cost Calculator [2024] - Freightos
Transport costs calculator • Find cheap freight prices
Spasa Parish
Rentals for rent in Maastricht
159R Bus Schedule Pdf
Sallisaw Bin Store
Black Adam Showtimes Near Maya Cinemas Delano
Espn Transfer Portal Basketball
Pollen Levels Richmond
11 Best Sites Like The Chive For Funny Pictures and Memes
Things to do in Wichita Falls on weekends 12-15 September
Craigslist Pets Huntsville Alabama
Paulette Goddard | American Actress, Modern Times, Charlie Chaplin
Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Fish Locations Guide (“A Fisher of Fish”)
What's the Difference Between Halal and Haram Meat & Food?
R/Skinwalker
Rugged Gentleman Barber Shop Martinsburg Wv
Jennifer Lenzini Leaving Ktiv
Justified - Streams, Episodenguide und News zur Serie
Epay. Medstarhealth.org
Olde Kegg Bar & Grill Portage Menu
Cubilabras
Half Inning In Which The Home Team Bats Crossword
Amazing Lash Bay Colony
Juego Friv Poki
Dirt Devil Ud70181 Parts Diagram
Truist Bank Open Saturday
Water Leaks in Your Car When It Rains? Common Causes & Fixes
What’s Closing at Disney World? A Complete Guide
New from Simply So Good - Cherry Apricot Slab Pie
Drys Pharmacy
Ohio State Football Wiki
Find Words Containing Specific Letters | WordFinder®
Abby's Caribbean Cafe
Joanna Gaines Reveals Who Bought the 'Fixer Upper' Lake House and Her Favorite Features of the Milestone Project
Tri-State Dog Racing Results
Navy Qrs Supervisor Answers
Trade Chart Dave Richard
Lincoln Financial Field Section 110
Free Stuff Craigslist Roanoke Va
Wi Dept Of Regulation & Licensing
Pick N Pull Near Me [Locator Map + Guide + FAQ]
Crystal Westbrooks Nipple
Ice Hockey Dboard
Über 60 Prozent Rabatt auf E-Bikes: Aldi reduziert sämtliche Pedelecs stark im Preis - nur noch für kurze Zeit
Wie blocke ich einen Bot aus Boardman/USA - sellerforum.de
Infinity Pool Showtimes Near Maya Cinemas Bakersfield
Dermpathdiagnostics Com Pay Invoice
How To Use Price Chopper Points At Quiktrip
Maria Butina Bikini
Busted Newspaper Zapata Tx
Latest Posts
Rail Freight | FreightCenter
Pros & Cons of Rail: Shipping Cost, Speed, Capacity and More
Article information

Author: Manual Maggio

Last Updated:

Views: 5817

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Manual Maggio

Birthday: 1998-01-20

Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

Phone: +577037762465

Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.